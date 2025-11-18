35 Opinions About The Female Body From People Who Definitely Skipped Women’s Anatomy Class (New Pics)

By widely accepted definition, humans have 79 organs. If you aren’t a doctor or an expert, chances are that your memory of knowing what their functions are has become quite rusty since the last time you sat in a biology class. This seems to be a particular issue when it comes to the woman’s body, as many men seem to have skipped this lesson entirely.
That’s why the subreddit ‘Bad Women’s Anatomy’ exists, full of blissfully ignorant males wrongly commenting on the female body. And since they decided to spell out their unbelievable opinions online, it’s only right that the Internet shames them in return. Scroll down to find some of the worst misconceptions about women’s health, and don’t forget to share similar encounters below!
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with sexual empowerment coach and the host of The Unapologetic podcast, Jannine MacKinnon, who kindly agreed to tell us how we could educate ourselves better about the female body.
#1 Ah Yes, Whoever Would A Silly Woman Need To Track Days
Image source: Fyrebarde
#2 What The F**kis A Vulva?
Image source: immuneSenility61
#3 Haha
Image source: anon
#4 When Young Girls Are Given Incomplete Information
Image source: porcinestroma701, JulieMannell
#5 I Don’t Know If It Fits Here But I Found It Really Funny
Image source: anon
#6 Do Not Know If This Has Been Posted Before
Image source: XanetrorX
#7 Push And Splat
Image source: VividDreamsInPink
#8 Clits Don’t Exist Apparently?
Image source: chippytastic
#9 Apparently Girls Don’t Have Actual Vaginas
Image source: LazuliArtz
#10 I Don’t Even Know Anymor
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#11 Women Are Uncapable Of Climaxing Because I Can’t Make Them Do So
Image source: anon
#12 This Was A Comment Under The Carrie Period Scene
Image source: Artzyhobo
#13 Tampons
Image source: HextechSlut
#14 “Oh Honey, I Love You.” *vacuum Noises*
Image source: FoxgloveWitch, TitansVision
#15 I Don’t Think You’re Going To Last Long On That Island Buddy
Image source: hgxpsobzknbiapkuhw
#16 Oof, Really No Clue About Amatomy
Image source: Fizzy_Bits
#17 That’s Not How Pregnancy Works
Image source: catl0vingnerd
#18 Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags
Image source: arnau9410
#19 Fun Fact
Image source: hgxpsobzknbiapkuhw
#20 Guys On Dating Apps Answering A Simple Question: Where Does The Pee Come Out?
Image source: secretslut991
#21 Who’s Gonna Tell Them The Real Reason Why Breasts Exist?
Image source: parrotsaregoated
#22 How Dare She Want To Enjoy Sex?!?
Image source: facciabrutta
#23 Guys Response When I Told Him I Sometimes Pee For Over A Minute After Holding It A While
Image source: anon
#24 Apparently, You Can Pee After Sex As A Method Of Birth Control
Image source: PeterParker72
#25 What??
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#26 Imagine A Young Girl Seeing This And Thinking Something Is Wrong With Her Body?
Image source: anon
#27 ????
Image source: ophiomyxra
#28 This Is Just Vile
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#29 How Bad Can Pregnancy Really Be?
Image source: elanieWalmartinez
#30 Found One In The Wild
Image source: PrincessSparkleWinry
#31 It’s An Absolute Treat When I See A Man Who Thinks He Knows More About A Woman’s Body Than A Woman
Image source: salt_and_milk
#32 Perfectly Logical!
Image source: yarancew
#33 When Will This Myth Die?!
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#34 Obesity?
Image source: Ehrenlauch3000
#35 Tampons Do What Now??
Image source: bridgew29
