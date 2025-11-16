Hey Pandas, Have Any Good Music Recommendations?

Preferably emo/punk/rock/etc. Also, old stuff is good too.
#1
Twenty-One Pilots is pretty good imo
#2
Combichrist. Gevolt. Ibeyi.
#3
Set It Off, Get Scared, No Doubt, and My Chemical Romance are my favorite bands! Yo should check them out ^^
#4
breaking Benjamin, Bridge to grace, skillet, and blacklite district. check out some of their songs they have some good really good ones
#5
Conjure One
Delerium
Nightwish
Within Temptation
Depeche Mode
Enigma
Garbage (don’t let the band name fool you)
Tool
Arctic Monkeys
Blackbriar (very interesting story lyrics)
Cruxshadows
Epica
REM
Sublime
The Pretty Reckless
Sopo Aeturnus
#6
AJR are a good band. They don’t fit into those categories but I find their music to be good.
#7
F777 (it’s electronic music)
#8
Juke Box Hero by Foreigner
Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne
Hold The Line by TOTO
andddd
RATM!!!!!
#9
A day to remember, taking back Sunday, the used, atreyu (old stuff), coheed and Cambria, taking back Sunday, unwritten law, blue October, jimmy eat world, story of the year, yellowcard, groundbreaking, thrice.
#10
Older punk:
Social distortion
The dictators
#11
Wale; James Blake; Frank Ocean
#12
Semi-Charmed Life by Third Blind Eye is a really good song.
#13
juice wrld
#14
Adam Jensen – Street Fight
#15
Home Free, they are a acapella country band, but they also do covers of some non country songs.
#16
Grunge rock. I love it more than I should
#17
Uprise by Muse
Grapes Of Wrath by Weezer
Bang by AJR
Dollhouse by Melanie Martinez
The Distance by Cake
My sis likes Poppy I think that is emo-ish
And they like Eminem and Billie Eillish
Hope you Enjoy! 😁
#18
did I hear music? preferably emo? Then, listen to “I’ll go by direct and park avenue” idk why but I like emo songs as they’re calming lol
#19
Of The Monks. Rocks, seethes, bounces around. From Des Moines, IA.
I can vouch for it, I was there when it was recorded in Ames. I did their logistics, set up, and lights for about 7 years, and it was great.
Check out the rough mixes on SoundCloud, or you can buy the whole works on Amazon.
That’s me doing the background voice-over on The Mission.
#20
Superstitious Foundation, Poison Blooms, Let Me Through, all by CG5. Also Myuus’ The End Is Always Near.
#21
Doobie : look him up on YouTube ♡♡
A few really good songs of his are :
• When the drugs don’t work
• Nikki Sixx
• Live free and die young
#22
D-A-D and Jesper Binzer’s solo work :)
#23
Don’t judge me for this…….Camilo’s part in We Dont Talk About Bruno on loop for an hour…also, Starset
#24
https://downloads.khinsider.com/game-soundtracks/album/mother-3.
It’s pretty good.
