Hey Pandas, Explain A Movie In Emojis (Closed)

This should be fun.

#1

⬆️ 🎈 🏠

#2

🧑‍🏫☣🥷 🐢

#3

🔎🐠

#4

🧤🟨🟥🟧🟪🟦🟩🌍💀🌎

#5

👱🏻‍♂️🏠😱🙍‍♂️🙍‍♂️🎄

#6

👧🐶🌪🏠🪄🟨🚸🦁🤖👨‍🌾💚🧩👸🦹‍♀️🏡

#7

🕷️ ☢️+ 🤓 = 💪

#8

🦊🐰👮

#9

🦟🦖??

#10

👱🍫🏭🧑‍🦰🎩

#11

💯💯💯

#12

👂🏻+ 🎶

#13

🤖 👮‍♀️

#14

👩1️⃣🐲

#15

⚡🤓🦌

#16

🚢👩‍❤️‍👨🗻💀

#17

🧸 📖

#18

👹 💚 👸 👹 🐴 🧇

#19

🌴🐆🛳

#20

👻👋🏻

#21

🎈 😨 🤡

#22

🕷🕸🐖

#23

🐶🍝❤️

#24

🐍🐍🐍 + 🛩

#25

🧤🟨🟥🟧🟪🟦🟩🌍💀🌎

#26

🤫🐑🐑

#27

🦁👑

#28

🎮🕹👩🏻‍🦰👨🏻🧔🏾‍♂️👨🏼‍🦲🐒🐍🦓🐆🐘🐊🌲🌲🌲🌲📶

#29

🖖🏽

#30

This one’s kinda hard, I think . . .
🤰🏻🌼
👱🏻‍♀️🌟
💁🏻‍♀️👱🏻‍♀️🗼🏃‍♂️◻️🐎
💁🏻‍♀️➡️🧓🏻➡️💨

#31

🧜‍♀️🦞🐙🐠🧙

#32

🐀👨‍🍳👩‍🍳

#33

👩👩⛄👨‍🦱🦌🧊🧊

#34

👻 🐕

#35

🤌🏼

#36

1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣⌛

I don’t think it’s a very popular movie but we’ll see who might be able to guess it

#37

💋💋💥💥

#38

🇺🇸🙍🏼‍♂️

#39

🧑‍🔬🕰🚗

#40

🎤👨‍🦲🎶8️⃣↔️

#41

⭐️ 🗡

#42

🪲🧃

#43

🦾😎🤳
🦿

#44

✈️🚂🚘?

#45

🛫

#46

👧💰 👦🚫💰 💗 🙅‍♀️🙅💔💌💔🪖 👧💍💓🙎‍♀️📰🏚👷🏠🙋‍♀️💗💗🚫👰👫👰👩‍🦳👴🏢👩‍🦳⁉️👴📒 👩‍🦳❤🛌 🛌 🪦 🪦

#47

😠 📶

#48

🗡
👻

#49

🦎🧑🏽‍🦱

#50

🏠🎄👨‍👦‍👦👩‍👧‍👦🛫😱😱 -> 🏠🙎🏼🥷🏼🥷🏼🚐🙅🏼‍♂️->🛬😮‍💨👨‍👦‍👦👩‍👦‍👦

#51

🧙‍♂️🗡️🐍🙍‍♂️ (this looks horrible)

#52

It’s a TV show but 🏢📃📞👨‍💼👩‍💼👨‍💼👨‍💼👩‍💼👨‍💼👨‍💼👨‍💼👩‍💼

#53

🕷 + 👨 ⬇️ ⏭ 🏠

#54

🥊🧼🤫

#55

👑 💍

#56

💊🥂➡️😵‍💫➡️🤯

#57

I’ll give you a hint. This movie is based off a real person.

👨➡️👨‍✈️➡️👨‍⚕️💵💵💵

#58

🌾🌽🌾🐕👽
👽💦🔫=💀

#59

🟥‼️👨👦 👩➡️♟️ 🟨🥚x3️⃣

#60

🦖☢💥🏙

#61

💀🎅👻❄️

#62

🐝🎬🔪🕺🏻🛹📱💵🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️

#63

🐈💊🌧

#64

👧🏻🧒🏼🌽

#65

👰‍♀️❤️🧟‍♂️

#66

🅰️ 🕰🧑🏻‍🔧 🍊

#67

1.👑🦟
2.🐷🏘️
3.🐺🚶🏽

#68

🟠👱🛑🟢🎩👱🪓🎋

#69

tv show addition:
1.⭐🟥🧑‍🚀
2👼🔥
3.🦑🎲💸

#70

👧 🐉👦 🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️ 👶🐹 🐤 👻

#71

👧🏼♥️🐝

#72

☂ 🏠

#73

🔥 ⬆️

#74

😱 💀 🔪

#75

😧 🎥

#76

🧒🏻 🟫 🎃

#77

👨 🍔

#78

Well is a Disney movie

👑💁🏻🥃🦙

#79

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦
👧🚪
👧🌁🌨️
👧🐏🙇
👧👨👩👨 🚪
👨👩👧👨 🌁
👨👧👩👨 🦁
👨👩👧👨🦁 👸
👨👧👩👨🦁 ☠️👸

#80

1. 🙅‍♀️😢🐺
2. 🌳🌳🌳🌳📔
3. 🪓
4. ↕️↔️❔❤️🌿🔼🐶🐶🥺😢
5. 🐉🐲🔥

#81

👨‍🌾❤️👩🏼
👨‍🌾⏩🏴‍☠️
👩🏼⏩👸💍🤴☹️

#82

💀🥢🧪 🖍🥢🤓🧑‍🦰👩‍🦰
This one should be *fairly* easy
I swear I wish you could mirror emojis, would work so much better.

#83

🐈🪦

#84

🦑🦑🎮💰💸💵💶💴🤑💲🧧💳🪙💀☠️

#85

🐻+👶🏾=👦🏾🐯🔥💀

#86

🎈🤡

#87

🤴🇬🇧🔎🏆
🇫🇷🏰🥥🐦
🎶🎶🍴
🌉❓
🐇😰💣

#88

🍎👧🏻
🌨

#89

💈y🍯er

#90

🦇🃏💣🟪

#91

This one’s a little older
👩👉🔥👨👉📚👨👉👩👉👗
It probably makes no sense…

#92

🦉🔮👑
🕚1️⃣3️⃣
👶🏼

#93

🆘ℹ️👰🤵🪓💀

#94

🐶🔫🇨🇳

#95

🐵🕋👩‍🚀👶🏻🌍

#96

⚔️(1939) 💁‍♂️⚾️🚫 but 💁‍♀️⚾️👍

#97

🤱📚😭🙂🪄🔨😡🍯🏫🏡

#98

Pretty sure this isn’t a repost but:
🧑‍✈️ Ⓜ️-🇻

