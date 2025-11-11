26 Days Of Tea In Japan: I Paint On Used Tea Bags

During my art residency at Studio Kura, part of my exhibit will include 26 paintings on tea bags, each of which is an impression of my 26 days creative sojourn in Itoshima, Japan.
Exploring past and present perspectives, the themes vary from early Edo period drawings and paintings to present day inspiration and style.
More info: rubysilvious.com | Instagram | Facebook
Kabuki
Kuromatsu (Japanese pine tree)
Geisha with tea
Ajisai (hydrangeas)
Ichiban Ramen
What’s for dinner
Kakitsubata (Iris)
Koi pond
Tea for three
Green tea and sushi
Rain, rain
Taizai (sojourn)
