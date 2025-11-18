50 Hard Truths People Learned Later In Life That They Believe They Should’ve Been Told About Earlier

There are a lot of things they don’t teach us in school. Like how to do taxes, care for our mental health, and basic first aid. These are all very important and necessary skills, but there are also some facts about life that would make it a lot easier if we had known them from the time we start adulting.
One netizen was curious to know what some of these facts are, so she asked: “What is a hard truth that you believe should be taught early on in life?” And people came armed with all kinds of wisdom. From quoting fictional characters to sharing their own experiences, people didn’t shy away from sharing insights they have learned throughout their lives.
Bored Panda reached out to the author of this thread, u/Flufferfluff. She kindly agreed to tell us more about why she decided to start this discussion. We also chatted with her about whether we can be taught hard truths or we must experience them to know them. Read our conversation below!
#1
What freedom of speech really means.
Just because you *can* say it, doesn’t mean you’re free from the repercussions of it.
#2
You can think someone is strange without being rude or violent to them. Some people are unusual and that’s okay.
#3
You can be the kindest person ever & people will still hate you.
#4
Bad things happen to good people.
Good things happen to bad people.
#5
“It is possible to make no mistakes and still lose.” Jean-Luc Picard.
#6
People will judge you based on your looks.
#7
No one will care more about you than you. Know thyself and start advocating for yourself early on. Watch after your health, the people you surround yourself with, your job, it’s all going to affect you so much. Also, don’t try to find happiness through your partner. Have your own hobbies and joy, add them to your party. Don’t make them responsible for it ❤️.
#8
You will be lied to, and you will believe it. It happens to everyone.
But the most insidious liar in your life will likely be you. You will lie to yourself, and you’ll believe it, because you know exactly what kind of b******t you will believe, and you *want to* believe it.
Just one cookie.
He’d never cheat.
I’m sober enough to drive.
My boss can’t do without me.
I’ll be fine on 2 hours sleep
12 cookies, he might, no you’re not, he’ll still fire you, and no you won’t.
Nobody can lie to you like you can. Be wary.
#9
That you will one day die and that’s the end of your consciousness, so you should make the most of the time you have. So many people waste their lives on religious nonsense when they could be happy instead.
EDIT: The fact that religious people downvote this while providing NO rebuttal just proves me right.
EDIT 2: Again, see how this is getting downvoted with no logical argument that I’m wrong? This proves my point.
#10
The HR department at any company is not on your side.
#11
Adults aren’t always right, and they’re often as confused and clueless as you are.
This includes your parents, so seek second and third opinions when planning any significant life choices.
Older doesn’t automatically mean wiser.
#12
That you can’t actually be whatever you want in life.
#13
You are no more special than the billions of other people in the world. They all have their own stories just like you do.
#14
The basics of money management. Because throughout your life, money matters. It influences every aspect of your life. MONEY MANAGEMENT! if you do not have much, you should be able to manage it! If you have a lot, you should be able to manage it.
#15
Life is mostly about picking up least worst options rather than picking the best option.
#16
Your teachers at school are paid to tolerate and humour you.
In the real world, people will not be.
#17
If you wouldn’t take someone’s advice, why take their criticism?
Edit to clarify: I mean this in reference to a specific individual. For example, bullying. I mean this to say you wouldn’t go to the bully for advice, their words don’t hold value, they aren’t trustworthy. So if you wouldn’t take their advice, why internalize their criticism?
Same could be said for a hyper-critical parent or family member.
#18
Wear a helmet.
If there are helmets made for what your going to do , there is a very good reason.
So use that knowledge to your advantage and wear one.
#19
Say what you mean. Mean what you say. Keep your word.Your word is your law. If you don’t have integrity, you are nothing,.
#20
There is always, always something you don’t know.
About people, about situations, about everything.
If you knew that thing, it might make all the difference in your opinions.
Also, don’t trust your snap judgements.
#21
The people you trust the most may be the ones that hurt you the most.
#22
Not making a decision is a decision.
#23
You will meet people who won’t like you but that’s okay.
#24
Prettier people have easier lives in almost every conceivable way.
#25
It’s not all about you.
#26
The way you treat your body now will affect how you feel decades from now. Poor diet, not exercising, not sleeping enough, performing dangerous activities without taking safety precautions, etc. will eventually catch up with you and make your life miserable.
#27
Actions/choices have consequences. Own the consequences.
Also
S**t happens.
#28
Healing doesn’t have to be so sudden and complete
Its okay to move on while still having that void.
#29
You can’t always get what you want, even if you say please.
I’m a preschool teacher and even though we teach kids that sharing is good, we also teach them that if you are not finished with something, you don’t have to let someone else use it. And vice versa, you gotta wait your turn, and sometimes you don’t even get a turn. That’s life.
#30
You aren’t entitled to anything. I see too often people who think they are the main character and should be pandered to.
#31
Wear sunscreen.
#32
I don’t know if this is necessarily a “hard truth”, but I feel that it’s an important one. I’ll do my best to explain it.
It’s easy to get wrapped up in your own experience, and feel like no one has ever felt the way you do, or could possibly have it worse.
But then you see others enduring circumstances much worse than yours: illness, suffering, unimaginable tragedy. And you may feel guilty, for having self pity when others in the world are having an objectively more difficult time.
You can hold two seemingly opposing ideas in your mind at the same time: yes, their situation is horrible, but in its own way, yours is, too.
Everyone has a right to their own experience. There is no gatekeeping “awful”. That’s not to say you should let your problems be a crutch, but it’s also doing yourself a disservice to say how you feel doesn’t matter. Feel it fully, and then move on. Have compassion for yourself as well as others.
#33
No matter how good you are at your job, the ‘company” itself doesn’t love you, and you have to do what’s best for you. I’ve spent too many years feeling like I couldn’t leave because my boss was great and I loved my job. But at the end of the day the company will survive without you. And if there are opportunities that will make your life more fulfilling, you can’t stay just to make others happy.
#34
It’s always okay to try and fail
Atleast you had the courage to try rather than to sit back.
#35
Assume that nobody, not even closest family will be there for your in the toughest of times. It’ll save a lot of disappointment later and help you find who the real ones who care for you are.
#36
Many people in our society are terrible. Someone being nice does not mean they are a “good” person. Never count on people to do the right thing. Most people will go with the crowd over doing the right thing.
Anyone can be flipped against you and most likely it will the people closest to you that you trust the most.
Blood does not mean family.
Most of your friends are not really your friends. .
#37
Life is not fair, and you have no right to expect it to be fair.
Trust is earned in drops and lost in buckets.
People who are good with money tend to have better lives than people who are terrible with money. Financial stability will lead to a smoother life with fewer obstacles. I’ve seen good marriages ruined over money issues.
#38
It would be nice if some effort was made to teach the younger kids how to deal with the inevitable death of their parents and other elder loved ones. It happens to most of us, but some earlier than others.
#39
People don’t stop cheating and being dishonest just cause they are adult. Especially at work. Hard work doesn’t get rewarded, it’s whoever is liked best by management that will get the promotion not who deserves it. Also a lot of big companies don’t have their s**t together and still make a profit. You can be a small clerk and realise how incompetent all the people above you are. It’s frustrating.
#40
My son just played real Blackjack and Ultimate Texas Holdem in a casino. He’s studied the odds and played on apps and was convinced he’d win a bundle. He lost both nights.
I’m glad he lost. Had he won, he would be chasing and expecting that the rest of his life.
#41
Making a situation fair isn’t the same as making a situation better.
#42
If you constantly get upset over someone who refuses to change, you also refuse to change.
#43
Regret is pointless. Learn and move on.
#44
Sometimes violence IS the answer.
#45
Being correct and being right are not always the same thing.
#46
Eventually, all our graves go unattended. Don’t take life so serious.
#47
Use things and love people – not the other way around.
#48
My Grandfather had a saying: “You can always tell a man that hasn’t had the s**t knocked out of him”.
#49
A) If you don’t take ownership of your life, other people will take that ownership for you. And on average they will make the choices for you that are to their benefit, and not to yours. Letting yourself be weak is not a good thing.
B) To the extent that you reject the parts of yourself you are ashamed of, or find hard to acknowledge, they will own your fate.
#50
Nothing is free.
