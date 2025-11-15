This Instagram Page Shares Pics Of Real-Life Locations That Look Like They’re Straight Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

For an artist, finding your voice is achieving mastery. It means you’ve studied and experimented with your craft enough to be able to present it from a unique perspective. Your perspective.
When it comes to cinema, I couldn’t name more than a few directors whose style is as distinct as Wes Anderson’s. As SC Lannom pointed out in Studio Binder, his films are simultaneously idiosyncratic and relentlessly detailed; they’re full of nuanced production design elements and visual gags, but are executed in such a deliberate manner that the viewer always ‘catches’ these little easter eggs that paint whatever mood Anderson intended.
Luckily for us, his vision lives on not just on the silver screen. Kind of. Founded in the summer of 2017 from a small apartment in Brooklyn, New York, Accidentally Wes Anderson (AWA) is an online project that has grown into a global community of more than one and a half million adventurers.
They share pictures of real-life places that look like movie sets that the great filmmaker could be working on. “We are intrigued by the image and delighted by the details,” husband and wife duo Wally & Amanda, who started the AWA platform as a way to develop a personal travel bucket list, said. “Together, we seek and share the most beautiful, idiosyncratic, and interesting places on earth while uncovering unique and unexpected stories behind the facades.”
Continue scrolling to check out some of the location scouting they did, and if you want more when you’re done, check out this article we published on a subreddit with an almost identical name that is on the same quest.
#1 Eastern Columbia Building | Los Angeles, California | C. 1930
#2 Helsinki, Finland C.1907
#3 Hotel Belvédère Furka Pass, Switzerland C. 1882
#4 Upper Lausitzian Library Of Sciences | Görlitz, Germany | C. 1779
#5 Palmenhaus Schönbrunn | Vienna, Austria | C. 1882
#6 Riad Yasmine Marrakech, Morocco C. 2002
#7 Marshall Street Baths, London, England, C. 1850
#8 Tourlitis Lighthouse Andros, Greece C. 1897
#9 Suburban Station Philadelphia, Pennsylvania C.1930
#10 Brighton Beach Bandstand Brighton, United Kingdom C. 1884
#11 Patrika Gate Jaipur, India C. 2016
#12 Georgian Hotel | Los Angeles, California | C. 1933
#13 North Hobart Post Office Tasmania, Australia Est. 1913
#14 Hunting Lodge Hohenlohe Tatranská Javorina, Slovakia C. 1883
#15 St. Vincent Pilgrimage Church Heiligenblut Am Grosglockner, Austria C. 1491
#16 Hauganes Village Eyjafjörður, Iceland Est. 1882
#17 Golden Pass Railway Montreux, Switzerland C. 1901
#18 Villa Sola Cabiati Como, Italy C.1500
#19 Tinakilly Country House County Wicklow, Ireland C. 1876
#20 The Lanesborough London, United Kingdom C. 1719
#21 Hotel Moskva | Belgrade, Serbia | C. 1908
#22 Hotel Opera Prague, Czech Republic C. 1890
#23 Úlfljótsvatn Church Úlfljótsvatn, Iceland C. 1914
#24 Saint Benedict Abbey | Quebec, Canada | C. 1912
#25 Western Baths Club | glasgow, Scotland | C. 1876
#26 The Madison Hotel | Morristown, New Jersey | C. 1936
#27 Angels Flight | Los Angeles, California | C. 1901
#28 Mills House Hotel, Charleston, South Carolina C.1853
#29 Gosling Brothers Hamilton, Bermuda C. 1806
#30 Notting Hill | London, England | C. 1356
