103 Funny And Wholesome Posts Featuring Animals To Cleanse Your Feed

While there is nothing like chicken soup (or whatever your brand of comfort food is) when you’ve got a cold, there are a few digital supplements as well. A funny meme, or a video of, say, a German shepherd interacting with some cute kittens.
The “Hurting Souls” Instagram page isn’t named after what they do, rather, it’s who they help, sharing, among other things, wholesome and adorable posts about animals. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: hurtingsouls
#2
Image source: hurtingsouls
#3
Image source: hurtingsouls
We have all been there. You open your phone to check a quick email and suddenly it is forty minutes later. You are deep in a rabbit hole of videos featuring baby elephants tripping over their own trunks or kittens fighting invisible demons. It feels like a waste of time but you cannot look away. It turns out that this obsession is not just a bad habit. It is actually a biological imperative hardwired into your brain. The reason you lose your mind over a puppy in a teacup is rooted in evolutionary survival.
The scientific term for this phenomenon is Kindchenschema. This concept was introduced by the ethologist Konrad Lorenz in 1943. He noticed that humans have a very specific set of triggers for affection. We love things with large heads relative to their bodies. We love big round eyes that sit low on the face.
#4
Image source: hurtingsouls
#5
Image source: hurtingsouls
#6
Image source: hurtingsouls
We love chubby cheeks and clumsy movements. These traits are typically found in human infants. When we see them our brains flood with chemicals that tell us to protect and nurture the little creature. This ensured our ancestors did not leave their babies in a cave somewhere because they were too loud.
#7
Image source: hurtingsouls
#8
Image source: hurtingsouls
#9
Image source: hurtingsouls
This instinct is so powerful that it spills over onto other species. A golden retriever puppy hits all the same buttons as a human baby. It has big eyes and floppy behavior. Our brains are not picky enough to distinguish between a human child and a furry four legged animal. We just see the geometry of cuteness and our caretaking instincts kick into overdrive. This is why you might feel a sudden urge to mother a baby sloth even though it is a wild animal that would likely scratch you.
#10
Image source: hurtingsouls
#11
Image source: hurtingsouls
#12
Image source: hurtingsouls
There is a very real chemical reaction happening when you look at these photos. A study from the University of Oxford found that cute images ignite activity in the orbitofrontal cortex. This is the part of the brain linked to emotion and pleasure.
#13
Image source: hurtingsouls
#14
Image source: hurtingsouls
#15
Image source: hurtingsouls
The reaction happens in a fraction of a second. It is faster than conscious thought. You do not decide to find the kitten cute. Your brain has already released a hit of dopamine and oxytocin before you can even form a sentence. It is effectively a natural high that makes you feel happy and trusting.
#16
Image source: hurtingsouls
#17
Image source: hurtingsouls
#18
Image source: hurtingsouls
You might think this distraction makes you less productive but science suggests otherwise. A team of researchers at Hiroshima University conducted a study called The Power of Kawaii. They found that people who looked at pictures of baby animals actually performed better on tasks requiring focus and fine motor skills.
#19
Image source: hurtingsouls
#20
Image source: hurtingsouls
#21
Image source: hurtingsouls
The intense focus we apply to the cute object translates into a narrowed attentional spotlight. So looking at cat memes might actually help you edit that spreadsheet with fewer errors. You are not procrastinating. You are technically warming up your brain for detailed work.
#22
Image source: hurtingsouls
#23
Image source: @hopes_revenge
#24
Image source: @_XDogs
Then there is the darker side of cuteness. Have you ever looked at a dog so adorable that you physically wanted to squeeze it until it popped? This is called cute aggression. It sounds violent but it is actually a regulatory mechanism. Psychologists believe that when we are hit with an overwhelming amount of positive emotion our brains cannot handle it. To balance out the unmanageable joy the brain throws in a dash of aggression to bring us back down to a stable emotional baseline. You want to eat the baby toes because you love them too much. It is your brain trying to stop you from short circuiting.
#25
Image source: @Rainmaker1973
#26
Image source: @FerrisTheToucan
#27
Image source: @timelesszip
We even have a soft spot for animals that are objectively ugly. This is often because they fit the vulnerable criteria. A pug with its squashed face and wheezing breath might not be classically beautiful like a horse. But its helplessness triggers our sympathy. We want to help it. We want to fix it. That drive to care for the underdog is another facet of the same instinct.
#28
Image source: hurtingsouls
#29
Image source: hurtingsouls
#30
Image source: @hotdirtdog
So the next time your boss catches you watching a video of a panda sneezing, do not apologize. You are engaging in an evolutionary exercise that boosts your mood and sharpens your focus. You are practically employee of the month.
#31
Image source: hurtingsouls
#32
Image source: hurtingsouls
#33
Image source: hurtingsouls
#34
Image source: hurtingsouls
#35
Image source: hurtingsouls
#36
Image source: hurtingsouls
#37
Image source: hurtingsouls
#38
Image source: hurtingsouls
#39
Image source: hurtingsouls
#40
Image source: hurtingsouls
#41
Image source: hurtingsouls
#42
Image source: hurtingsouls
#43
Image source: hurtingsouls
#44
Image source: hurtingsouls
#45
Image source: hurtingsouls
#46
Image source: hurtingsouls
#47
Image source: hurtingsouls
#48
Image source: hurtingsouls
#49
Image source: hurtingsouls
#50
Image source: hurtingsouls
#51
Image source: hurtingsouls
#52
Image source: hurtingsouls
#53
Image source: hurtingsouls
#54
Image source: hurtingsouls
#55
Image source: hurtingsouls
#56
Image source: hurtingsouls
#57
Image source: hurtingsouls
#58
Image source: hurtingsouls
#59
Image source: hurtingsouls
#60
Image source: hurtingsouls
#61
Image source: hurtingsouls
#62
Image source: hurtingsouls
#63
Image source: hurtingsouls
#64
Image source: hurtingsouls
#65
Image source: hurtingsouls
#66
Image source: hurtingsouls
#67
Image source: hurtingsouls
#68
Image source: hurtingsouls
#69
Image source: hurtingsouls
#70
Image source: hurtingsouls
#71
Image source: hurtingsouls
#72
Image source: hurtingsouls
#73
Image source: hurtingsouls
#74
Image source: hurtingsouls
#75
Image source: hurtingsouls
#76
Image source: hurtingsouls
#77
Image source: hurtingsouls
#78
Image source: hurtingsouls
#79
Image source: hurtingsouls
#80
Image source: hurtingsouls
#81
Image source: hurtingsouls
#82
Image source: hurtingsouls
#83
Image source: hurtingsouls
#84
Image source: hurtingsouls
#85
Image source: hurtingsouls
#86
Image source: hurtingsouls
#87
Image source: hurtingsouls
#88
Image source: hurtingsouls
#89
Image source: hurtingsouls
#90
Image source: hurtingsouls
#91
Image source: hurtingsouls
#92
Image source: hurtingsouls
#93
Image source: hurtingsouls
#94
Image source: hurtingsouls
#95
Image source: hurtingsouls
#96
Image source: hurtingsouls
#97
Image source: hurtingsouls
#98
Image source: hurtingsouls
#99
Image source: hurtingsouls
#100
Image source: hurtingsouls
#101
Image source: hurtingsouls
#102
Image source: hurtingsouls
#103
Image source: hurtingsouls
Follow Us