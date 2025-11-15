This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

by

For an artist, finding your voice is achieving mastery. It means you’ve studied and experimented with your craft enough to be able to present it from a unique perspective. Your perspective.

When it comes to cinema, I couldn’t name more than a few directors whose style is as distinct as Wes Anderson’s. As SC Lannom pointed out in Studio Binder, his films are simultaneously idiosyncratic and relentlessly detailed; they’re full of nuanced production design elements and visual gags, but are executed in such a deliberate manner that the viewer always ‘catches’ these little easter eggs that paint whatever mood Anderson intended.

Luckily for us, his vision lives on not just on the silver screen. Kind of. Founded in the summer of 2017 from a small apartment in Brooklyn, New York, Accidentally Wes Anderson (AWA) is an online project that has grown into a global community of more than one and a half million adventurers.

They share pictures of real-life places that look like movie sets that the great filmmaker could be working on. “We are intrigued by the image and delighted by the details,” husband and wife duo Wally & Amanda, who started the AWA platform as a way to develop a personal travel bucket list, said. “Together, we seek and share the most beautiful, idiosyncratic, and interesting places on earth while uncovering unique and unexpected stories behind the facades.”

Continue scrolling to check out some of the location scouting they did, and if you want more when you’re done, check out this article we published on a subreddit with an almost identical name that is on the same quest.

#1 Eastern Columbia Building | Los Angeles, California | C. 1930

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#2 Helsinki, Finland C.1907

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#3 Hotel Belvédère Furka Pass, Switzerland C. 1882

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#4 Upper Lausitzian Library Of Sciences | Görlitz, Germany | C. 1779

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#5 Palmenhaus Schönbrunn | Vienna, Austria | C. 1882

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#6 Riad Yasmine Marrakech, Morocco C. 2002

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#7 Marshall Street Baths, London, England, C. 1850

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#8 Tourlitis Lighthouse Andros, Greece C. 1897

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#9 Suburban Station Philadelphia, Pennsylvania C.1930

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#10 Brighton Beach Bandstand Brighton, United Kingdom C. 1884

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#11 Patrika Gate Jaipur, India C. 2016

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#12 Georgian Hotel | Los Angeles, California | C. 1933

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#13 North Hobart Post Office Tasmania, Australia Est. 1913

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#14 Hunting Lodge Hohenlohe Tatranská Javorina, Slovakia C. 1883

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#15 St. Vincent Pilgrimage Church Heiligenblut Am Grosglockner, Austria C. 1491

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#16 Hauganes Village Eyjafjörður, Iceland Est. 1882

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#17 Golden Pass Railway Montreux, Switzerland C. 1901

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#18 Villa Sola Cabiati Como, Italy C.1500

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#19 Tinakilly Country House County Wicklow, Ireland C. 1876

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#20 The Lanesborough London, United Kingdom C. 1719

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#21 Hotel Moskva | Belgrade, Serbia | C. 1908

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#22 Hotel Opera Prague, Czech Republic C. 1890

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#23 Úlfljótsvatn Church Úlfljótsvatn, Iceland C. 1914

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#24 Saint Benedict Abbey | Quebec, Canada | C. 1912

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#25 Western Baths Club | ​glasgow, Scotland​ | C. 1876

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#26 The Madison Hotel | Morristown, New Jersey | C. 1936

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#27 Angels Flight | Los Angeles, California | C. 1901

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#28 Mills House Hotel, Charleston, South Carolina C.1853

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#29 Gosling Brothers Hamilton, Bermuda C. 1806

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

#30 Notting Hill | London, England | C. 1356

This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Image source: accidentallywesanderson

