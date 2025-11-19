AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here’s The Result

by

What happens when AI decides to give Hollywood’s biggest stars a gender-bending twist? You get Keanu Reeves as the serene queen of farmer’s markets, Nicolas Cage looking like your no-nonsense philosophy professor (a thousand-yard stare), Robert Downey Jr. as the mom who always has snacks in her bag, Johnny Depp rocking the boho chic aunt vibe, and Leonardo DiCaprio as the artsy neighbor who makes homemade candles…

These are just a few of the many iconic faces given the funny makeover treatment. That being said, it’s certainly a fun, harmless way to imagine what some of our favorite actors might look like in a parallel universe where they are women (or something close enough, we suppose).

More info: Instagram

#1 Vin Diesel

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#2 Jackie Chan

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#3 Keanu Reeves

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#4 Johnny Depp

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#5 Dwayne Johnson

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#6 Jake Gyllenhaal

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#7 Sylvester Stallone

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#8 Robert Downey Jr.

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#9 Arnold Schwarzenegger

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#10 Nicholas Cage

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#11 Dolph Lundgren

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#12 Tom Cruise

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#13 Leonardo DiCaprio

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#14 Jean-Claude Van Damme

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#15 Brad Pitt

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#16 Hugh Jackman

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#17 Bruce Willis

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

#18 Jim Carrey

AI Gives 18 Male Celebrities A Gender Swapped Look, Here&#8217;s The Result

Image source: momandpopscollectibles562

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pablo Picasso – Portrait Of Marie-Therese
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Motorbiked 6,000 Miles To Alaska With My Dog And We’re Still Going
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Narcicity: My Illustrations Show Modern-Day Issues
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing That Happened In Class That You Will Never Forget? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Comfort Food? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Photographed The Mouse By The Brambles
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025