Beauty Blogger Comes Up With Halo Brow ‘Trend,’ And We Don’t Know What To Think Anymore

A woman walks outside wearing pigeon shoes, and I think I’ve seen every fashion trend there is. Beauty bloggers, however, keep proving me wrong. It hasn’t been long since the feather brow became a thing, but now the halo brow is here to take its place as one of the boldest makeup trends.
The halo brow makeup look is the brainchild of 16-year-old Hannah Lyne. “I was having a conversation with a friend trying to come up with new makeup ideas, and all of a sudden it came to me that I should connect my brow tails,” the makeup artist told PopSugar. “This look was influenced by fishtail eyebrow trend; seeing the way my brow flicked upwards inspired the idea of just carrying the brow on until it met in the middle.”
To achieve the eyebrow makeup look, Hannah brushed highlighter on her cheekbones, the inner corner of her eyes, and brow bone. In a way, it resembles a reverse unibrow. She also opted for long lashes and no eyeshadow, making the halo brow her most attention-drawing feature. Scroll down to check out this new beauty trend and let us know what you think about it in the comments!
More info: Instagram
Meet Hannah, a teenager from the UK who’s obsessed with makeup
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
“I was having a conversation with a friend trying to come up with a new idea for a look”
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
“All of a sudden it came to me that I should connect my brow tails”. And so the Halo Brows were born
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
It’s not the first time Hannah experimented with her brows; she already tried a bunch of different looks
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
Including The Double Brow
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
The Inverse Brow
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
The Lovely Brow
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
These Natural Everyday Brows
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
And The Triple Brow
Image credits: hannahdoesmakeupp
