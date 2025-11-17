30 Gifts For The Person On Your List Who Says They “Don’t Want Anything”

We all know someone who insists they “don’t want anything” when a special occasion rolls around. But don’t be fooled – gift-giving isn’t off the table just yet! To assist you in curating the perfect surprise for them, we’ve put together a list of 30 unique and unexpected gifts that even these folks are bound to love!
#1 Shark Blanket Super Soft Cozy Get Jaws-Dropping Warm With The Shark Blanket -When You’re In Too Deep With Existential Crises
Review: “This is everything I wanted and more. Material is extremely soft and incredibly cozy. I’ve been wearing it all day since it came in the mail and never want to take it off. My mom thinks it’s too childish for my 17 year old self but I highly disagree. No one is ever too old for the shork blanket. Overall 10/10 would highly recommend. – Diane
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#2 Gift An Experience The Northern Lights From Your Bedroom With Aurora Projector – It’s More Than Just A Speaker, It’s A Dream Weaver!
Review: “I’ve been considering purchasing this for quite some time and finally decided to. Let me tell you…. I have used this every night since then. It has been very calming for me. So many beautiful color options to choose from depending on your mood. There is even a timer for either 1 or 2 hours. I normally play some music to sleep to with in addition to the lights with a timer on so it shuts off when I’m asleep. This item has brought me great joy and peace. I’m glad I finally bought it. With I bought it way sooner than I did. If you think you’re missing out, you are! So worth the price!” – Annie eddings
Image source: amazon.com, Annie eddings
#3 Ignite Your Patience With My Last Nerve Candle – When The Wick Ends, (Hopefully) So Does Your Tension
Review: “I have ordered several and given them to my best friends! Huge hit!” – Lisa Blake
Image source: amazon.com, Lisa Blake
#4 Turn Your Friend’s Campfire Into A Light Show With Mystical Fire Flame Colorant – Campfires Have Never Been This ‘Lit’!
Review: “Super easy to use and the colors are beautiful. I gave these as stocking stuffers and all the recipients enjoyed the vibrant colors. They burn best in an established fire that’s been burning a bit before adding it in. Colors do last a good while before burning off.” – pukuco
Image source: amazon.com, pukuco
#5 Add A Quack-Tastic Glow To Your Friend’s World With The Lying Flat Duck Night Light – Because You Don’t Always Have To Be The Only One Who Lights Up Their Life
Review: “I was looking for a night light for my kids, and the child inside me made me purchase this cute and funky lying flat duck lamp. I can’t put my finger on it, but something about a glowing duck with a squishy body makes it cute. What’s even funnier is that you can activate the light by patting its back. It comes with three levels of brightness that you can change by patting. One pat- bright level 1, 2 pats- level 2 and 3 pats- level 3. It illuminates soft light that’s pleasant to eyes and doesn’t cause distraction. It is made of silicone, food-grade soft material, resistant to water and safe for kids. Its soft body can be kneaded and squished which is also a GREAT stress reliver. It takes 2-3 hours to charge and can last around 6 hours. Plus, you can set the timer, so it automatically turns off after 30 minutes.” – La Vida Loca YT Keeping Up With The Reviews
Image source: amazon.com, La Vida Loca YT Keeping Up With The Reviews
#6 Gift The Magic Of Moonlight With The Portable Moon Lamp – Now They Can Carry The Moon, Not Just Over The Mountain, But Anywhere!
Review: “The top reason for my 5-star review is because of how much my daughter (2 yrs. old) is in love with it. Not to mention, it is pretty cool and adds a unique aesthetic to any room. I understand this is sold as a lamp and it gets pretty bright, however, we dim it and use it as a night light. Only after purchasing this moon lamp did my toddler agree to sleeping in her own room. So I’m sold!!!! Lol Everything works well on the remote so far. It comes equipped with a USB charging cord (connect to a base for charging), the remote and the instruction manual. It’s so easy, a toddler can do it! No really, she chooses her color every night using the cute little remote. I haven’t used the timer function yet but I’m sure it works fine. I recommend this buy!!” – Bree
Image source: amazon.com, Elissa
#7 Meet Sunny The Blobfish – The Unimpressive Mascot Of Fun That Your Friends Didn’t Know They Needed
Review: ” This, my friends is one of the most wretched things I’ve ever seen. Does it float? No. Does it make noise? No. Does it open its mouth? No. Does it have any use at all? No. Does it make my hands smell like glue? Yes. Does it freak out my dog? Yes. Do I get a little sick and uncomfortable every time I look at it? Yes It is a horrible object and I love it! 10/10 would recommend” – Hannah Wengerd
Image source: amazon.com, Hannah Wengerd
#8 Spice Up Friendship Time With The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game – It’s A Slice Of Fun, Hold The Boredom
Review: “Bought this for my 19-year old as a small Chanukah 2022 gift after seeing it on multiple “best gift” lists.
My husband and I played with her a bunch of times before she went back to college and every game resulted in hysterical laughter and one of us saying, “just one more round!”
She took it with her to college and last night played a group from her dorm. She said they played for ages and had a total blast!
Fun for family and friends, hugely portable, tons of laughing—what more could you want?!
(One caution: remove rings before playing to avoid unintentional scrapes!)
Have fun with it!!!” – Cindy Nacson-Schechter
Image source: amazon.com, Cindy Nacson-Schechter
#9 Offer A Soothing Treat To Your Friends With An Eye Massager – Even Peoples’ Eyes Need A Break From Admiring Wonderful Friends
Revuiew: “First of all, I work at home and my clinical instructor was raving about this eye massager. She sold me once she stated that it helped relieve her of sore eyes after a long day. Right after work, I jumped onto Amazon and purchased one. The next morning, it found its way to my doorstep and I couldn’t wait to try it after work. BOY, was my instructor right. This thing heats up, has compression, gently vibrates and plays a soothing sound (imo). After 15 minutes it shuts off and instructs you to keep your eye closed for an additional minute. It’s hard to try not to take a nap after the regimen. My wife and I now take turns using this and I cannot thank my instructor enough for recommending this!” – Rey
Image source: amazon.com, Rey
#10 Create Wholesome Laughs With Custom Face Socks – Give Every Step A Face Lift! T’s Not Just Toe-Tally Awesome, It’s Face-Tastic Too
Review: “Sent as a gift to my cousin – a pic of me and him from the Myrtles in Saint Francisville, LA. HE laughed so hard wine came out of his nose.” – Matt Smith
Image source: amazon.com, stylinali
#11 Bring Cinema Magic To Your Home With Popcorn Movie Night Supplies – Because ‘Corn’y Movies Are Always In Pop-Ular Demand
Review: “So, gotta say as a traditional, generational popcorn lover I’m generally not into the flavored popcorns, kettle corn and that stuff that my wife and kids eat. I’ll usually go with one particular seasoning and call it a wrap. Pop ‘N Dulge has really made our family rethink that.
Next, the product…I ordered the box with the kernels bred as Golden Classic, Popping Blue and Ruby Crunch. More of a classic guy normally, but Popping Blue just seemed to have different appeal for me after we seasoned it.
That brings me to the next item…the seasonsings! My box came with Five Premium Seasonings. I had Classic Salted Butter, Cheesy Garlic Parmesan (my favorite and I felt like it could be used on other foods, lol), Better White Cheddar, Creamy Dreamy Chive and Fiery Hot Pepper. Only one of the seasonings was i skeptical of and even that was really good. I am not a fan of heat. We used all of the seasonings over the course of the night with our family and my personal favorite was the Garlic Parmesan. Our oldest daughter loves heat and basically hoarded the Fiery Hot Pepper but she had me try it and lo and behold it had heat, but it was a “pleasant” heat. My spouse and father in law raved on the Salt Butter because they tend to like tame.
All in all it made New Year’s Day watching our family movie fun with a much improved variety on the regular popcorn we normally might have. I highly recommend this for any family get together, date night or just a fun surprise for the kids on a weekend. – Jarvis Kolen
Image source: amazon.com, Jarvis Kolen
#12 Animal Spa Mask – Skincare That’s A Roaring Good Time! Truly, “Beautying” Has Never Been This Wild
Review: “Not only were these fun for young and old alike, our skin felt great afterwards. Would definitely buy again.” – Sheila
Image source: amazon.com, Sheila
#13 Feel The Warmth Of Love And Spice With Hot Honey – The Perfect Condiment For Those Who Like Their Honey With A Kick!
Review: “Discovered this on a hot sauce enthusiast forum and had to try it as I never knew something like this existed! It’s been my go-to for putting on some fried chicken, but it can pretty much go on anything like pizza to hot tea. The spice level is about a 4/10 so its not very spicy but def gives a little kick to anything you want to sweeten with honey. I love it and will be ordering again! If you’re like me and enjoy a little kick to just about everything, you’ll want this in your pantry!” – Vince
Image source: amazon.com, Vince
#14 Ease Your Friend’s Stress With The Neck And Back Massager – Because You’ve Got Their Back (And Neck)
Review: “This pillow is similar to what you get at the pedicurist in those shiatsu chairs. It really digs in to your back or to your neck feet arms legs wherever you want to use it. You don’t want to sit on it too hard or lay back on it too much, because if you are in pain you’ll add more pain if it digs in too much. My husband swears by it has had a bad back for years. My husband uses a tens and he says it doesn’t work as good as this pillow. He has had serious back problems including having nerve burning and shots into his back he says this thing works! Bonus I like it too!” – Cgreen
Image source: amazon.com, Cgreen
#15 Elevate You Botanical Friend’s Life With Plant Terrarium And Its Wooden Stand – The Charm Of Nature Delightfully Framed
Review: “I purchased this product as a gift for the plant lover in my family. It is definitely as advertised, small enough to go on a window sill and cute enough to go anywhere in your home.” – T WARD
Image source: amazon.com, Natalie B.
#16 Tug At Their Heart (And Wrist) With The Hidden Message Bracelet – A Love Notch Above The Rest!
Review: “I am always on the look out for a quirky yet fun gift for my best friend. This fit the bill perfectly. She was pleasantly surprised by the bracelet, but when she read the inscription, it was all over. We laughed heartily and the sentiment was realized.” – Jack D. Roe
Image source: amazon.com, Alexus
#17 Inspire Culinary Masterpieces With The Ultimate Grilling Spice Set – The Perfect Way To Spice Up Your Grill Master’s Life!
Review: “This was a gift for my son in law and I love it!! He will receive it next week but I know he will love it as well. It the perfect size for a sample set of all the different flavors he might want to experiment with and the packaging is great!” – Everything Mom
Image source: amazon.com, Everything Mom
#18 Bring Home Joyful Luminescence With Custom Neon Signs – Let Your Friend’s Ideas Glow Bright
Review: “These signs are well made and vibrant colors. My husband was very happy I surprised him with them. The three setting are nice as well. Worth the cost.” – Shemia Harris
Image source: amazon.com, NotYoMama
#19 Grow And Nourish With The Bonsai Tree Kit – Just Like Your Friendship, It’s A Tree-T To Behold!
Review: “My bf gifted this kit for Valentine’s Day and it was perfect! The instructions were pretty simple and it absolutely worked if you have Patience.. PATIENCE is key… The only thing that you must realize is that these kits do not in any way have anything artificial, so although you may have an expected germination date, Mother Nature does it’s thing and you have to be very patient. The bamboo pots and water holder are perfect for the plants, heads up! You may end up with more than 4 trees! I got a little obsessed with these and I just wanted to make sure all my seeds germinated. One batch didnt at all, so I contacted support to ask if I could get a couple replacements and they were lovely and sent me extra seeds! I will absolutely be ordering more from here. Excellent customer service and excellent product.. must keep soil moist but not over water them in order to help them germinate!” – Nc599
Image source: amazon.com, Nc599
#20 Gift A Rainbow Experience With LED Lights – Their Room Is About To Have A Disco, And Everyone’s Invited!
Review: “I absolutely love them i got 100 ft but 50 fit around my whole room perfectly i love how they have an app for it and theres so many cool features on it. The adhesive is so strong i thought it was gonna rip my acrylic off😂. GO BUY!!!” – Makenzie
Image source: amazon.com, Makenzie
#21 Add A Dash Of Culture To A Bookworm’s World With The Decorative Acrylic Vase – Because Even Book Lovers Enjoy A Plottwist!
Review: “Very cute combination of two of my favorite things – flowers and books. Looks great on my shelf” – Kristina Porzio
Image source: amazon.com, Kristina Porzio
#22 Gift ‘Burn After Writing’ To Your Friend – A Safe Space For Their Thoughts Before They Go Up In Flames
Review: “While some prompts are easier then others they really make you think. Now as I do love the idea of burning after I’m finished I’m thinking about keeping it and buying a new one for the new year because why not. It is super tempting to just go through and finish the whole thing but I keep myself contained with only doing 2-3 prompts a night. It’s nice and compact size book so easily stored away and the pages seem to not bleed through much with using a pilot G2 pen.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Tamira griffin
#23 Grow Rich With The Money Tree Live Plant – Pot It, Water It, And Watch The Wealth Flow!
Review: “listed as bonsai money tree, and when I got it, it was about 18 inches tall, inner 4 inch nursery pod inside of a slightly larger, white ceramic container. The plant was very well packaged and very healthy. And the two or so months I’ve had it. It has brushed out a Normas Lee and I have pruned several branches. I was delighted with the diminutive size of this plant, which was perfectly proportioned, and did indeed look like a mini tree. I have a 5 foot tall money tree in my living room wasn’t look looking for a tree for my bathroom!” – Linnie Karnaugh
Image source: amazon.com, Linnie Karnaugh
#24 Bring The Steam Room Home With Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Pack – Turning Showers Into Sauna Parties, One Steam At A Time
Review: “I am loving these eucalyptus tabs. They need to be in a place just shy of the water but emit the most lovely spa-like & relaxing smell. Each tab lasts about 2-3 showers and doesn’t leave a residue or stickiness. Will be trying other scents in the future for sure!” – Placeholder
Image source: amazon.com, Tee Vedrine
#25 He World Is Your Gamer Friend’s Arcade When They Can Bring Their Games Alongwith Nintendo Switch – Because Your Friends’ Gaming Addictions Shouldn’t Be Stationary!
Review: ” This is the console to play Nintendo exclusives. You got a great library of games at your disposal, including the best of the best. This is also -currently- the best Nintendo console, so waste no more time and get it.” – José Caballero
Image source: amazon.com, José Caballero
#26 Cozy Conversation In Pleasant Company With The Hygge Game– A Wholesome Game That Feels Like A Cozy Hug
Review: “This was a present for my mom. We love it. It is wholesome. It can take the edge off in most occasions. Every time we play it it is totally hygge. Customer image” –Rococoquette
Image source: amazon.com, Rococoquette
#27 Endless Treasure With The Hand Casting Kit – The Ultimate Gift That Literally Lasts A Lifetime!
Review: “We read instructions, watched YouTube instructions and did exactly as they said. When we pulled our hands out and I looked in the hole I cried thinking that we had ruined it by the looks of it. We poured the plaster, waited for 3.5 hours then hesitated to take the form away thinking it would look horrible. When we got the form pulled away, I cried because it was perfect! Fifty years celebrated perfectly with this wonderful sculpture to have forever! Thank you for this great product!” – Sharon B.
Image source: amazon.com, Sharon B.
#28 Serve Flavors On A Whole New Level With The Himalayan Salt Cooking Block – It’s The Salt Of The Earth, Literally!
Review: “It was the most amazing thing I’ve ever tasted , I loved it!!! I didn’t cure it I rinsed it then I put my fish on it flipped it for awhile put in the oven 350 then I raised the temperature to 500 for a very little while and it came out perfect.” – julia grier
Image source: amazon.com, julia grier
#29 Experience The Dark Delight With The Black Tea Set Gift Box – Spill The Tea, Not The Fun!
Review: “Absolutely blown away. By the packaging, the color, and of course — the flavor. If you know a tea lover then this would make for a phenomenal gift. If you ARE a tea lover then you need to order this and give it a try. It doesn’t need any extra sweetener or honey. This tea stands on its own. The colors are also tremendously gorgeous.” – LW
Image source: amazon.com, LW
#30 Win Over Blemishes With Starface Hydro-Stars – The Perfect Blend Of Quirk And Cure For Your Friends!
Review: “I love me some good hydrocolloid bandages and these are its fun, cooky, fraternal twin that does just as much good. Does the star shape and bright, vivacious yellow color of the stickers offer additional benefits? Probably not. But is it just an easy pick me up to see these on your face? Absolutely. I can really appreciate a gimmicky gag gift that are just meant to be goofy. However, these also work in eliminating acne. They are just as good as the good old sticker but are more fun to put on. I prefer to use hydrocolloid sheets to cut up and fit them to certain breakouts but these work too. The case these come in also helps with the appeal. The small mirror helps me when I need to apply sunscreen around my eyes and not get the nasty stinging but I’m sure they help in applying these and makeup to certain areas. Sure, all these features may be just for fun and perhaps a little gimmicky, but it doesn’t take away from the product’s appeal and functionality.” – Wesley C
Image source: amazon.com/, Jo
Follow Us