Hey Pandas, Have Any Tips For When You’re Having A Bad Day? (Closed)

We all have bad days, but there are ways to make us feel better. Share some of your tips below.

#1

Think about the good side of something. Sometimes it might be hard to find a good time, but try.

#2

Just remember that having good and/or bad days is completely normal. Reflect through what went wrong, and figure out how to fix it. Remember that you have plenty of days ahead of you.

#3

If something stresses you out, take a break. Your mental health is always more important than some menial task.

#4

Get a dog or a cat or if you already have one chill with them or any pet even if its a fish.

#5

Everyone has those days. When I do, I just end up criticizing myself — but actually, it really helps if you think positively. Be kind to yourself!

#6

Breath in for 4 seconds. Hold for 4 seconds. Breath out for 8 seconds.

#7

.have a shower
.read a book.
. Destroy the world
.have a nap

Its always a good idea to relax

#8

Play music, have a bath/ shower, dress well and get on with it. Do something constructive that will give you a sense of pride at having accomplished. Reconnect with nature and think about all the positives of life and, if a negative comes up, find a way that you can get something from it or turn it around. If you cannot do either, accept it and trust in whichever faith you have.

#9

if im having a bad day, i will sometimes listen to Eminem in my room alone with the lights off. or i will read a good book. sometimes i will text a freind who will understand.

#10

cry just let it all out

#11

i dont really do anything but my friend tries to get me to talk about my feelings or what happend

#12

Google “Do a barrel roll” and hold on tight!

#13

U should do something you like or think that this is going to be over at some point even if your talking about COVID

#14

“for every dark night there is a better day” Tupac Shakur

