Gunman At Kansas City Chiefs Parade Said Was ‘Just Being Stupid’ When He Opened Fire

A 23-year-old man, who is one of two people facing charges for the shooting that broke out at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade last week, told investigators that he was “just being stupid” when he pulled out a gun and opened fire.
In the unfortunate turn of events at the victory parade last Wednesday, what was meant to be a joyous Super Bowl celebration quickly descended into chaos after an exchange of gunfire killed one person and injured about 22 others, ranging from the ages of 8 to 47.
Dominic Miller, aged 18, and Lyndell Mays, aged 23, were both armed when they got involved in an argument amidst thousands of people celebrating at the parade. The dispute escalated rapidly and led to fatal consequences, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Court documents reveal that Lyndell had approached a group in an “aggressive” manner and began having a verbal tussle. He then chased an unidentified individual and shot him, prompting others around him to pull out their firearms.
While speaking to the police, Lyndell said that “he drew a gun first, in a crowd of people with kids, picked one of the individuals in the group [he was arguing with] at random, and started shooting, all because they said, ‘I’m going to get you,’ and to him, that meant, ‘I’m going to kill you,'” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lyndell recalled firing two shots before others started shooting, investigators said.
The 23-year-old also admitted he was “being stupid” when investigators asked him why he “advanced with them to begin with.”
“Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid,” the gunman was quoted saying in court documents.
Dominic, the 18-year-old who is also facing charges, was one of the individuals who brandished a gun after Lyndell opened fire.
It was a shot fired from Dominic’s weapon that took the life of the lone victim, Lisa Lopez Gavlan, identified as a 43-year-old mother of two.
12 children were among the 22 others wounded during the shooting. Lyndell’s name is also among those injured.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said both Dominic and Lyndell are facing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
