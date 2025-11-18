50 Examples Of Modern Design Executed Perfectly From This Dedicated Page (Best Of All Time)

A beautiful home isn’t just fancy furniture and aesthetically pleasing decor. It’s also functionality; ingenious decisions, elevating good design to a truly modern classic. And where better to look for inspiration than on the ever-aesthetically pleasing Instagram?
Here we have a special best-of-all-time compilation from the “Call It Design” page. An account dedicated to showcasing satisfying modern design solutions that’s been going strong since 2020 and has been featured on Bored Panda many times before.
To celebrate this special occasion, we reached out to the creator of the page Ali Traibiz. He kindly agreed to tell us the secrets of the page’s longevity and shared his favorite designs he featured on the page throughout the years. Check out our conversation with him below!
#1 Brazilian Street Artist @fabiogomestrindade Creates Murales With Women And Children Portraits Wearing The Branches Of Trees As “Hair”
Image source: callitdesignco
#2 Stunning Door Design
Image source: callitdesignco
#3 This Library Left Us Speechless
Image source: callitdesignco
#4 The Door By Ernest Delune
Image source: callitdesignco
#5 A Cozy And Warm Spot
Image source: callitdesignco
#6 Stunning Pool Art Design!
Image source: callitdesignco
#7 Bunk Bed Inspiration
Image source: callitdesignco
#8 Creative Door Hinge
Image source: callitdesignco
#9 Gorgeous Door Design
Image source: callitdesignco
#10 Folding Loft Stairs With Access To Washing Machine
Image source: callitdesignco
#11 Cozy Place With Green Fresh View!
Image source: callitdesignco
#12 Mountain Cabin In Austria
Image source: callitdesignco
#13 Bookshelf
Image source: callitdesignco
#14 Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!
Image source: callitdesignco
#15 In Love With This Awesome Woodworking Art
Image source: callitdesignco
#16 Custom Made Wrapping Barn Door
Image source: callitdesignco
#17 Saklikent Restaurant
Image source: callitdesignco
#18 Colors In Istanbu
Image source: callitdesignco
#19 Imagine Waking Up And Having Breakfast In Amalfi Coast
Image source: callitdesignco
#20 ‘Flacking’ By Ememem, Using Artwork To Fill Or Repair A Hole In The Pavement
Image source: callitdesignco
#21 Amazing Bunk Bed
Image source: callitdesignco
#22 Beautiful Sculptures
Image source: callitdesignco
#23 Cozy Balcony
Image source: callitdesignco
#24 When You Walk Through Barcelona You Have To Do It With Your Eyes Wide Open
Image source: callitdesignco
#25 Unique House In Sirmione, Italy
Image source: callitdesignco
#26 Buildings And Stars Cut Into Blackout Curtains!
Image source: callitdesignco
#27 Miniature Terrarium By Jardim No Pote
Image source: callitdesignco
#28 Jack’s Treehouse
Image source: callitdesignco
#29 The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed
Image source: callitdesignco
#30 South Kensington Townhouse Photo By Bei.bei.wei
Image source: callitdesignco
#31 Teddy Bear Ceiling Lights By Elle Home Decor
Image source: callitdesignco
#32 All The Colors In Istanbul
Image source: callitdesignco
#33 Orchid Forest Cikole
Image source: callitdesignco
#34 Extraordinary Vine Canopy In Jerez De La Frontera Spain
Image source: callitdesignco
#35 Creative Cutlery Drainer By Peleg Design
Image source: callitdesignco
#36 In Love With This Bookshop
Image source: callitdesignco
#37 Cool Coffee Table
Image source: callitdesignco
#38 Scrat In The Bathroom
Image source: callitdesignco
#39 The Colorful Set Up
Image source: callitdesignco
#40 Luna Mirror
Image source: callitdesignco
#41 Welcome To Villa Saraceni In Sicily
Image source: callitdesignco
#42 Northern Lights Ranch In Lapland, Finland
Image source: callitdesignco
#43 Kyali Oval Pet Bed
Image source: callitdesignco
#44 Adventure Tent Cat Bed By Tinkertradingco
Image source: callitdesignco
#45 Absolutely In Love With This Cozy Space
Image source: callitdesignco
#46 Beautiful Bathroom Design!
Image source: callitdesignco
#47 Circular Flower Stand By Zhi Lian
Image source: callitdesignco
#48 Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet
Image source: callitdesignco
#49 I’m In Love With This View
Image source: callitdesignco
#50 In Love With This Amazing Design
Image source: callitdesignco
