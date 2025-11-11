I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don’t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

by

One bike, one woman, one borderline – around Poland in just two months! I rode 3551 kilometres around my country although I had only traveled abroad before visiting Central America, The States and Japan to name but a few.

Eventually, I came to a conclusion it was my country that was worth exploring. The places around you, the people you meet in your everyday life are all said to be less interesting – you couldn’t be more wrong!

Quite a few people would ask me why I had decided to cycle around Poland instead of some other more beautiful country. “Because Poland is absolutely amazing and picturesque!”, I’d reply. We tend to look for what’s exotic and magical far away from home, in the world’s most distant parts. We do not realize it’s what you can actually find at your arm’s length that is the most exceptional.

More info: banita.travel.pl

This was my route

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I arrived in Kruszyniany, a Tatar village in Poland, still inhabited by the Tatars

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

Where you can taste the local cuisine, visit its beautiful mosque and mizar which is a truly spiritual Muslim cemetery

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

In the little village of Stańczyki, I took a walk along the fabulous viaducts which are Poland’s legendary tallest bridges

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

Sweating like a pig, I wandered along the rough routes of the Bieszczady National Park, admiring its marvellous mountainous landscapes

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I listened to the stories of the gold and silver mines of Złoty Stok and Srebrna Góra whose hidden treasures are still to be found

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I pitched my tent by some beautiful lagoons and lakes

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I walked along the sandy beaches of Darłówko and Kołobrzeg

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I went on an individual safari, driving near the amazing Białowieża Forest, looking out for a bison. Eventually, I found one!

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I also made my way to my hometown Gorlice where I’d spent my childhood and took another look at the place, discovering its new corners and mysteries I had never been aware of

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I kind of grew up to say you do not need to find yourself in the middle of nowhere to take good pics, get impressed, discover new places, meet incredible people and get enchanted with the landscapes

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty
I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I visited Polish “witches” – szeptucha. One of them told me that I was Indian in my previous life!

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I photographed lonely trees

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I closed loops around Poland and I finished my trip in my beautiful city of Gdańsk

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

I realized the fact that even your own neighbourhood can take you on the most incredible and adventurous trip ever

I Cycled 3551km Around Poland To Show You Don&#8217;t Need To Travel Abroad To Discover Beauty

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Get Ready for Alien: Romulus by Streaming the Entire Alien Saga on Hulu
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania Open Up About ‘RHONJ’ Hiatus
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2025
77 Funny Memes Programmers Created When They Weren’t Coding
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
70 Mind-Bending Photos That Seem Fake But Are Actually Real
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Paint Underpants On Rocks To Criticize Nudity Censorship
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dave Bautista as Lobo? Yes Please
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.