People Are Revealing The Dark Side Of American Life, And Here Are 40 Honest Stories

The American dream is an idea that with enough hard work, courage, and sacrifice, anyone can lead a happy life. It’s an aspirational belief that all individuals, regardless of where they come from or what family they were born into, can reach success if they just put their mind to it.
Sure, the United States has plenty to be proud of—it’s the most powerful country in the world that has a well-deserved reputation in culture, innovation, and democracy. However, it also has its flaws, showing that the American way of life is not always exactly a dream.
Sometimes, when you’re scrolling through social media, you come across posts where many discuss the unhealthy work-life balance, complicated housing crisis, flawed healthcare system, overwhelming debt—you name it. Take a look at what people have shared on the internet, and let us know what you think of it in the comment section below.
#1 Injustice In USA
Image source: Powerfulwoman20, twitter.com
#2 USA
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U, twitter.com
#3 Uteruses Are Weapons Of Mass Destruction In The USA
Image source: DonaldWillKillUsAll, twitter.com
#4 And That’s Why USA Is Not Gonna Get Better. Americans Think That They Are Better Than Anybody In This World
Image source: johnmory, twitter.com
#5 Let’s Face It USA
Image source: targaryenofvalyria, twitter.com
#6 Insulin Should Be Free!
Image source: NYLaw, twitter.com
#7 Wow, USA
Image source: callanish, twitter.com
#8 God Bless The USA
Image source: Sayl0
#9 What Passes For Christianity In The USA Is Anything But The Teachings Of Jesus
Image source: regian24, twitter.com
#10 God Bless The USA
Image source: JamlessSandwich
#11 This Is USA
Image source: jabonkagigi, twitter.com
#12 My Sister Passed Away Today
Image source: JeffRicksDude
#13 The USA Is Proof Propaganda Works
Image source: DelmaButterfield, twitter.com
#14 Disabled People In The USA With Medicaid Are Not Allowed To Have More Than 2000 Dollars
Image source: yuritopiaposadism, twitter.com
#15 A Human With More Power Had To Put Them There
Image source: Unknown
#16 Omicron’s Mild
Image source: WendyACronin
#17 “I Pledge Allegiance To The Flag Of The USA… With Liberty For… Only The 1%, Apparently”
Image source: taaiwa
#18 Now That America Has Lost Yet A Nother Senseless War They Started Maybe It’s Time To Learn A Lesson From This And Defund The Military And Instead Spend That Money Actually Taking Care Of The Needs Of The People Of The USA
Image source: BelleAriel, twitter.com
#19 USA! USA!
Image source: tetrahedron0
#20 Every Other Developed Nation: Sick. Help! / USA: How We Gonna Pay For It?
Image source: britch2tiger
#21 The USA Spends 2 Trillion For Wars And Not Enough Money For Health Insurance
Image source: Mary-Trustyn-Wise
#22 Pictures Like This Makes Me Never Want To Visit USA
Image source: regian24
#23 Stay Strong USA
Image source: cas2ie, twitter.com
#24 USA #1
Image source: BelleAriel, twitter.com
#25 How Terrorists Are Defined In USA
Image source: killHACKS
#26 USA #1 Again
Image source: Hi_Im_Phill
#27 Health Care In The USA
Image source: dnkedanke
#28 The USA Is A Trip
Image source: regian24
#29 What Has USA Become?
Image source: AvocadoOnPizzaIsShit
#30 Fun Fact About The USA!
Image source: mboop127
#31 Since We Postin School Lunches (USA)
Image source: BennyTwoToes_
#32 America Must Liberate The American People And End The Tyranny Of USA
Image source: Little_Coach5522
#33 Losing A Job Is More Than Loss Of Income In The USA
Image source: regian24, twitter.com
#34 A One Month Supply Of My Son’s New Cystic Fibrosis Medicine. At $24,000, It’s The Most Expensive Thing I’ve Ever Held In One Hand
Image source: gozer-Agr4589
#35 USA! USA! USA!
Image source: BelleAriel, twitter.com
#36 Poverty
#37 How I Became A Homeowner In My 20s
Image source: mothcub_
#38 This Is A Real Text My Wife Received Yesterday In The USA. It Looks Like Cheap Electronics Aren’t The Only Thing To Save Up For On Black Friday!!
Image source: Toothbrush1217
#39 We Did It, Everybody! USA! USA!
Image source: 42words
#40 50 Shades Of Rubber Bullets Used In USA Protests
Image source: shadow_shooter
