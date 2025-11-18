“Put Them In Jail”: Tourist Sparks Outrage After Firing Slingshot In Zoo That Houses Moo Deng

A tourist was caught firing a slingshot at animals at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, known for housing the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng.
In a clip captured on Sunday (October 20), the Chinese woman can be seen smiling after firing the weapon and launching items toward an enclosure.
“The tourist was shooting at the animals in the zoo. At first, I did not believe what they were doing. I looked closely, and I saw that she was using a slingshot, so I recorded her for evidence,” said Patcharida Chueakhamhod, who had visited the zoo to see Moo Deng.
“I did not want to confront them because I was alone and there was a big group of them. I don’t speak Chinese, so I think it would have been dangerous.”
The woman was part of a group that had hired a tour to explore the zoo, according to a zookeeper who looks after Moo Deng.
Due to the size of the facility, the security staff was unable to see her firing the slingshot.
“‘I was shocked by what these tourists were doing. I only saw the video of the incident after it had happened. So we could not catch them when it was happening.
“We will write a letter to the tour company that brought these people to the zoo. They must warn future guests about their behavior.”
The woman’s actions were recorded by another visitor, who reported that she was “shooting at the animals in the zoo”
The zoo gained worldwide attention after sharing photos of Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus
Kritpas Inthipan, the head of security at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, revealed that he was assigned by Narongwit Chodchoi, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, to file a complaint against the group at the Sri Racha Police Station, Chonburi Provincial Police, local outlet Ch3plus reported on Monday (October 21).
The Khao Kheow Open Zoo gained attention after sharing photos of Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus, on its Facebook page.
Her name, which translates to “bouncy pig,” was chosen through a public poll that received votes from over 2,000 animal lovers. Since then, Moo Deng memes have flooded social media, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.
The zoo’s visitors have more than doubled due to the baby animal’s popularity
The three-month-old hippo went viral for her stunned facial expressions in various situations. Her fame grew so quickly that the zoo trademarked her name and began selling shirts and pants featuring her image.
Last month, the zoo raised concerns after reporting that several visitors had been throwing objects at her in an attempt to wake her up.
Pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with only 3,000 left in the wild, as per the Pygmy Hippo Foundation.
Bored Panda has contacted the Khao Kheow Open Zoo for comment.
