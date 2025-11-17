Hey Pandas, Any Tips For Starting High School? (Closed)

School’s starting back up! Asking for myself as well as anyone else who needs this.
#1
How painful or scary this might be, it’s only temporary.
You’re not there to impress others, or to be the most popular guy/girl. You’re there for yourself, to learn, acquire basic knowledge.
Don’t play the rebel just to show off. Be yourself.
You don’t need to have a huge group of friends, but 2 or 3 who you get along well with and trust.
Also, develop a group of friends outside school (sport team, scouts,…)
Don’t start a fight (physical or verbal), but if you’re dragged into one, win it. So, be prepared to defend yourself. Read books and train.
You’ll make silly mistakes, but it’s fine. Everybody does.
#2
Find the biggest, baddest, meanest person there, and punch them right in the face on your first day to show everyone you’re not someone to mess with. Waitaminute, that’s prison not high-school. Hmm. I guess just be yourself, be kind to others, try to meet some new people? 🤷🏼♂️
#3
Don’t take classes just because your friends are taking them. Youll get to know new people, and it’s not worth missing out on a subject or topic that interests you.
Get all of your assignments turned in on time. If you are struggling, ask someone for help. A parent, teacher, or a friend who’s good at the subject.
Join a club or sport. It’s a great way to find new friends and interests, and you’ll likely have fun.
Also, don’t worry about seeming “cool”. There are people who will like you for who you are without you having to pretend to be someone else.
#4
Remember all those tv shows and movies you watched that showed what high school was like? The cliques. The popular kids. The jocks and the geeks. Well, none of that is real, it’s just Hollywood b******t. The sooner you realize that the better off you will be.
#5
Look into all options after high school, not JUST college. Trade school, job Corp military etc
#6
color code your timetable and take a photo of it in case you lose it
#7
Ultimately, remember that it is a temporary stop on a way longer journey. If you focus on being prepared for the assignments, and practice calendaring and scheduling skills to aid with said assignments, the rest will fall into place somewhat naturally. Again, this is temporary, and once you are finished, college will be a place to do more self-exploration and discovery. Eventually, you will be able to shed a lot of what “the world” expects of you, and realize it’s more about what you expect of yourself. Good luck!
#8
Id say,
#1 do your work, you blink and its the end of the nine weeks (or whatever your school has)
#2 makewise choices, high school is full of alot of stupid discisions so make wise ones :)
#3 have fun, its high school not a prison (although awfully close to one) so if your fedling stressed there is no harm in relaxing and taking some you time
Welcome to highschool future freshman :D🍩
#9
dont kill urself
#10
– Don’t skip assignments. It’s easy to spiral into never getting anything done, set yourself reminders if you need to. Also, if you’re struggling with a class and the resources you have aren’t helping, see if your teacher has office hours, this helped me a lot.
– Try something new, join a club, etc. You might find your new favorite thing.
– Ask someone in a higher grade about the teachers. It helps to know in advance which ones are more strict, which ones are more lenient, etc.
#11
as an hs senior, i can tell you that:
-the first week is all about teachers. Don’t be on your best behaviour, you gotta be better.
If they get you in a good light, you’re in for an easier ride.(i said easier, not easy)
After that, you can start making friends and all of that.
Popular people are not necessarily nice people, learnt this the hard way.
overall, keep studying on a higher level than friends. if you know you have a test tomorrow, that’s your priority. Friends can see you the day right after.
good luck dude ^^
#12
If I had any advice, I’d say that joining the volunteering club (if there is one) is probably the best way to get in the good books of any teacher.
#13
When I started I didn’t know anybody and I was so shy. In the first week I was eating lunch on my own watching a basketball match and the ball hit me right in the face. I was mortified and felt I’d had enough. I went back to class as my black eye and cheek started to shine. A girl asked me what happened to my face and I burst out crying. As I told her what happened she said she had lunch on her own and maybe we could eat together tomorrow. Over the next few weeks we collected 4 more girls who were on their own too. It’s been 35 years ago now and a lot of laughs and growing up together and all 6 of us are still friends. We meet at least 2 to 3 times a year. All of have vastly different lives but we are all still the same young vulnerable girls who met each other in school. My advise is to try and make honest connections with good people because when they last a life time its pure magic. Oh if you like a subject or two relish the chance to study it and consider a career in it.
#14
Not really advice but I just wanted to thank everyone who posted as its really helped me. I’m starting high school next year and I was kinda worried but this has helped
#15
Honestly Good luck,
Always do your assignments and study well, this is the top 4 years of your education career. Your mental health is important so reach out to others if you need help. Don’t get too invested in drama and try to make/stay with friends in a group even if you aren’t necessarily besties. It decreased your chances of being picked on.
Good luck!!!!
#16
Don’t get caught up in the drama. And If anyone is mean to you, let me know and you’ll get to watch a 5’3 leather clad gremlin smack someone with a cactus. Also make sure to manage your time and find shortcuts because hallways are a b***h.
#17
Teacher here:
Enjoy the ride, you will have more things to worry about after you graduate. This can be the best or the worst time of your life, but it mostly depends on you.
Do your work, but don’t obsess or stress over it. Excelling in everything is not healthy or fun and, in the end, the other expectations that count are your own. Not your teachers’, not your parents’ or friends’, but yours. Explore what you want to do, open to possibilities.
Be weird, be crazy, find out who you are. Allow yourself to make mistakes. Socialize.If possible, join a club or a sport team, have a group of close friends. Sometimes you will get to be friends forever.
Get along with your teachers but don’t try to befriend them or be the teacher’s pet or the class clown (teachers hate that). Also, be aware that teachers, authorities and popular people can be sh**ty persons too.
#18
1. I don’t know if this only applied for me or anything, but for the first few months of high school, always prioritize finishing homework over stressing out about making friends, and I learned this the hard way.
2. Most people are nicer than you think, and are willing to hang out
3. Do not ever leave a bad impression on teachers for the first few weeks
Good luck on starting school :D
#19
Don’t be afraid to ask questions if you don’t understand the topic fearing you will look stupid. you need the knowledge for your future. Have an idea of what you want to do after high school so you know what subjects to concentrate on. High school can be fun, just be you and you will attract people with the same interests. Don’t wear white socks.
#20
This may only apply to American public schools, but always check to see if the bathroom stall has a lock before going in t do your business. Also always make sure that you know what the dresscode is and which teachers actually enforce it so you know which classes to take your hat off in. And whatever you do, don’t get sick within the first month of school because even if you only miss one or two days of school you will suddenly be failing 3 classes and your classmates now know advanced calculus and are fluent in 3 languages, but apparently it’s your fault for not magically knowing the stuff that you literally didn’t learn.
#21
Don’t let the drama get to you. This is such a short part of your life. Study hard and have fun, but don’t sweat the small stuff. People in high school can be jerks but in a few years you won’t care. :)
#22
Be kind to others. And always remember, bits and bytes live forever. Think before you send or speak. Bad stuff will come back to bite you in the tuchus, maybe decades down the road.
#23
1. Take down notes for every class. Do not trust your memory. 2. If tou are struggling ask the teacher during lunch, after class of whenever you can. 3.it is ok to take that extra science class, math class, or whatever class even if you have all tour classes for that area. 4. Honors classes are easier. The teacher doesn’t have to stop every 5 minutes to settle a class down.6. Do that extra Curricular activity that tou want to. 7. Make a good plan for after high school. Go talk to your guidance counselor. 8. Don’t give a damn about anyone’s opinions.
#24
Remember that you are beautiful the way you are. Trust me, in 20 years time, you’ll regret ever being hard on yourself
#25
I know how cliche this sounds but be yourself, don’t act like someone else around everyone, just be yourself and don’t let anyone judge you for being yourself. I’m sorry for being so cliche, but it needs to be said.
#26
Join a few clubs. You’ll meet some people who probably aren’t in your classes, and you might develop and interest in the focus of the club.
#27
Be sure to take care of yourself. Not just physically but mentally and emotionally too. Talk to your guidance counselor. Don’t go it alone. Having one good friend is better than being popular and stay true to yourself. Be honest and kind and if you ever feel worthless or too sad to cope know that this is only one small part to a much larger much better life. Take it one day at a time and let it go when you walk out of that building.
#28
If you have older siblings who went to the same school, try not to let the teacher know about them. Some teachers treat sibling sets as if they are all the same, good or bad. Might be difficult with the last name situation, but I managed. My cousin has a different last name than her siblings and had a chance until she blurted out that her sister hated (teachers name) in class! 😂.
#29
Get involved and speak up for yourself! You’d be surprised how many people feel the same way!
#30
In short, it doesn’t matter. There is, of course, a LOT of nuance to this answer. I don’t mean that it’s unimportant or that it’s not worth putting in a good and sincere effort. What I do mean, though, is that 95% of what matters in high school only matters in high school.
#31
compliment people! Its the easiest way to make friends!
#32
use your locker as much as possible, don’t hang out with kids who always get in trouble and always try to sit near a power point
#33
As hard as it is to survive the social hells of high school, it’s important to remember the only opinion of you that matters is yours. These dear friends, or loathed enemies and perhaps bullies, will be out of your life in 4 years. Don’t let them ruin your self esteem with petty nonsense. I still suffer 20+ years later from not knowing this. It may seem like forever but as long as you can connect with one person that’s all you need. Popularity is overrated and meaningless. Also lay off social media when you’re in your feelings!
#34
I know you have probably heard this, and it’s hard to do, but try to have/make a sleep schedule, I am a bit of an insomniac, and lack of sleep has messed me up. Also, always have at least one pen/pencil on you, I suggest also bringing a little notebook around for writing down anything and everything, you never know when you’ll need it, good luck.
#35
I read in a teen magazine that if you greet most people in the hall and say their names (“Hi Dave! Hi Jen!) people start doing the same to you. I tried it and it really worked! I also got to know a lot of great people!
#36
A couple of things, remember the person next to you is as nervous as you are, make the move to talk to them first, once they feel calmer you’ll see you’ve just made your first friend and aren’t alone anymore. Secondly, I promise you, these will be some of the best years of your life, enjoy it, be kind, never fight as they go by so fast!
#37
Idk if anyone has posted this yet, but join a sports team. No one cares if you’re good at it or not. It’s a great way to meet new people and make friends.
#38
Make friends with the best math students, try to study with them regularly, possibly in a group. Get on your teachers’ good side
#39
If you don’t like a subject, or think it’s useless, focus on the metaskills that you polish along the way. Don’t like history? Look on it as an exercise in critical thinking. No good at languages? Look at how the reading and linguistics practice can help you with English. Hate maths? Find real world examples (taxes, credit card interest, laying carpet, not rear-ending the car in front etc etc.) Not everything you learn will be useful, but the fact that you learned it will.
#40
Take Spanish! Take Spanish! Take Spanish! It will help you in any job, esp. if you intend to work in California or the Southwest.
#41
Buy pencils at dollar and DO NOT use them!! Wait til that time of the year people are out and losing pencils, then sell them for a quarter each. Kid at my school did this and made BANK
#42
DO NOT take a briefcase 💼
#43
Don’t.
#44
for an academic-based student (but also good advice for others):
MAINTAIN YOUR GPA (AT LEAST ABOVE 3.75)
it is key to academic success. ask teachers how to improve. there is only one thing you should avoid at all costs to get a better GPA: do not fill your schedule with easy classes. admissions officers will see right through this. challenge yourself and work hard to achieve high grades. 9/10 times colleges will accept a student with 3.5 and harder classes than an 4.0 with the easiest.
if your GPA dips below 3.0, focus on school work. pay less attention to extracurriculars. school should be first on your list of academic priorities. leave a few unnecessary clubs and get more time for studying.
always remind yourself: hard work pays off, no matter how long it takes.
wishing you nothing but the best. o7
#45
High school is a few quick years but hopefully you have many years left. Look around every day and find some folks who are really nice or interesting or lonely. Reach out and MAKE AT LEAST A FEW GOOD FRIENDS BECAUSE THAT IS LIKE PUTTING MONEY IN THE BANK. You won’t necessarily see it pay off right away but down the line these are the folks who will be there for you and when you are old these are the folks with whom you can share memories. You can rectify grades in college or whatever comes next, but you can’t go back and scoop up friendships. Work hard, play hard but making a few goid friends and being on goid terms with a larger group of people is your biggest pay off.
#46
Time management and organization in general is essential for success. You will have a lot to do at any given time. Calendars are helpful.
#47
Beware of overly kind for ne reason at all people. from my experience they have ulterior motiv
#48
Don’t show up with high expectations.
Don’t try too hard to look, act cool.
Try to learn people’s names before calling out to them.
Bring your backpack to all your classes.
Learn your schedule and take everything you need for every class you have back to back. You will not have time to go to your locker between classes.
The library is not the sanctuary from nasty people as you’d think it is. Find your safe place to spend free slots.
Leave any previous drama back in Junior High. High Schoolers are a bit more mature than JHs. It’s no longer “cool” to pick on the different kid.
Take advantage of extracurriculars. Now is the time to pack as much credits as possible. Just don’t burn yourself out. But definitely get those elective classes in.
Try a new class you never thought of taking. Electronics might be something you’ll find you like. Or not. You won’t know unless you get out of your comfort zone.
Never leave valuables in your locker. EVER. In fact, anything you don’t want stolen or lost just leave it at home. I had my locker broken into. It’s not fun.
#49
Practice washing your face in a flushing toilet so that when it happens you are used to it.
#50
If you are in a Claes that is making you miserable or teacher hates you, change your schedule
#51
You are an amazing human being. And so is every other person in the school.
#52
This, from advice columnist Dan Savage to a teenage boy of 15:
“Worry less about getting your 15-year-old self laid and start thinking about getting your 18- or 20-year-old self laid. Join a gym and get yourself a body that girls will find irresistible; read so that you’ll have something to say to girls (the best way to make girls think you’re interesting is to actually be interesting); and get out of the house and do s**t — political s**t, sporty s**t, arty s**t — so that you’ll meet different kinds of girls in different kinds of settings and become comfortable talking with them.”
#53
My advice to any american child, frankly, is “just keep swimming. One. Day. At a time.”
It could turn out to be wonderful, but let’s face it, most of us had a definitely-not-wonderful time enduring the american educational system. You may get one inspirational teacher, but statistically you’re more likely to get a handful of dead-eyed lifers that give you exercises and work packets, crushing any potential for you to love learning under the weight of dogma, bureaucracy, disillusionment, and apathy. The american educational system literally erodes the humanity out of them, so spare some empathy for the bright-eyed idealist they used to be when they decided to go into teaching.
It may pass like a kidneystone, but this too, will pass. Life begins after university, and for pity’s sake do not confuse university outside the US, with american college. One teaches you how to reason, to explore, to debate, and operate in a mature democracy with personal responsibility and duty of care. The other only teaches you what to think, while saddling you with a level of debt you will be chained to for the rest of your life in that country. I’d hate to reduce your situation to a Matrix meme, but debt in america is just endentured servitude holding you down until your brainwashing is complete.
Get out of that country, sooner than later. Your older self will thank you for saving their life in doing so.
#54
On the first day, at lunch make sure to be near the front of the line to secure a seat!
I ended up eating in the toilets for all of year 7 and 8, till someone left and an amazing person switched to my school. We are still in touch.😊
#55
Home school – these days it’s safer…
#56
