30 Spectacular Halloween Displays That Turned Ordinary Homes Into Spooky Masterpieces

If you haven’t yet started decorating for Halloween 2024, we’re here to gently remind you that you’re running out of time. If you’re one of those who are opting out of the most spooktakular holiday of the year, that’s totally fine. But if you’ve been sitting around, staring at your pumpkin, while waiting for inspiration to suddenly appear, consider this your sign.
Bored Panda came across an online community that’s doing the witch’s work by revealing their personal best tricks and treats when it comes to Halloween decor. Over 21,0000 members have been posting their favorite fall treasures, bewitching projects, and spine-chilling décor in r/HalloweenDecor. From eerie finds, to DIY masterpieces, there’s something for anyone looking to get into the spooky spirit. Keep scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your faves.
#1 Phil Mckraken Manor
Image source: THE_BLUE_BOLT
#2 This Is Our Latest Attempt At Recreating The World-Famous Jack Skellington And Making Him Fully Articulated And Posable To Be A Perfect Halloween Decoration
DIY, handmade, hand-stitched, standing 7+ ft tall, he took months to design and weeks to build. Next will be Sandy Claus costume for him!
Image source: Hot_Buy5038
#3 For The Win
Image source: Illustrious-Fan5049
#4 My GF Did This Today She’s Not Happy With It, I Told Her It Looks Great Please Let Her Know It Looks Great
Image source: GingerLyfe88
#5 I Started Painting A Series Of Portraits On Pumpkins
Image source: Artsy703
#6 I Built An Apothecary/Bookstore Inside A Pumpkin
Image source: Jennatrix
#7 My Alien Theme
Image source: DimensionThin147
#8 I Think We’re Done!
Image source: dawnamarieo
#9 Our First Time Decorating For Spooky Season!
Image source: jamesonandgingerbeer
#10 Stained Glass And Cypress, Spooky Bookends I Created!
Image source: EHglazz
#11 My Latest Little Creation
Image source: Ok_Apple_8454
#12 Finished Our Outdoor Decorations Today!
Image source: BaphometBee
#13 So I Make Snake Pot Pals, Here’s My Spooky Versions
Image source: thecreativepotatoe
#14 Thank You
Image source: Broad_Bid_7146
#15 Quite A Few Members Have Asked Me For Night Shots Of My Haunt. Here You Go!
Image source: UptonDide
#16 Halloween Themed No Soliciting Signs
Image source: BluVelvetArt
#17 Kind Of A Cool Night
Image source: Vensetti
#18 My Newest Halloween Prop
Image source: Frazzled-dazzled1227
#19 Spiderweb Hallway
Image source: dxdewhxt
#20 New Ghostbusters Decor For 2024
Image source: Smooth-Nobody2604
#21 Meet Stanley
Image source: meshaqy
#22 Halloween Decorations My Mom Made
Image source: Undedd9
#23 My Grandad Made This Himself For Me When I Was Young!
Image source: KylewRutar
#24 Kang And Kodos!
Image source: Imaginary-Banana-899
#25 Halloween Decor
Image source: thebiggreenmonstera
#26 Monster House Decoration
Image source: pw_clark
#27 The Shining Theme
Image source: Working_Fortune8224
#28 Should I Start Decorating This Weekend On The 21 Of September For Halloween Or Is It Too Early?
Image source: kyku2010
#29 First Black Light Set Up
Image source: Hagure1105
#30 Our DIY Pirates Ship
Image source: Simply_Me_Sab
