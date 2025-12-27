54 Vintage Ads That Give Us A Glimpse Into How Marketing Worked In The Past

You really can’t go (or scroll) a few feet some places without bumping into an ad. They are ubiquitous to life these days, for better or worse. It raises the question, what ads were people in the past looking at and what actually worked on them?
So we've gathered some of the best posts from this page dedicated to interesting old ads.
#1 Superman Against Racism/Discrimination Ad Circa 1950
Image source: Vintage Ads
#2 1979 Ad For London Transit Showing How The City Would Look If Built By American Planners
Image source: Vintage Ads
#3 Keep Baby Safe
Image source: Aaron Anderson
Welcome to the era where advertising grew a soul and started talking back. In the early 1960s, the industry underwent a massive transformation that moved away from dry product specifications toward something much more psychological and artistic. We transitioned from a world where ads looked like instruction manuals to a vibrant landscape where they felt like a conversation with a clever, funny friend. This period was not just about selling household goods, it was about defining the very identity of the modern consumer through sophisticated art and sharp wit.
The decade kicked off with the legendary Creative Revolution, spearheaded by agencies like Doyle Dane Bernbach. Before this shift, advertisers believed that more words meant more sales, often cluttering magazine pages with tiny text and boring facts.
#4 Jester Wools (1947, UK)
Image source: Vintage Ads
#5 Lose Weight With Pure Sugar!
Image source: Vintage Ads
#6 An Unusually Progressive Seagrams Ad, Circa 1970s
Image source: Vintage Ads
The new guard realized that consumers were smarter than that and began using irony and self-deprecation to win people over. This was the birth of the modern commercial voice, one that favored a subtle wink and a nod over a loud, aggressive, and repetitive sales pitch.
#7 They All Got Vaccine Except Dad – Workbench Magazine – 1958
Image source: Vintage Ads
#8 “Don’t Be A Job Hopper” 1940s Disney WWII Propaganda Poster
Image source: Michael W Lee
#9 Kickin Jeans Were Made By Century Martial Arts From 1977-1991. They Wear Like Regular Western Jeans But The Stretch Denim And Special Design Let You Move Like A Stuntman
Image source: John Byrd
No campaign defined this new spirit better than the Volkswagen Think Small ads. At a time when American cars were becoming massive, chrome-covered behemoths, VW dared to show a tiny beetle in a vast ocean of empty white space. It was a radical departure from the status quo, teaching the industry that less is often more. This minimalist approach did not just sell cars, it invited the audience to join an exclusive club of people who were clever enough to value substance over flash.
#10 De Beers Diamonds (1983)
Image source: Vintage Ads
#11 Congoleum (1970)
Image source: Vintage Ads
#12 Baby Battle Armor From Wahltoys, 1984
Image source: Michael W Lee
As the 1960s roared on, the industry also discovered the power of the mascot to build long-term brand loyalty. This era gave birth to icons like the Pillsbury Doughboy and the Jolly Green Giant, characters designed to make mass-produced products feel friendly and approachable. Even fast-food giants got in on the action with the debut of Ronald McDonald, proving that if you could capture the imagination of a child, you could potentially secure a loyal customer for several decades to come.
#13 Candy Ad
Image source: Vintage Ads
#14 1934 Ad By The ‘Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals’
Image source: Vintage Ads
#15 Eat Ironized Yeast (1930s)
Image source: Vintage Ads
Culture and music also played a huge role as the British Invasion and psychedelic art began to bleed into mainstream marketing. Pepsi took a bold stand by branding itself as the choice for those who think young, effectively inventing the concept of lifestyle marketing. Ads became colorful, loud, and groovy, reflecting the energy of a generation that was actively rebelling against the stiff traditions of their parents. It was no longer just about the soda, it was about the rebellion.
#16 Help Fight MD With Cheese Balls
Image source: John Byrd
#17 One Oregon Newspaper Clip Reads: “We Appeal To Your Civil Patriotism To Co-Operate With Us In Our Effort To Stamp Out The Spanish Influenza Or “Flu” Plague In Portland By Wearing A Mask”
Image source: John Byrd
#18 Kellogg’s Pep Cereal (1940’s)
Image source: Vintage Ads
When the calendar turned to the 1970s, the vibe shifted significantly due to economic changes and a growing sense of social realism. The bright-eyed optimism of the previous decade faded as the energy crisis and political scandals made consumers more skeptical of big promises. Advertisers had to pivot from fantasy to a tell-it-like-it-is style that felt more authentic and grounded. This era was less about the dream of the future and more about how a product worked.
#19 Burger King (1960’s)
Image source: Vintage Ads
#20 Hmmm… That’s One For Two… LOL!
Image source: Philip Anderson
#21 1958 Sylvania Convertible Television
Image source: Michael W Lee
The 1970s were famously labeled the Me Decade, and advertising reflected this new obsession with the self and personal fulfillment. L’Oréal changed the game in 1973 with the iconic slogan Because I’m worth it, which shifted the focus from the product’s quality to the consumer’s self-esteem. It was a revolutionary moment for women’s marketing, moving away from ads about pleasing a household to ads about buying something because you deserve to feel beautiful for yourself.
#22 1966 Ford Mustang Advertisement
Image source: Michael W Lee
#23 “The Tennessean” Nashville, Tennessee November 16, 1909
Image source: Michael W Lee
#24 Womens Army Corps (Wac) 1941 Advertising
Image source: Michael W Lee
This decade also saw the escalation of the legendary Cola Wars, most notably through the Pepsi Challenge starting in 1975. Comparative advertising became a powerful tool, as brands stopped playing nice and started naming their competitors directly in their scripts. By filming real people in blind taste tests, Pepsi created a sense of gritty documentary realism that made their rivals look like corporate relics. It was a high-stakes drama played out in the local grocery store aisle.
#25 I’m Just Happy That Her Mouth Is Closed
Image source: Paul McGillicuddy
#26 Howard Johnson’s, 1951
Image source: Michael W Lee
#27 Hm
Image source: Marcus Zeven-Jansen
Beyond selling consumer goods, the 1970s used the power of persuasion to address growing social and environmental concerns. The famous Crying Indian public service announcement for Keep America Beautiful became a cultural touchstone that highlighted the era’s burgeoning environmental movement. While the ad is viewed through a more critical lens today regarding its casting, its impact at the time was undeniable, proving that commercials could be used to prick the collective conscience of a whole nation.
#28 Wow
Image source: Gavin Leach
#29 1953
Image source: Marcus Zeven-Jansen
#30 Girl-Size Pen
Image source: Karla Koo
Looking back at these two decades, it is clear that they built the foundation for everything we see in modern marketing today. We moved from the witty, minimalist print ads of the 1960s to the bold, identity-focused television campaigns of the 1970s. These years taught us that a product is never just a product, it is a mirror reflecting our desires, our politics, and our sense of self. It was a golden age of persuasion that still influences every screen.
#31 Hmm
Image source: Karla Koo
#32 Man’s World
Image source: Karla Koo
#33 Kenwood Chef Ad
Image source: Vintage Ads
#34 Bulgemobiles
Image source: John Byrd
#35 Sunkist Growers Inc, 1966
Image source: Michael W Lee
#36 Addams Family “Haunted House”, 1964 Ad
Image source: facebook.com
#37 Give Telephones This Christmas, 1957 Ad
Image source: Michael W Lee
#38 Advertisement For Tyco’s Us 1 Electric Trucking Play System (1981)
Image source: Michael W Lee
#39 Mcdonald’s, 1987 Ad
Image source: Michael W Lee
#40 Ray Ban 1998 Ad
Image source: Vintage Ads
#41 Bell Telephone Company 1959
Image source: Michael W Lee
#42 Dormeyer Corp, 1960
Image source: Michael W Lee
#43 The Akron Beacon Journal, Ohio, July 27, 1937
Image source: Michael W Lee
#44 Hunt-Wesson Foods, 1967
Image source: Michael W Lee
#45 How To Prevent Inflation
Image source: Karla Koo
#46 I Miss The Days When An Employer Would Provide Health Benefits And Office Chicken
Image source: John Byrd
#47 1961 Kellogs Pep Whole Wheat Cereal
Image source: Michael W Lee
#48 ’60s Hoover Ad
Image source: Lisa Boyette
#49 The Universal Food Chopper -1899
Image source: Michael W Lee
#50 November, 1919 Ad For Log Cabin Syrup
Image source: Michael W Lee
#51 Cut Loose
Image source: facebook.com
#52 No Wonder Kids, Girls Were Body Sized Stressed, Chubby?
Image source: Karla Koo
#53 Pyrex Ad
Image source: Vintage Ads
#54 Chin Reducer Ad
Image source: Vintage Ads
