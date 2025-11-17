I Create Wholesome Comics Featuring Everyday Situations About A Cute Creature Called “Bibs” (35 Pics)

Bibs, much like the rest of us, has a soft spot for ice cream, faces the challenge of making new friends, and revels in embarking on exciting adventures. This adorable character can be found navigating life’s little ups and downs, making him relatable to readers of all ages.
As the creator, I simply document Bibs’ daily life through these comics, capturing his unique perspective on the world around him. These heartwarming and delightful illustrations aim to bring joy and laughter to all who follow Bibs on his endearing journey through life.
#1 Waking Up Early The Next Morning Is So Hard
#2 Has That Ever Happened To You?
#3 Bibs’ Morning Routine
#4 There Is Nothing That Pizza Can’t Fix!
#5 We All Have Our Fears
#6 Bibs Had A Good Valentine’s Day
#7 Cleaning Time!
#8 Bibs Loves Stargazing, It’s A Magical Experience
#9 The Best Way To Spend The Evening
#10 Bibs Does Indeed Like Tea!
#11 Bibs Struggles With Writing Essays For Class
#12 Have You Done Your Taxes Yet?
#13 Navigation Is Tough!
#14 No Words Can Express Bibs’ Passion For Boba
#15 Bibs Doesn’t Really Like Wind
#16 What Are Your Favorite Beach Day Activities? Bibs Likes To Nap To The Sound Of Waves
#17 Bibs Had A Bad Day Yesterday, But He Knows That Sadness Is Temporary And If You Stay Patient Things Will Start To Look Up
#18 What Do You Do To Deal With Stress?
#19 Matcha Latte Tastes Like Heaven
#20 Join Bibs On His Quest To Find The Hidden Treasure!
#21 How To Make Friends? Turns Out It’s Not That Hard!
#22 Bibs Would Do Anything For Ice Cream!
#23 Ibs Finally Reached The Treasure! It Wasn’t What He Expected, At All
#24 It’s All About Perspective
#25 Bibs Meets His Old Friend, Except She Looks A Little Different. What Happened?!
#26 Bibs Has Strange Dreams Sometimes
#27 Thoughts That Come To Mind Late At Night When You Can’t Fall Asleep
#28 Blub, Blub
#29 Please Don’t Tell Bibs That His Mew Haircut Doesn’t Look Much Different
#30 Bibs Would Do Anything To Get Icecream
#31 Are You A Plant Parent?
#32 Bibs Appreciates And Loves All Of His Friends!
#33 Bibs’ Outlook On Life
#34 Bibs Loves Nature And Getting Away From The Routine Sometimes
#35 Guess What Is Bibs’ Favorite Time Of The Year?
