40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

by

In August 2016, a Facebook post started going viral. Made by Dunta Pickett, it had a photo of his birthday dinner and a caption in which Dunta wished himself “bone apple tea” instead of “bon appétit”.

This fun little typo got so famous that it even inspired a meme format for any misspelling that involves replacing words with similar-sounding alternatives which, in turn, led to the creation of a subreddit collecting the best ones so they wouldn’t go to waste.

r/BoneAppleTea is now a community with 1.2 million members and is one of those places that you scroll through and think to yourself, ‘This is what the internet was made for.’ After all, who doesn’t enjoy an innocent laugh at a stranger’s expense?

#1 Bi-Curiously

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: WannabeEgirl_Ellie

#2 Mental Illinois

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Astrxxl

#3 Genuine Pig

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: sarcosaurus

#4 Prawn On A Chest Board

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Pinapickle

#5 Review Mirrors

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: JoojKarlos

#6 Pee Pee Tom

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: GMgoddess

#7 Cow Flower Pizza

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: brizzboog

#8 Urethral✨

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: AgreeableAd9816

#9 Delicious Hand Soup

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: FabulousCeiba

#10 Air Ducks

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: AH_Nastyface

#11 I Found This Up Hauling

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: CnamhaCnamha

#12 Doggy Dog

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: SilentNyxx

#13 Center Fudge

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: xzzz

#14 Fire Distinguisher

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: joe-vee-wan

#15 Bob Wire

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: OblateEast51

#16 Four Meal Your

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: carrot-parent

#17 My Nipple Ate

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: dontcallmefeisty

#18 Takin A Bath By Her Beauty

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_Makaveli_187

#19 Completely Mind-Bottling

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: RoseAlma

#20 Toe Food

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: vintagepop

#21 Would You Ostrich-Size Them?

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: nothingandnowhere7

#22 “Looks Can Be A Little This Evening “

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: MiddleAd4909

#23 Rotting

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: HuskyToad

#24 Man I Hate Pottery

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Thedorf69420

#25 Suck Seed

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: AlphaAlex12

#26 Fell On Knees

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: HellzUnicorn

#27 Pheasant

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: carib-arena

#28 Silent Language

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Hernik26

#29 Jena Rated

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: AntonK2439

#30 Jack Off All Traits

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: PastelHarmony

#31 Areola Borealis

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: bmb00zld

#32 Somewhere And Terror

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: the17featherfound

#33 Coughing Out Flame

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: _kyuti

#34 Very A Larry Us

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: therealmistercake

#35 You’ve Gotta Watch Out For That Rabid Hole

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: sendintheotherclowns

#36 What The Heck?

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Proof-Computer

#37 Shootin Some Meatballs Outside The School

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: squeakim

#38 Absorbent Amounts Of Coffee…

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: scorpiopathh

#39 Meme Contemplations

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Jason_-_-

#40 In Daniel

40 Times People Thought They Were Writing One Thing, But Ended Up With Another (New Pics)

Image source: Mally_Scape

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is Outer Range Worth Watching?
3 min read
May, 1, 2022
These Images Of 10 Panda Cubs Will Fill Your Heart With Joy
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
77 Of The Most Fascinating Psychological Effects And Phenomena, As Shared By People In This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
35 People Are Sharing Clever Tips That Could One Day Save Your Life
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Unethical But Very Common Tactics In Business As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Central New York’s Favorite Botanical Tattoo Artist Creates Breathtaking Body Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.