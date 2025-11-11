Nature-Inspired Accessories With Real Flowers Inside

by

The accessories that you’re never tired of and sheerly pinned to your image.

The ideal combination of transparent glass, simple form and various plants.

TerezaVarga was always in love of art glass, she graduated Academy of Arts and started two years ago by making an exclusive gift, and then turned to glass accessories and decor products. She started with jewelry, combining a love for stained glass and unusual accessories, always inspired by nature.

All the work, from picking and drying flowers to soldering and packaging, is performed each pice by hand, made with love by TerezaVarga.

More info: etsy.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
