Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

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In many relationships, one has to sometimes accommodate their partner’s family. But, as with everything else, there have to be boundaries, because realizing you are not your partner’s first priority tends to end up destroying a relationship in the long run.

A man asked the internet for advice after shutting off the Wi-Fi at night. As innocuous as it seems, this immediately caused drama with his girlfriend’s brother, who had been living with them, rent free, for multiple years at this point. He later shared an update on what happened after he told her enough was enough.

Helping someone get back on their feet is all well and good

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

But one man had enough of his GF’s brother who did nothing for almost eight years

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Image credits: undefinedstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Image credits: ginkoveyka / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Image credits: Alyptic

A few readers wanted more details

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Most thought he was being reasonable

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Others thought his plan wasn’t great

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Later, he shared an update

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Image credits: wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult
Guy Gives GF An Ultimatum After Getting Fed Up With Her Freeloading Brother, Who Refuses To Be An Actual Adult

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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