Viral Star Lil Tay Not Dead, Claims Her Instagram Was “Hacked” (Updated)

Update: In a shocking turn of events, social media personality Lil Tay has debunked rumors circulating about her alleged demise. The young influencer claims that she is very much alive and well, contrary to what was posted on her Instagram account.
Lil Tay revealed in a statement provided to TMZ that both she and her brother are safe. She said, “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours.”
The misinformation spread like wildfire causing distress among loved ones who were unaware of the situation. “All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess,” she added.
Tay expressed gratitude towards Meta for their assistance in regaining control over her compromised Instagram account where the fake news originated from. However questions remain as why it took 24 hours for word get out about being alive despite knowing about hack.
Image credits: liltay
Previously: At this time, the exact cause of their death is unknown. Although the influencer’s former manager, Harry Tsang, couldn’t confirm whether the social media star is actually dead.
“Given the complexities of the current circumstances,” Tsang told Insider, “I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. I encourage everyone to rely on reputable and official sources for information. We must exercise patience while awaiting further developments before drawing any conclusions.”
Although there’s no further evidence, the tragic news was broken by her family members on Tay’s Instagram account
Image credits: liltay
The statement also revealed the passing of her brother, Jason Tian
Image credits: liltay
Lil Tay, whose real name is Clair Hope, shot to fame in 2018 at the age of 9 after going viral for her vulgar, sensational rap videos
Image credits: liltay
However, there are doubts regarding the circumstances and authenticity of the news concerning the teen’s passing
Image credits: liltay
Speculation has begun circulating on social media about the cause and authenticity of these deaths. One user, Jesse Ryan, claimed to have witnessed the incident.
“As someone who was at the scene, I can confirm that both were together when passing. Due to car collision. The brother was driving,” he wrote.
The mysterious circumstances surrounding Tay’s death became ever more cloudy after her father, Christopher Hope, said he was not willing to comment on the Instagram post and declined to answer whether his daughter was still alive.
Neither the Vancouver Police Department nor the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they’ve opened an investigation or received reports about the teen’s death.
However, shortly after the unverified statement was posted on Lil Tay’s Instagram, individuals came across what could potentially be her alternate Instagram account, @termanii.
In a single post that already has more than 150,000 likes, the teen influencer claims that the distressing news was fabricated by her parents.
“They are spreading misinformation we are not dead. They’re the only one that got access to the account. Do not believe it,” the post reads.
The account later took to Instagram Stories to announce that they will be “going live” to announce “the truth.” According to her latest Story, whoever is in charge of the alternative Lil Tay’s account should go live around 11 am EST.
Tay moved to LA with her brother and her mother the same year she went viral in pursuit of fame
Image credits: liltay
Image credits: liltay
Lil Tay grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia but moved to pursue fame in Los Angeles, California, in 2018, where she took up residence in the home of Josiah Jenkins, a person known as the Los Angeles “miracle worker” due to his success in boosting the star status of teen influencers.
The teen sensation rose to fame in 2018 when she was barely 9. Calling herself the “youngest flexer of the century,” Tay blew up on social media for posting vulgar videos on Instagram, where she garnered millions of views by rapping and bragging about a luxurious way of life.
She hasn’t posted anything since 2018, with her final Instagram post displaying a screenshot capturing a FaceTime dialogue with rap sensation XXXTentacion, shortly after his tragic death.
