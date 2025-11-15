Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Interesting Fact You Know? (Closed)

The world is full of new things to learn! Write down some of your most memorable facts!
#1
not all americans are complete idiots, only most of us
#2
a tiger’s skin is also striped
#3
A group of ravens is called an unkindness and a group of crows is called a murder.
#4
Orange juice burns blue
#5
NO number from 1-999 has the letter A in its word form.
#6
There was once a surgery with a 300% mortality rate, it was an amputation. The doctor’s assistant got his fingers cut off on accident, they and the patient both died of infection, and someone watching the surgery died of shock if I remember right.
There is a species of lizard (New Mexico Whiptail) that is only female. They copy their DNA an extra time during meiosis, allowing each gamete to have the proper amount of DNA.
Because identical twins have identical DNA, if a set of identical female twins both got pregnant by men who are identical twins to each other, the children would be genetically siblings.
#7
toast is bread
#8
This is by far the most interesting fact I know, although a few of you I’m sure already know this.
“Bungee gum possesses the properties of both rubber and gum.”
-Hisoka Morrow, 1998 (probably)
#9
The “rainbow zone” on Mount Everest is called that because of the brightly colored vests of dead climbers
#10
The human small intestine is about 22 feet long. It is part of the human plumbing system. Whereas, the large intestine (colon) is only 6 feet long. Both have the job of removing impurities.
#11
The old saw that a dog licking a wound will cause quicker healing is totally erroneous and dangerous. Remember, dogs lick their own behinds and will eat rotten food.
#12
#13
Tiger urine smells like popcorn
#14
Making sausage isn’t actually the grossest thing ever.
#15
When you smell poop, there’s a tiny particle of poop in your nose. That really goes for everything you smell but the poop part stuck with me.
#16
That zebras are in fact white with black stripes
#17
There’s a country where all but 775 people have been infected by coronavirus. Also, 1 in 12 people (in the US) have been infected by coronavirus and 1 in 698 have died from it.
#18
Polar bear fur and skin is actually black, but the sun reflects on it and make the fur look white
#19
That male sea horses are the ones getting pregnant and have babies
#20
William H Taft didn’t actually get stuck in the bathtub. It’s a myth. Unfortunately.
#21
The Earth used to be purple.
#22
The inventor of Pringles is buried in a Pringles can…
#23
1. The Eiffel Tower can be 15 cm taller during the summer, due to thermal expansion meaning the iron heats up, the particles gain kinetic energy and take up more space.
2. Australia is wider than the moon.
3. einstein failed the non-science subjects, doing especially badly in French
4. Unlike planet Earth, it actually takes longer for Venus to rotate on its own axis (representing the cycle of a day) than it does for it to revolve around the sun (representing the cycle of a year)
