I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

by

Hi folks, my name is Steven Garza. I’m a professional standup comedian and joke teller. I’m always looking for new ways to communicate my jokes. Cartooning sort of evolved slowly for me. It was an idea I tinkered with over the years but never gave it any attention. Finally, after years of procrastination, I decided to give it a try. The only problem was I didn’t know how to draw. 7 years ago, I walked into Blick’s to purchase a drawing pad and pencils. When I sat at home and began to put pencil to paper, the realization sunk in that this cartoon thing wasn’t going to be an easy road. Eventually, after a few years of practicing out of “How To” books and countless pages of crumpled-up paper, I began posting them online. Surprisingly to me, I had some positive feedback.

Fret Buzzed is a comic strip with two personalities. On one hand, the four-panel strip follows a storyline of two middle-aged failed musicians desperately trying to hold on to their dream while balancing adult life. Fret Buzzed single-panel gags are a different story. I use these for any off-the-wall ideas I have that work better as non sequiturs. Although, sometimes the two overlap. You can see the characters from my four-panel strip make appearances in my single-panels. I like to look at it as Easter eggs for those familiar with my work. Readers who are familiar with the characters get to see them in absurd situations outside the story line.

More info: Instagram

#1 New Hunting Tactics

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#2 I’m Batman

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#3 Evolution

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#4 Ol’ Wally

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#5 Rain

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#6 Punching Bag Bite

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#7 Truth Hurts

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#8 Migration

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#9 Wrong Part Of Town

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#10 Gnarly

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#11 Innovative Idea

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#12 Dishes

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#13 Flight Of The Bumblebee

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#14 This Guy

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#15 Ingrate

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#16 Privacy

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#17 Freezy

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#18 Talkative Gator

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#19 Gatoraid

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

#20 The Smokeys

I Create Single-Panel Comics About Absurd Situations, And Here Are My 20 Best Works

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘Mildly Interesting’: An Online Group Exploring The Weird And Wonderful Side Of Everyday Life (50 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dog Takes Shy Kittens Under Her Wing While They Build Up Courage To Interact With People
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What You Get For Your Money
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “What You Get For Your Money”
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2019
Our Dog Leo Loves Grooming And We Love Making Art From His Hair
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mad Men 4.09 “The Beautiful Girls” Review
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2010
I Use Google Keep To Make Illustrations And Comics On My Phone
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.