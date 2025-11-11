Hey Pandas, What’s One Lesson Life Taught You The Hard Way, But You’re Grateful For Now?

Life makes sure we learn. What lesson was taught the hard way but is now your favorite?
#1
Most ‘friends’ are only friends out of convenience. It takes some digging (and some purging) to find the actual ones.
#2
Don’t gamble.
Also, make sure your needs are paid for first, then budget your wants very carefully. And put some money into savings, even if it’s only a few bucks or the change out of the swear jar.
I learned these lessons from going hungry and getting a couple of eviction notices during my 20s.
#3
That at the end of the day, you owe no one (Outside of financial responsibilities). Parents, spouse, children, friends, not a single person. This is not to say that you should not try to be the best parent, spouse, child, friend that you can be, but it is not solely upon you to make anyone happy.
It sounds bad, I know, but when you go above and beyond to try and make people happy but you’re always last, or never enough, or just plain worthless to them it is draining. Take care of yourself first, others to the point required, and get rid of those who only use you or put you down.
#4
Five months and five days I spent at the Henrico Hilton (VA). As a life long student and employee in various areas of the criminal justice system, nothing taught me more about incarceration than actually being in jail did. I could write a screen play on that experience. Both sad and funny. I burned my journal but have all the letters I sent to my mother.
#5
Always tell the truth. Much easier than trying to remember which lie you were using. Too bad if someone feels hurt.
Follow Us