Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Fiancé Ken Urker Passes Away At 33, As Heartbreaking Details Emerge

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is mourning the loss of her boyfriend Ken Urker, who was found unresponsive inside a Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1.
As officials investigate his passing, Gypsy broke her silence and claimed he was suffering “cruelty” at the hands of others.
However, his sister Autumn slammed Gypsy in a tearful TikTok video and made explosive statements about their relationship.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is mourning the loss of her boyfriend Ken Urker, found unresponsive on his 34th birthday
Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
On his 34th birthday, Ken Urker was found lifeless inside his home after a family member arrived at the house.
After receiving a call at around 6:15 p.m., officials from the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Raceland and found Ken lifeless at the scene.
“At this time, we are continuing the de*th investigation,” Captain Brennan Matherne of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to Variety.
Ken was Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s former fiancé and on-and-off boyfriend, in addition to being the father of their 21-month-old daughter, Aurora Raina Urker.
The couple connected while Gypsy was still in prison serving time for taking the life of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.
On the day of Ken’s passing, reports revealed that Gypsy sent him a text saying, “happy birthday” but did not receive a response.
Later, Gypsy’s brother Dylan and his wife arrived at the Raceland residence and found him unresponsive.
In a tearful video, Ken’s grieving sister Autumn slammed Gypsy and said she was “sick in the head”
The same evening, Ken’s sister Autumn went live on TikTok and said her brother’s last words to her were “I love you.”
She also made some concerning comments, accusing Gypsy of running to media outlets with the news.
“They’ve been split up,” she said through tears. “See, this is why I came on here, because I knew that b**** would go to TMZ.”
“You cold-bloodedly m**dered your mother for d***. You are a vile human being. You’re sick in the head…” said the grieving sister.
“Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him ‘happy birthday’ and didn’t get a response,” she added. “You ain’t been getting a response.”
Autumn reportedly claimed her brother did not pass away from natural causes, but the exact cause was not disclosed.
Gypsy broke her silence following Ken’s passing, calling him an “amazing father and a man who was deeply loved.”
He “will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even de*th can never erase,” she told TMZ.
The Life After Lock Up star also claimed that Ken was the victim of “relentless cyberbullying” and suffered an “unimaginable level of public scrutiny” on social media, leaving a “profound impact” on him prior to his passing.
Following Ken’s passing, Gypsy released a statement and claimed he was a victim of “relentless cyberbullying”
The “cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure,” she said.
The convicted m**derer said she would make sure their daughter Aurora “grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.”
Ken and Gypsy first connected through a penpal program when she was serving prison time for her role in Dee Dee’s m**der.
Gypsy had pleaded guilty to second-degree m**der in 2016 for conspiring to end her mother’s life with her then-boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, in 2015.
She was released from prison in 2023 after serving eight years of her 10-year sentence.
Gypsy suffered ab*se at the hands of her mother, who had Munchausen syndrome by proxy
As Gypsy’s case unfolded, her trial attorney Michael Stanfield revealed in court that Gypsy’s mother suffered Munchausen syndrome by proxy.
Parents or caregivers with this psychological disorder seek sympathy by exaggerating or making-up illnesses for their children.
Gypsy was a perfectly healthy girl, but her mother forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other serious illnesses.
Dee Dee managed to get fake medical diagnoses for Gypsy, who grew up with little schooling and lived an isolated life, mostly having contact only with her mother.
Eventually, the ab*se became physical, with instances of Dee Dee beating her daughter up and chaining her to a bed. Gypsy had also eventually realized that she wasn’t as sick as her mother claimed she was.
While serving time in prison for her role in her mother’s homicide, Gypsy began exchanging letters with Ken and felt like she had “known him [her] whole life and vice versa.”
Ken and Gypsy connected while she was in prison and began exchanging letters to each other
“[Ken] wrote me a letter of support after watching the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest back in 2017,” she told E! News in 2019. “I wrote him back and pretty soon we just started writing on a weekly basis. We became fast friends.”
They got engaged while she was in prison.
But after their 2019 breakup, Gypsy met Ryan Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana who also connected with her through the prison letter-exchange program in 2020.
They got married in 2022 while Gypsy was still behind bars but cut ties by 2024.
Gypsy reportedly reunited with Ken merely days after the news of her separation from Ryan came out.
“It wasn’t until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected,” she told E! News In 2024.
“And we’ve grown a lot. I’ve matured. He’s grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it’s the right time, right place, right everything.”
“Her life is genuinely insane,” one commented online
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