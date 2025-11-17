Hey Pandas, What’s A Random Question You Want To Ask?

This is a safe space :)
Anyone who is rude about the questions will be reported, as people should feel safe asking them.
You can ask anything! Some examples would be (and no, these are not my questions): What does IDK mean? How tall is the tallest building? What’s 5 + 9?
Have fun, love you guys!
#1
What in the world caused the first people in an area of the world to have a specific skin color, nose shape, hair texture, and such that now determines the traits of almost everyone with heritage from that place?
#2
What’s a good book to read?
#3
Why is it racist to confuse someone who isn’t white for someone else? I have trouble with faces, and generally look for my friends based on their hair and backpacks, which has caused me to mistake them for other people. I’ve gotten insulted for this, which confuses me. It’s never an issue if I confused a white person with another white person, so why is it a problem for anyone else, especially if it’s genuine confusion?
#4
How do I come out to my transphobic parents?
#5
what question do i ask?
thats my question lol
OH YEAH! i remember what shows do you guys recommend? i am open to anything! (cries in “fav show got cancelled and needs a new show to keep myself going”)
#6
Which pandas are upvoting me and which are downvoting/reporting me? So Ik who to appreciate..and who to return the favor. I’m talking about normal comments.
#7
In your personal opinion, how is y’all’s mental health?
#8
Do y’all know what Pocky is? Pocky is a Japanese snack/candy, what’s y’all’s favorite flavor if you know of it?
#9
Have you guys ever read After the Fire? great read about a cult
#10
What mobile games you guys play?
#11
How tall are y’all?
#12
do any of you like to draw?
#13
How can come out to my transphobia parents?
#14
why
#15
do the scream killers ( if they are scream fans) write erotic fan fiction
#16
How do you add pics to answers
#17
Does anyone have any movie recommendations? Maybe something along the lines of horror or fantasy? Or any other genre works!
#18
I hope this doesn’t sound weird but can a human run almost perfectly on all fours? Like a dog??
#19
Do any other pandas also think the XBox360 is the best console ever?
#20
For reference, I am white and have some black people in my friend groups. When I’m messing with the heads/hair of my non-black friends (i.e. putting my hat on them, ruffling their hair, etc.), it feels awkward to ignore my black friends, but isn’t it considered rude to touch their hair? What should I do in those situations?
#21
For those of us who have read the Miss peregrine’s home for peculiar children series, who’s your favorite character? I had a crush on Enoch for the longest time and I also have similar attitude to him so he’s my favorite
#22
Why does my dog like rolling on my carpet?
#23
What has been a recent purchase disappointment? Did a product end up not living up to the hype on the package? Did it break or get lost along the way?
Just a couple days ago I forgot my laundry detergent on the bus. XS.
A few weeks ago I bought these scented gel pens. You barely smell anything when using them and they were about $12 at the book store. Supposed to smell like strawberry.
#24
Has this ever happened to y’all where you forget something, and then you remember it, but then you forget it but you can remember remembering it but you can’t remember what you remembered?
#25
What is love?
Answer choices:
Baby dont hurt me
Don’t hurt me
No more
#26
#27
If life gave you lemons, what would you do with them?
#28
Sorry for adding another question but when we swallow food or drinks, why don’t we feel nauseous? I am paranoid about this
#29
Does pineapple belong on pizza?
#30
Why do I feel like I’m always about to die but I’m not scared?
oh wait— because I live in America
#31
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood
#32
Why does no one share my music/books/clothing taste??!
I think it’s normal to dress in all black and listen to songs like ‘demons’ or ‘doomsday’ and it perfectly okay to read ‘such a good liar’ or ‘how to kill your family’
#33
Is it normal to fart when you pee?
#34
Pink a “feminine” colour?
#35
Anyon else on BP play Red Dead Redemtion 2?
#36
where are the project sekai fans??? genshin fans?? *GASP* VOCALOID FANS??????
#37
do you consider it taboo to upvote yourselves?
#38
If I was a pringle, would humans be appitizing?
Follow Us