46 Funny Wife Tweets That All Married People Will Relate To

Marriage is all about compromise. That’s the idea anyway. But compromise has many meanings. And sometimes it means doing what your wife tells you to do and accepting that she’s right, regardless of how much evidence you have to the contrary.
Take a look at these hilarious tweets to see what we mean. Compiled by Bored Panda, the list is sure to resonate with husbands and wives everywhere. Because while how to load a dishwasher correctly or how to put the milk back in the fridge properly are essential discussion points for any marriage, sometimes it helps to remember that a happy wife means a happy life. Sometimes.
(h/t: 22 words)
#1
Image source: granttanaka
#2
Image source: justinguarini
#3
Image source: ValeeGrrl
#4
Image source: hatfieldanne
#5
Image source: peachesanscream
#6
Image source: MommaUnfiltered
#7
Image source: wife_housy
#8
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#9
Image source: TheAlexNevil
#10
Image source: theboydp
#11
Image source: toujours_fab
#12
Image source: hatfieldanne
#13
Image source: est1975blog
#14
Image source: TheBoydP
#15
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#16
Image source: 3sunzzz
#17
Image source: Marlebean
#18
Image source: KentWGraham
#19
Image source: amishschool
#20
Image source: _troyjohnson
#21
Image source: lindaindisguise
#22
Image source: cjohnsonking5
#23
Image source: kentwgraham
#24
Image source: amydillon
#25
Image source: WorkingMom86
#26
Image source: StellaGMaddox
#27
Image source: iwearaonesie
#28
Image source: OtherBolandGirl
#29
Image source: kbdub724
#30
Image source: simoncholland
#31
Image source: robdelaney
#32
Image source: simoncholland
#33
Image source: lovenlunchmeat
#34
Image source: simoncholland
#35
Image source: AndyAsAdjective
#36
Image source: mommy_cusses
#37
Image source: KentWGraham
#38
Image source: TheMichaelRock
#39
Image source: BossyBritches72
#40
Image source: myboots111
#41
Image source: michelleames
#42
Image source: ReeseButCallMeV
#43
Image source: WalkingOutside
#44
Image source: HousewifeOfHell
#45
Image source: emily_simms81
#46
Image source: amydillon
Follow Us