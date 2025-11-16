My 20 Photos Of Abandoned Places That I Explore At Night

A few years ago, biking around with a friend during a warm summer afternoon, we found an abandoned factory. Of course, we got inside. Little did I know that it was the beginning of a still-going love story with forgotten places!
I used to photograph these abandoned places during daylight, but eventually, I needed to do something different. Also, I am definitely not a morning person, and waking up at 4 am to travel to a very remote place is difficult… So I started going at night!
More info: Instagram
#1 Réfléchir Bunker In Dunkerque
#2 Reactor Core
#3 Breaking In The Cell
#4 Mission To Mars
#5 Moonlighter’s Shipwreck
#6 Lost Greenhouse
#7 Electric Anomaly
#8 Ammunition Storage
#9 Cold War Fuel Tank
#10 Abandoned Spying Station
#11 Amphitheatre – With Terukaku Yamashita
#12 Milky Way
#13 Out Of Food
#14 Lost Tank
#15 Broke Down The Engine
#16 Abandoned Nuclear Weapon Storage Bunker
#17 The Chase
#18 Room With A View
#19 Christmas Eve
#20 One Big Antenne-A
