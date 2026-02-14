“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures & Find Out

We all have different expectations in life. Some people are happy with the basics. Others believe you should be treated like absolute royalty – and honestly, neither is wrong. But when it comes to relationships, things get especially blurry. What one person calls “the bare minimum,” someone else might see as full-on princess treatment.
So where do you draw the line? In this poll, you’ll see 26 everyday relationship acts that people love to debate. Your job is simple: decide what counts as real effort and what shouldn’t be getting a medal.
#1 Letting Her Control The Music In The Car Every Time
Image source: Viralyft
#2 Opening Bottles/Jars For Her
Image source: Dale Jackson
#3 Remembering Her Friends’ Names And Drama
Image source: Nano Erdozain
#4 Letting Her Vent Without Trying To “Fix” It
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#5 Letting Her Steal Your Fries Without Complaining
Image source: 卜 兰
#6 Putting Her Picture As Your Phone Wallpaper
Image source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
#7 Planning Surprise Date Nights
Image source: suzukii xingfu
#8 Bringing Her Soup When She’s Sick
Image source: Valeria Boltneva
#9 Complimenting Her Regularly
Image source: The Art of Fatherhood
#10 Holding Hands In Public
Image source: Yan Krukau
#11 Carrying Her Over Puddles/Mud
Image source: klimkin
#12 Walking Slower To Match Her Pace
Image source: Ron Lach
#13 Ordering Two Drinks So She Can Taste Both And Choose Her Favorite
Image source: Arina Krasnikova
#14 Letting Her Win Arguments In Public
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#15 Waiting With Her While She Shops
Image source: Ron Lach
#16 Driving Her Instead Of Letting Her Take Public Transport
Image source: Danik Prihodko
#17 Telling Her She’s Pretty When She Says She Isn’t
Image source: After Rain
#18 Remembering Small Details From Months Ago
Image source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
#19 Paying For Her Uber
Image source: Erik Mclean
#20 Apologizing First To Keep The Peace
Image source: Vie Studio
#21 Giving Her Your Seat When There Aren’t Enough
Image source: Kelly
#22 Checking If She’s Cold Or Hungry
Image source: Pavel Danilyuk
#23 Refilling Her Water
Image source: cottonbro studio
#24 Letting Her Go Through Doors First
Image source: cottonbro studio
#25 Sharing Your Location With Her
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#26 Making Tea When She’s Tired
Image source: betül nur akyürek
