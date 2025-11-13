Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

by

Sushi, anime, J-pop, Nintendo, samurai, Pokémon, ultra-advanced technology, cherry blossoms… Yeah, Japan surely has engraved a multi-layered international image for itself. But there’s something that most people don’t think about when they hear the word ‘Japan.’ Snow. And not just regular snow… But insane, humongous amounts of snow that actually make one Japanese city the world capital of snow. And if you go for a drive through Tateyama Kurobe, a mountain route that is rather unique… You would easily understand why.

More info: japan-guide

Remember the great icy wall from Game of Thrones?

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: https://www.hbo.com/

Turns out, reality can be as fascinating as fiction. Welcome to the majestic Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, just a few hours from Tokyo

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

It’s a part of the ‘Roof of Japan’, a mountain road across the Toyama and Nagano prefectures

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Wonder World

Located North of Tokyo, on the so-called ‘Roof of Japan’, a 55- miles-long (90 km) route, the Snow Wall is easily the main tourist attraction.

The season when the otherworldly mountain passage is open lasts only a few months

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

This place to see is open for a very limited time only. In 2019, the snow corridor is open to pedestrians from April 15 to June 22.

Once here, tourists can indulge in an hour’s walk through the icy passages

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Wonder World

Even though accessible for few months only, the Snow Wall Walk is a huge tourism attraction with approximately 5000 daily visitors

At its highest point the snow wall reaches as high as 55 ft (17 meters)

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Wonder World

To put it into perspective, 55 ft (17 meters) of snowfall is taller than an average three-story building.

And it’s only accessible by specialized tourists’ buses

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Wonder World

An average round-trip ticket price for an adult costs around $40.

In order to prepare this road for visitors, the Japanese use special snowplow trucks that are created precisely for this location.

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Wonder World

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Wonder World

But surprisingly, that’s not the only snowy attraction that can be found in Japan

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: AOMORI JAPAN

In the north of Japan there’s Aomori City, home to 300,000 people.

Blizzards and ice storms turn the nature surrounding Aomori into a unique viewing

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Low Pressure Lover

Icy Siberian winds sweep into Japan by bringing massive amounts of snow that pile up in unusual formations, proving that nature is a one-of-a-kind artist

Even though annual snow-cleaning costs around $30 million, the frozen wonderland that the snow creates here makes it more than worth it

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Image credits: Low Pressure Lover

People compared this to their own snow-related experiences

Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World
Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World
Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World
Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World
Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Take Photos Of Seoul At Night
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Taken Before Her Worldwide Fame Show Her Modeling In Pinup Style
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artists Transform Ordinary People Into Celebrities Of The Past And Current
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Flip or Flop Season 7 Will Only Be Five Episodes
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2017
I ‘Pay’ Ants In Sugar To Help Me Finish My Animal Paintings (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
DVD Review – Rebus: Set 1 & Set 2
3 min read
Sep, 28, 2010
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.