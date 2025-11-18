30 Famous People That Became Extremely Unpopular Without Any Good Reason

According to YouGov, the most popular people in America right now are: 1. Morgan Freeman, 2. Samuel L. Jackson, 3. Tom Hanks, 4. Sean Connery, and 5. Denzel Washington.
However, public opinion, and, in turn, this list, are susceptible to change. So we asked our Facebook followers who became extremely unpopular, and they immediately started sharing names.
From opinionated singers and controversial actors to outspoken activists and beleaguered royals, continue scrolling to check out the ones they mentioned and upvote the submissions you agree with!
#1
Richard Jewel the guy discovered a bomb, saved countless lives, and was dragged through the mud by the fbi, and the press. When they vindicated him the damage had been done.
Image source: Rich Daswick, jewellrichard
#2
The woman who got burned with the McDonald’s coffee. That was a pretty horrific injury she got and this was not their first rodeo with high temp injuries.
Image source: Laura Phelps Brosi, Erik Mclean / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
Sinead O Connor…. she was right all along.
Image source: Angel Ivany, Man Alive! / flickr
#4
Monica Lewinsky
Image source: Erin Michelle Stewart, Steve Jurvetson / flickr (not the actual photo)
#5
Anita Hill
* I still believe her.
Image source: Reid Rosenbarger, Gage Skidmore / wikipedia
#6
Jack Kevorkian. Death with dignity is important. He was a pioneer.
Image source: Sarah Lane, Kingkongphoto / wikipedia
#7
Brendan Fraser
Image source: Sotiria Kalkani Iliadou, Montclair Film / flickr
#8
Vietnam Vets
Image source: Jim Rice, sydney Rae / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
Every woman named Karen
Image source: Deborah Mccallum, BĀBI / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
Jack Gleeson, the guy portrayed the most punchable character (Joffrey Baratheon) in Game of Thrones and did his job so well people hated him for no reason.
Image source: John Michael Pilongo
#11
Nickelback. They sound like so many other 2000s bands and I don’t get how the hate for them started
Image source: Catherine Ferreira, JKMusicGroup / wikipedia
#12
Dr. Frankenstein’s “monster.” Grossly misunderstood.
Image source: Kevin Jones
#13
Janet jackson
Image source: Ryan Bruce, Rich Esteban / wikipedia
#14
Nicholas Cage. So many people hate his acting. He might have picked the wrong movie here and there but there’s far more worse actors around than him these days!
Image source: Koen Devogel, Moritz Barcelona / wikipedia
#15
PeeWee Herman
Image source: Camille Zengen, Alan Light / wikipedia
#16
School Teachers
Image source: Claire Webb, Tra Nguyen / unspalsh (not the actual photo)
#17
Colin Kapernick
Image source: Connie Stolz, Mike Morbeck / flickr (not the actual photo)
#18
Jonny Depp. Amber Heard was unstable from day 1 and they blamed him for ever that happened without hearing her version in person. Just seeing her lying in court proved everyone wrong immediately.
Image source: Sapphire Kozak, Harald Krichel / wikipedia
#19
Winona Ryder
Image source: Suzanne Sherrill, Karon Liu / wikipedia
#20
Al Franken deserved a little shade, maybe – but not nearly the amount of backlash that he got. Currently serving politicians have done 100x worse.
Image source: Amhrán Menagerie, Studio-Rebecca Hammel / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#21
Pamela Anderson, I’m so glad she’s doing well these days because the world was absolutely horrible to her
Image source: Becky Clarke, elevatefestival / wikipedia
#22
Jane Fonda, for being anti Vietnam War
Image source: Jeffrey Wallen, Georges Biard / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#23
Greta Thunberg
Image source: Jenna-Maria Andersson, Kushal Das / wikipedia
#24
MC Hammer. He was called a sell out for doing a (Pepsi, I think) commercial and quickly became unpopular after that. Despite the fact that a bunch of artists made commercials after him and it didn’t matter.
Image source: Jessica Lofgreen, Philip Nelson / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#25
Skeletor
Image source: Conor Daly Music
#26
Milli Vanilli. They wanted to be popular by being frontmen, and were sort of bullied into doing it because they were attractive. The real singers were in agreement, so I don’t know why Rob and Fab took the hit for everyone involved. The music and videos were great! Wish it had gone on for longer.
Image source: Robyn Keating
#27
Whitney Houston.
Drugs and domestic abuse are bad
Image source: Ameylynn Spardel, Asterio Tecson / wikipedia
#28
Edward Snowden.
Image source: Steve Wilson, Laura Poitras / wikipedia
#29
Anne Hathaway
Image source: Brian Nystedt
#30
Anyone that spoke out against the genocide early on.
Image source: Asim Humayun
Follow Us