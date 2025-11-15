35 People Reveal Who Is The Dumbest Person In The World They’ve Ever Met

Take a moment to think of how many times you have called someone dumb or a fool. That’s probably because what you saw them do or heard from him made zero sense. Although you might’ve been right, to define who is the stupidest person in the world (or could be eligible to claim that title), you must know what stupidity really means.
In the Cambridge dictionary, stupidity is described as being silly or unwise. In other words, a stupid person is someone whose behavior is funny and unreasonable or someone whose acts are out of a lack of intelligence. The formal term to define such a person is “imbecile,” which is the antonym of intelligent.
In terms of IQ Score, most mid-level intelligent people score between 85 and 115. Those who fall under 70 on IQ tests are considered to be cognitively impaired. And although we can’t jump to conclusions to determine someone’s sheer stupidity just from a few foolish moments, it doesn’t mean we can’t at least eye-roll on repeat.
So when someone on Reddit asked a seemingly basic question, “Who was the dumbest person you met?” the answers started flowing, with each one overshadowing the previous one. Thus, we won’t respond with the name of the stupidest person in the world. Instead, we will list 35 moments people believed they’ve met the dumbest person in the world.
#1 It’s Not Out Of 100…
I know a woman who bragged on Facebook that she scored 84 on her IQ test…. She thought it was out of 100.
#2 How About Having A Silent Alarm?
My neighbours taking the batteries out of the carbonmonoxide detector because it was making noise almost every day.
#3 Reporting Racism Gone Wrong
One of my classmates told me I was racist and reported me to the principle after I mentioned Nigeria in geography class
#4 A Stupid Person Can Risk Your Life… Or Your House
My old roommate. He put an electric kettle made of plastic on the stove. I came upstairs to black smoke as it melted. I threw it in the trash and yelled at him for nearly burning the house down. It has a cord sticking out of it and everything
An hour later I came back upstairs to the same thing. [He] went through the trash and put it back on the stove.
I get the first time if he’s never seen an electric kettle before but a second time? With the same kettle? A melted kettle? The guy doesn’t even do drugs.
#5 Dumb People With Dumb Beliefs
Flat earthers
Anti vaxxer
People who think crystals can heal you
#6 Things You Hear When Working For A Stupid Person
My former boss was worried that the island of Manhattan would sink with all the extra visitors for New Years and the ball dropping. She thought islands float and when she found out that wasn’t true she thought it was so funny that she told everyone the story.
She was later fired for withholding a pay raise from someone on her team because he didn’t accept her sexual advances. He had the texts to prove it.
#7 When Stupidity Hits Vegans
A friend’s partner said she was vegan. Another friend jokingly said ‘you’re not vegan, you eat corn on the cob, which is actually the spine of a cow’. Aforementioned friend’s partner started crying about how much she loved eating cow spine and was really upset, genuine tears of sorrow at how she wasn’t a vegan at all.
From that day forth, corn was known as Cow spine on the cob and their relationship didn’t last for too long, probably a week after she asked why Mel Gibson didn’t just phone the English King to negotiate in Braveheart…..
#8 Lovemaking Is Magical, But For A Stupid Person, Birth Can Happen By Magic
Ex-girlfriend. I once said out loud “I wonder how dolphins have sex?” She said, with conviction “There aren’t boy dolphins and girl dolphins. They’re just dolphins.” You know, like magical.
And she argues with me for about 2 hours.
#9 Some Dumb People Can’t Let Go Of The Past…
My ex-gf thought rhinoceroses were dinosaurs. Then, we were watching King Kong and toward the end of the movie she asked if it was based on a true story.
#10 Some Americans Should Take The U.S. Citizenship Test
Met a dude sophomore year of college. I told him the story of the dumbest person I had ever met up to that point and his response was “well.. that’s understandable though… up until last year I didn’t know the U.S. and the United States were the same thing”
We went to college in the U.S. and again this was our sophomore year. Dude was an 19 year-old full blooded American.
#11 Sometimes Dumb People Make It To High School
Girl in my high school history class thought mount Rushmore naturally grew like that
#12 And The Stupidest Person In The World Is Officially Announced…
one of my coworkers once said “racism didn’t start until the early 2000s”. i almost fell in the floor after he said that.
#13 My Uncle Lives In The Future
Uncle telling us about a guy he worked with. Guy buys a nice, new car. Car comes with cruise control and built in GPS. Guy wrecks new car. Apparently he typed in an address and set the cruise control… He thought that he didn’t have to drive after setting in where he wanted to go, the car would just take him where he wanted to go.
#14 I Miss A Dumb Person In My Life
A girl I used to work with in a call centre. She used to ask me stuff like “why do trees grow upwards?” or “the sun goes round the earth doesn’t it?” Then one day she asked me “does the earth spin and clouds stay still, or does the earth stay still and the clouds move?”
I miss you Ria!
#15 Kid’s Innocence On Kiwi Birds
in third grade, i was talking with another kid about kiwi birds and she proceeded to tell me that those birds laid kiwi fruit instead of eggs
#16 Ghosts Go To College, Too
In college a girl told me she had SIDS when she was a baby.
#17 Looks Like Syphilis Has A New Way Of Spreading…
Friend thought syphilis was what you got from eating raw chicken. He told our whole economics class he got syphilis one time.
#18 Getting 70 On An Iq Test Can Be Scarily Accurate
In high school, there was this one girl in my history class. She went for an IQ test once. We wrote a history test in class, and a week later we get our tests back. This girl failed miserably and she decided it would be a smart idea to tell the teacher he can’t give her an F because “she scored 70 on an IQ test so she’s not allowed to fail.” The worst part is, she genuinely believed an IQ test would give her a pass on failing tests, so she failed EVERY SUBJECT that year. I still talk to her on Twitter now and then, turns out she’s a flat-earther now.
#19 Not Sure If This Is A Genius Or A Stupid Person…
A customer who thought he should be able to get the Jordan Bred 11s for 90% off because of 2 “coupons” he had. One of these coupons was a print out of a 70% off clearance promotion from Nike’s website and the other was a 20% off coupon from Payless that expired in 2017. I’ve never been more confused, frustrated, and exasperated than I was during the 10 minute interaction where myself, two managers and a customer tried to explain to this man why this wasn’t going to happen.
#20 The Award On Who Is The Dumbest Person In The World Goes To…
Let me tell you about this woman that my uncle dated for a while. She was really a special kind of dumb. I’m just gonna go ahead and list the top 3 that I can remember, but I’m sure there’s more. These were all relayed to me years later as I wasn’t around at the time. It’s a running joke between some family members.
•Thought pork chops came from horses.
•Met a guy who had lost a portion of his ear in some kind of accident. Upon meeting she just asked him with no class at all: “Hey, what happened to your ear?” His response: “I turned my head too fast and bit my earlobe off.” She was totally cool with that answer.
•Went grocery shopping and assumed that whatever number of chicken legs came in a pack was how many legs that chicken must have had.
There was also something to do with a moose, but I can’t remember the specifics on that.
#21 Stupid Question From A Stupid Person
In fourth grade we had a motivational speaker come in and talk to us who was completely blind since birth. At the end they had time for questions and a girl asked why they didn’t just wear super thick glasses. When the person replied that they cannot see ANYTHING, so there would be nothing to magnify, the girl said “No like SUPER thick glasses.” We were only in fourth grade but we all were looking at her like how do you not get this. The blind dude just shook his head.
#22 The Stars Will Tell.. Or Not
Had a friend in HS that could predict rain by looking at the stars….if the big dipper was upside down “the water would pour out and it would rain tomorrow” She was 17
#23 The Stupidest Person In The World Came To My Work Once
Worked at a bank for a (blessedly) short time. Had a 60 year old woman that asked, “What do you mean my account balance is negative?? I still have checks, so I still have money!”
#24 Dumb People Who Read Newspapers
My first girlfriend, about 20 years, I showed her one of those newspapers at the time that had made up stories about alien abductions etc, Weekly World News I think it was. One of the headlines was “Belgium Destroyed By Giant Asteroid And No One Noticed For 2 Months” and she thought it was real. Thing was she wasn’t actually dumb, just really innocent and naive
#25 Dumbest-Person
Dated a girl from work first year of college. On first “date”, we decide to just make something simple at her place. Being rich college students, we settled with Mac and cheese and wine.
Get to the kitchen, and she says, “OK honest question. When boiling water, do you get the pot hot first, then add the water, or the other way around?”
Yup, she didn’t know how to boil water. I just… don’t know how someone makes it through life not knowing how to boil water on the stove.
#26 To Deal With The Stupidest Person In The World, I Had To Call The Police
Ex-friend. Got in to an massive, almost physically violent argument and told her to leave my apartment and get out of the complex since she didn’t live there. She said “I don’t have to! This is government property!” I was like… no…just no…
The police came and informed her opposite
#27 That Time When The Dumbest Person In The World Got Angry…
Everday I have people on the phone that redefine the words dumb, stupid and ignorant.
For example one customer had trouble sending back a sack of birdseed. He outright refused to send it back himself, because he feared the big sack would kill him if he was caught in a car accident. So he demanded that we personally sent someone to him to take the bird seeds away. That isnt something we do so when this “request” was denied, he, and Im not kidding, set the fucking sack on fire, sent us the the pictures of it per mail and still had the audacity to demand a refund plus a fee for bothering him so much.
#28 I Was The Dumb Person In My History Class…
We were in history class, taking a pop quiz. one of the questions was “where is pearl harbor?” someone raised their hand and asked “who is pearl harbor? and why would I know where he is?” it’s me. I had trouble focusing in school and thought pearl harbor was a person
#29 So Many Wars In Our History Can Be Confusing…
watching star wars with friends in high school. some girl we knew said ” when did this happen?” I said the movie was made in the 70s . she said ” no, the space fight?! when did we get into a space fight?!” she was dead serious, thought star wars actually happened.
#30 Multiple-Check On Dumb People’s Address Is Necessary
For months, I’ve been dealing with a client who doesn’t get their bills.
Every month, they call and ask where it is, we confirm their address and the expected arrival date, I manually generate a new invoice, and e-mail it over.
Today, when confirming the address for like the 6th time, they said “oh, no, that’s not my town or zip” and submitted an address change.
How the hell do you not know where you live?
#31 Being Different Is A Wideeee Spectrum…
A girl I was friends with purposely disagreed with legit facts because it ‘made her different’
#32 We Can Be A Little Bit Of Anything These Days
Had a guy tell me that he could write with his left and right hand equally well. He said that he was “amphibious”.
#33 The Diet We All Want Is Just An Ideal Soup
“I’m on a soup and water diet”
“Tonight’s soup is creamy bacon potato”
#34 Consciousness Called…
When I was in middle-school (like age 12-14ish), we went to the local college. I stopped by the college bookstore and bought a pack of gum. The gum was like $0.96 after tax.
The clerk, a college-age girl, entered the gum in the cash register, and I gave her a dollar for the gum. She proceeded to count out $0.96 in change to me. I was so embarrassed for the girl, I didn’t dare say anything, so I took the money. But then I felt bad and thought she might get in trouble, so I went back and asked her if maybe the gum cost $0.96 and she only owed me $0.04 in change.
I mean, hard to judge a person for one interaction. Maybe she was thinking hard about quantum mechanics and just couldn’t devote enough mental energy to the Gum-Dollar Exchange Deficit Function. But it definitely lowered my opinion of college students at the time.
#35 Not Everyone Standing On A Podium Is A President
I remember when I was little my brother continued to have many strange misconceptions, but I can’t remember any except the one where he said “Martin Luther King Jr. was one president of the U.S. Otherwise, how could he have stood on a podium?”
