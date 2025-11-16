My 20 Photos Of Abandoned Places That I Explore At Night

A few years ago, biking around with a friend during a warm summer afternoon, we found an abandoned factory. Of course, we got inside. Little did I know that it was the beginning of a still-going love story with forgotten places!

I used to photograph these abandoned places during daylight, but eventually, I needed to do something different. Also, I am definitely not a morning person, and waking up at 4 am to travel to a very remote place is difficult… So I started going at night!

More info: Instagram

#1 Réfléchir Bunker In Dunkerque

#2 Reactor Core

#3 Breaking In The Cell

#4 Mission To Mars

#5 Moonlighter’s Shipwreck

#6 Lost Greenhouse

#7 Electric Anomaly

#8 Ammunition Storage

#9 Cold War Fuel Tank

#10 Abandoned Spying Station

#11 Amphitheatre – With Terukaku Yamashita

#12 Milky Way

#13 Out Of Food

#14 Lost Tank

#15 Broke Down The Engine

#16 Abandoned Nuclear Weapon Storage Bunker

#17 The Chase

#18 Room With A View

#19 Christmas Eve

#20 One Big Antenne-A

