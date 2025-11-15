Hey Pandas, Explain A Movie In Emojis (Closed)

This should be fun.
#1
⬆️ 🎈 🏠
#2
🧑🏫☣🥷 🐢
#3
🔎🐠
#4
🧤🟨🟥🟧🟪🟦🟩🌍💀🌎
#5
👱🏻♂️🏠😱🙍♂️🙍♂️🎄
#6
👧🐶🌪🏠🪄🟨🚸🦁🤖👨🌾💚🧩👸🦹♀️🏡
#7
🕷️ ☢️+ 🤓 = 💪
#8
🦊🐰👮
#9
🦟🦖??
#10
👱🍫🏭🧑🦰🎩
#11
💯💯💯
#12
👂🏻+ 🎶
#13
🤖 👮♀️
#14
👩1️⃣🐲
#15
⚡🤓🦌
#16
🚢👩❤️👨🗻💀
#17
🧸 📖
#18
👹 💚 👸 👹 🐴 🧇
#19
🌴🐆🛳
#20
👻👋🏻
#21
🎈 😨 🤡
#22
🕷🕸🐖
#23
🐶🍝❤️
#24
🐍🐍🐍 + 🛩
#25
🧤🟨🟥🟧🟪🟦🟩🌍💀🌎
#26
🤫🐑🐑
#27
🦁👑
#28
🎮🕹👩🏻🦰👨🏻🧔🏾♂️👨🏼🦲🐒🐍🦓🐆🐘🐊🌲🌲🌲🌲📶
#29
🖖🏽
#30
This one’s kinda hard, I think . . .
🤰🏻🌼
👱🏻♀️🌟
💁🏻♀️👱🏻♀️🗼🏃♂️◻️🐎
💁🏻♀️➡️🧓🏻➡️💨
#31
🧜♀️🦞🐙🐠🧙
#32
🐀👨🍳👩🍳
#33
👩👩⛄👨🦱🦌🧊🧊
#34
👻 🐕
#35
🤌🏼
#36
1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣⌛
I don’t think it’s a very popular movie but we’ll see who might be able to guess it
#37
💋💋💥💥
#38
🇺🇸🙍🏼♂️
#39
🧑🔬🕰🚗
#40
🎤👨🦲🎶8️⃣↔️
#41
⭐️ 🗡
#42
🪲🧃
#43
🦾😎🤳
🦿
#44
✈️🚂🚘?
#45
🛫
#46
👧💰 👦🚫💰 💗 🙅♀️🙅💔💌💔🪖 👧💍💓🙎♀️📰🏚👷🏠🙋♀️💗💗🚫👰👫👰👩🦳👴🏢👩🦳⁉️👴📒 👩🦳❤🛌 🛌 🪦 🪦
#47
😠 📶
#48
🗡
👻
#49
🦎🧑🏽🦱
#50
🏠🎄👨👦👦👩👧👦🛫😱😱 -> 🏠🙎🏼🥷🏼🥷🏼🚐🙅🏼♂️->🛬😮💨👨👦👦👩👦👦
#51
🧙♂️🗡️🐍🙍♂️ (this looks horrible)
#52
It’s a TV show but 🏢📃📞👨💼👩💼👨💼👨💼👩💼👨💼👨💼👨💼👩💼
#53
🕷 + 👨 ⬇️ ⏭ 🏠
#54
🥊🧼🤫
#55
👑 💍
#56
💊🥂➡️😵💫➡️🤯
#57
I’ll give you a hint. This movie is based off a real person.
👨➡️👨✈️➡️👨⚕️💵💵💵
#58
🌾🌽🌾🐕👽
👽💦🔫=💀
#59
🟥‼️👨👦 👩➡️♟️ 🟨🥚x3️⃣
#60
🦖☢💥🏙
#61
💀🎅👻❄️
#62
🐝🎬🔪🕺🏻🛹📱💵🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️
#63
🐈💊🌧
#64
👧🏻🧒🏼🌽
#65
👰♀️❤️🧟♂️
#66
🅰️ 🕰🧑🏻🔧 🍊
#67
1.👑🦟
2.🐷🏘️
3.🐺🚶🏽
#68
🟠👱🛑🟢🎩👱🪓🎋
#69
tv show addition:
1.⭐🟥🧑🚀
2👼🔥
3.🦑🎲💸
#70
👧 🐉👦 🧙♀️🧙♀️ 👶🐹 🐤 👻
#71
👧🏼♥️🐝
#72
☂ 🏠
#73
🔥 ⬆️
#74
😱 💀 🔪
#75
😧 🎥
#76
🧒🏻 🟫 🎃
#77
👨 🍔
#78
Well is a Disney movie
👑💁🏻🥃🦙
#79
👨👩👧👦
👧🚪
👧🌁🌨️
👧🐏🙇
👧👨👩👨 🚪
👨👩👧👨 🌁
👨👧👩👨 🦁
👨👩👧👨🦁 👸
👨👧👩👨🦁 ☠️👸
#80
1. 🙅♀️😢🐺
2. 🌳🌳🌳🌳📔
3. 🪓
4. ↕️↔️❔❤️🌿🔼🐶🐶🥺😢
5. 🐉🐲🔥
#81
👨🌾❤️👩🏼
👨🌾⏩🏴☠️
👩🏼⏩👸💍🤴☹️
#82
💀🥢🧪 🖍🥢🤓🧑🦰👩🦰
This one should be *fairly* easy
I swear I wish you could mirror emojis, would work so much better.
#83
🐈🪦
#84
🦑🦑🎮💰💸💵💶💴🤑💲🧧💳🪙💀☠️
#85
🐻+👶🏾=👦🏾🐯🔥💀
#86
🎈🤡
#87
🤴🇬🇧🔎🏆
🇫🇷🏰🥥🐦
🎶🎶🍴
🌉❓
🐇😰💣
#88
🍎👧🏻
🌨
#89
💈y🍯er
#90
🦇🃏💣🟪
#91
This one’s a little older
👩👉🔥👨👉📚👨👉👩👉👗
It probably makes no sense…
#92
🦉🔮👑
🕚1️⃣3️⃣
👶🏼
#93
🆘ℹ️👰🤵🪓💀
#94
🐶🔫🇨🇳
#95
🐵🕋👩🚀👶🏻🌍
#96
⚔️(1939) 💁♂️⚾️🚫 but 💁♀️⚾️👍
#97
🤱📚😭🙂🪄🔨😡🍯🏫🏡
#98
Pretty sure this isn’t a repost but:
🧑✈️ Ⓜ️-🇻
Follow Us