50 Examples Of Modern Design Executed Perfectly From This Dedicated Page (Best Of All Time)

A beautiful home isn’t just fancy furniture and aesthetically pleasing decor. It’s also functionality; ingenious decisions, elevating good design to a truly modern classic. And where better to look for inspiration than on the ever-aesthetically pleasing Instagram?

Here we have a special best-of-all-time compilation from the “Call It Design” page. An account dedicated to showcasing satisfying modern design solutions that’s been going strong since 2020 and has been featured on Bored Panda many times before.

To celebrate this special occasion, we reached out to the creator of the page Ali Traibiz. He kindly agreed to tell us the secrets of the page’s longevity and shared his favorite designs he featured on the page throughout the years. Check out our conversation with him below!

#1 Brazilian Street Artist @fabiogomestrindade Creates Murales With Women And Children Portraits Wearing The Branches Of Trees As “Hair”

Image source: callitdesignco

#2 Stunning Door Design

Image source: callitdesignco

#3 This Library Left Us Speechless

Image source: callitdesignco

#4 The Door By Ernest Delune

Image source: callitdesignco

#5 A Cozy And Warm Spot

Image source: callitdesignco

#6 Stunning Pool Art Design!

Image source: callitdesignco

#7 Bunk Bed Inspiration

Image source: callitdesignco

#8 Creative Door Hinge

Image source: callitdesignco

#9 Gorgeous Door Design

Image source: callitdesignco

#10 Folding Loft Stairs With Access To Washing Machine

Image source: callitdesignco

#11 Cozy Place With Green Fresh View!

Image source: callitdesignco

#12 Mountain Cabin In Austria

Image source: callitdesignco

#13 Bookshelf

Image source: callitdesignco

#14 Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!

Image source: callitdesignco

#15 In Love With This Awesome Woodworking Art

Image source: callitdesignco

#16 Custom Made Wrapping Barn Door

Image source: callitdesignco

#17 Saklikent Restaurant

Image source: callitdesignco

#18 Colors In Istanbu

Image source: callitdesignco

#19 Imagine Waking Up And Having Breakfast In Amalfi Coast

Image source: callitdesignco

#20 ‘Flacking’ By Ememem, Using Artwork To Fill Or Repair A Hole In The Pavement

Image source: callitdesignco

#21 Amazing Bunk Bed

Image source: callitdesignco

#22 Beautiful Sculptures

Image source: callitdesignco

#23 Cozy Balcony

Image source: callitdesignco

#24 When You Walk Through Barcelona You Have To Do It With Your Eyes Wide Open

Image source: callitdesignco

#25 Unique House In Sirmione, Italy

Image source: callitdesignco

#26 Buildings And Stars Cut Into Blackout Curtains!

Image source: callitdesignco

#27 Miniature Terrarium By Jardim No Pote

Image source: callitdesignco

#28 Jack’s Treehouse

Image source: callitdesignco

#29 The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed

Image source: callitdesignco

#30 South Kensington Townhouse Photo By Bei.bei.wei

Image source: callitdesignco

#31 Teddy Bear Ceiling Lights By Elle Home Decor

Image source: callitdesignco

#32 All The Colors In Istanbul

Image source: callitdesignco

#33 Orchid Forest Cikole

Image source: callitdesignco

#34 Extraordinary Vine Canopy In Jerez De La Frontera Spain

Image source: callitdesignco

#35 Creative Cutlery Drainer By Peleg Design

Image source: callitdesignco

#36 In Love With This Bookshop

Image source: callitdesignco

#37 Cool Coffee Table

Image source: callitdesignco

#38 Scrat In The Bathroom

Image source: callitdesignco

#39 The Colorful Set Up

Image source: callitdesignco

#40 Luna Mirror

Image source: callitdesignco

#41 Welcome To Villa Saraceni In Sicily

Image source: callitdesignco

#42 Northern Lights Ranch In Lapland, Finland

Image source: callitdesignco

#43 Kyali Oval Pet Bed

Image source: callitdesignco

#44 Adventure Tent Cat Bed By Tinkertradingco

Image source: callitdesignco

#45 Absolutely In Love With This Cozy Space

Image source: callitdesignco

#46 Beautiful Bathroom Design!⁣⁣

Image source: callitdesignco

#47 Circular Flower Stand By Zhi Lian

Image source: callitdesignco

#48 Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet

Image source: callitdesignco

#49 I’m In Love With This View

Image source: callitdesignco

#50 In Love With This Amazing Design

Image source: callitdesignco

