35 Opinions About The Female Body From People Who Definitely Skipped Women’s Anatomy Class (New Pics)

By widely accepted definition, humans have 79 organs. If you aren’t a doctor or an expert, chances are that your memory of knowing what their functions are has become quite rusty since the last time you sat in a biology class. This seems to be a particular issue when it comes to the woman’s body, as many men seem to have skipped this lesson entirely.

That’s why the subreddit ‘Bad Women’s Anatomy’ exists, full of blissfully ignorant males wrongly commenting on the female body. And since they decided to spell out their unbelievable opinions online, it’s only right that the Internet shames them in return. Scroll down to find some of the worst misconceptions about women’s health, and don’t forget to share similar encounters below!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with sexual empowerment coach and the host of The Unapologetic podcast, Jannine MacKinnon, who kindly agreed to tell us how we could educate ourselves better about the female body.

#1 Ah Yes, Whoever Would A Silly Woman Need To Track Days

Image source: Fyrebarde

#2 What The F**kis A Vulva?

Image source: immuneSenility61

#3 Haha

Image source: anon

#4 When Young Girls Are Given Incomplete Information

Image source: porcinestroma701, JulieMannell

#5 I Don’t Know If It Fits Here But I Found It Really Funny

Image source: anon

#6 Do Not Know If This Has Been Posted Before

Image source: XanetrorX

#7 Push And Splat

Image source: VividDreamsInPink

#8 Clits Don’t Exist Apparently?

Image source: chippytastic

#9 Apparently Girls Don’t Have Actual Vaginas

Image source: LazuliArtz

#10 I Don’t Even Know Anymor

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#11 Women Are Uncapable Of Climaxing Because I Can’t Make Them Do So

Image source: anon

#12 This Was A Comment Under The Carrie Period Scene

Image source: Artzyhobo

#13 Tampons

Image source: HextechSlut

#14 “Oh Honey, I Love You.” *vacuum Noises*

Image source: FoxgloveWitch, TitansVision

#15 I Don’t Think You’re Going To Last Long On That Island Buddy

Image source: hgxpsobzknbiapkuhw

#16 Oof, Really No Clue About Amatomy

Image source: Fizzy_Bits

#17 That’s Not How Pregnancy Works

Image source: catl0vingnerd

#18 Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags

Image source: arnau9410

#19 Fun Fact

Image source: hgxpsobzknbiapkuhw

#20 Guys On Dating Apps Answering A Simple Question: Where Does The Pee Come Out?

Image source: secretslut991

#21 Who’s Gonna Tell Them The Real Reason Why Breasts Exist?

Image source: parrotsaregoated

#22 How Dare She Want To Enjoy Sex?!?

Image source: facciabrutta

#23 Guys Response When I Told Him I Sometimes Pee For Over A Minute After Holding It A While

Image source: anon

#24 Apparently, You Can Pee After Sex As A Method Of Birth Control

Image source: PeterParker72

#25 What??

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#26 Imagine A Young Girl Seeing This And Thinking Something Is Wrong With Her Body?

Image source: anon

#27 ????

Image source: ophiomyxra

#28 This Is Just Vile

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#29 How Bad Can Pregnancy Really Be?

Image source: elanieWalmartinez

#30 Found One In The Wild

Image source: PrincessSparkleWinry

#31 It’s An Absolute Treat When I See A Man Who Thinks He Knows More About A Woman’s Body Than A Woman

Image source: salt_and_milk

#32 Perfectly Logical!

Image source: yarancew

#33 When Will This Myth Die?!

Image source: MelanieWalmartinez

#34 Obesity?

Image source: Ehrenlauch3000

#35 Tampons Do What Now??

Image source: bridgew29

