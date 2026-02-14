“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures & Find Out

by

We all have different expectations in life. Some people are happy with the basics. Others believe you should be treated like absolute royalty – and honestly, neither is wrong. But when it comes to relationships, things get especially blurry. What one person calls “the bare minimum,” someone else might see as full-on princess treatment.

So where do you draw the line? In this poll, you’ll see 26 everyday relationship acts that people love to debate. Your job is simple: decide what counts as real effort and what shouldn’t be getting a medal.

And if you’re in the mood to judge even more dating moments, you can check out Part 2 here – because apparently, we all have very strong opinions about romance. 💬💖

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Letting Her Control The Music In The Car Every Time

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Viralyft

#2 Opening Bottles/Jars For Her

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Dale Jackson

#3 Remembering Her Friends’ Names And Drama

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Nano Erdozain

#4 Letting Her Vent Without Trying To “Fix” It

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: RDNE Stock project

#5 Letting Her Steal Your Fries Without Complaining

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: 卜 兰

#6 Putting Her Picture As Your Phone Wallpaper

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA

#7 Planning Surprise Date Nights

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: suzukii xingfu

#8 Bringing Her Soup When She’s Sick

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Valeria Boltneva

#9 Complimenting Her Regularly

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: The Art of Fatherhood

#10 Holding Hands In Public

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Yan Krukau

#11 Carrying Her Over Puddles/Mud

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: klimkin

#12 Walking Slower To Match Her Pace

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Ron Lach

#13 Ordering Two Drinks So She Can Taste Both And Choose Her Favorite

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Arina Krasnikova

#14 Letting Her Win Arguments In Public

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: RDNE Stock project

#15 Waiting With Her While She Shops

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Ron Lach

#16 Driving Her Instead Of Letting Her Take Public Transport

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Danik Prihodko

#17 Telling Her She’s Pretty When She Says She Isn’t

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: After Rain

#18 Remembering Small Details From Months Ago

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

#19 Paying For Her Uber

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Erik Mclean

#20 Apologizing First To Keep The Peace

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Vie Studio

#21 Giving Her Your Seat When There Aren’t Enough

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Kelly

#22 Checking If She’s Cold Or Hungry

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: Pavel Danilyuk

#23 Refilling Her Water

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: cottonbro studio

#24 Letting Her Go Through Doors First

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: cottonbro studio

#25 Sharing Your Location With Her

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: RDNE Stock project

#26 Making Tea When She’s Tired

“Are We Still Accepting The Bare Minimum?”: Vote On These 26 Dating Gestures &#038; Find Out

Image source: betül nur akyürek

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Cougar Town
Cougar Town Season 6 Review
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2015
The Event: A Spoiler-Free Review & New Series Recommendation
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2010
avannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye on Chrisley Knows Best
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Uncover Who’s Thriving in the 4.9 IMDb-Rated Reality Hit
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
This Cat’s Expressions Get Exaggerated By His Unique Markings That Look Like Eyebrows
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your “Tis But A Scratch” Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Jenna Fischer Wears a Bath Towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After Wardrobe Malfunction
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2018