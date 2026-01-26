Woman Feels Treated Like An Unpaid Nanny After Partner Leaves Child To Go To The Gym

Being a stepmom is no easy task. There are over two million stepmothers in the UK, but no one ever teaches you how to be one. Is it okay to parent the kids however you want? Should you treat the child like they were yours? Should you be expected to replace their mom?
All these questions and more plagued one married woman who felt like an unpaid nanny to her husband. She thought her husband was spending too much time on his hobby at the gym and not enough time for his daughter. So, she asked the internet if this was expected of stepmothers or if her husband was asking too much of her.
A woman had to be the nanny of her partner’s daughter so he can go to the gym almost every day
One day, she finally snapped, asking people online whether this was expected of a stepmother
The commenters criticized the dad: “He has no interest in his daughter or in you”
The girl’s stepdad was already doing “nothing,” and the dad wanted his wife to pitch in more
The couple had a serious talk which ended quite dramatically
