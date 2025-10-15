Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence On Alexandra Grant Marriage Rumors

Keanu Reeves, the beloved star of The Matrix and John Wick, has put an end to weeks of speculation after fans became convinced he had secretly married his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.
The rumors began when the 52-year-old artist shared a photo of the couple kissing, which many online users misread as a wedding announcement. Messages of congratulations poured in across social media, with fans celebrating what they believed was a surprise marriage.
But during the New York premiere of his new film Good Fortune, the 61-year-old actor decided to shut down the rumors for good.
Keanu Reeves ended the rumors of being secretly married to Alexandra Grant during the premiere for his new movie, Good Fortune
Image credits: Getty/Theo Wargo
“The wedding, it’s a nice thing,” Keanu added, explaining how this isn’t the first time the two have had to end rumors of a possible marriage.
“People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, ‘Thank you, but here’s the reality.’”
The “reality” he referred to came in the form of an Instagram post Grant had shared weeks earlier, on September 25, after the photo went viral, with some users even speculating it had been created with artificial intelligence.
Image credits: Getty/Qian Jun/MB Media
In her post, Grant clarified that the image was genuine, even if it wasn’t what many wanted it to be.
“This is a real photo,” she wrote. “Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss.”
“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married,” Grant added. “Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”
The couple has kept a low profile since they became official in 2019, remaining drama-free to this day
Keanu and Alexandra met in 2009 at a dinner party before collaborating on the 2011 book Ode to Happiness and the 2016 art series Shadows. They later co-founded X Artists’ Books, an independent publishing house, in 2017.
Image credits: The Artist Profile Archive
Their relationship only became public years later when they walked the red carpet hand in hand at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. The moment went viral, introducing Alexandra to the wider public and Keanu’s fanbase.
Image credits: Getty/Michael Kovac
Speaking to Vogue in 2020, Grant said the public attention that followed their red carpet debut caught her off guard, but she chose to view it constructively.
“Every single person I knew called me in the first week of November,” she said. “I just kept asking myself, what good can come out of this?”
Image credits: Instagram/grantalexandra
Over the years, the couple has largely stayed out of the spotlight, appearing together only occasionally. They attended the 2022 MOCA Gala and later shared a kiss on the red carpet at the same event in 2023.
Around that time, Keanu gave a rare glimpse into their private life when People asked him about the last time he felt a moment of bliss.
“A couple of days ago with my honey,” he replied. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”
Keanu remains busy on the career front, juggling both a new film and a stage production
Image credits: AP
Now, six years into their relationship, the pair remains as steady as ever.
In September, Alexandra marked Keanu’s 61st birthday with a short message on Instagram, writing, “To Keanu—who saw this post as a draft!—I am so grateful for your love and partnership.”
Image credits: Instagram/grantalexandra
Their most recent appearance together was at the Good Fortune premiere in New York, where they walked the carpet side by side.
The film, directed by Aziz Ansari and featuring Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen, follows an angel named Gabriel, played by Keanu, whose attempts to help people often go wrong.
Image credits: TikTok/yahooentertainment
When asked if he saw himself in the character, Keanu laughed. “Yeah, I mean he’s trying to be a better person and trying to be a help. Probably, Gabriel is probably—you know, he’s an angel. I’m no angel. He’s an angel.”
Outside of film, Keanu has also taken to the stage, currently starring in Waiting for Godot on Broadway alongside longtime friend Alex Winter.
“We’re starting our third week,” he said. “Audiences have been really nice and it’s been really special to work with Alex on the play. We have a great cast. It’s been great.”
“The best”: Netizens praised the way Keanu addressed the rumors
