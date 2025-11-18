“Started Crying, Pouting, And Stomping His Legs”: Guy Shows His True Colors After GF’s Revenge

There are a handful of things every relationship ought to have. Respect is probably at the top of the list—and that goes double for respect for the other’s time.
A woman recently shared her bit of petty revenge after having had her time wasted by a boyfriend who favored “me time” over their date time. Twice.
Every relationship should be based on a several things for it to work, with respect being somewhere at the top
Image credits: Majestic Lukas / unsplash (not the actual photo)
And when someone isn’t showing respect for, say, your time, then there’s bound to be issues
Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Fausto Sandoval / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Meniphoto / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Confusedfrootgummy
The relationship ended soon after, as explained in a subsequent update
So, a girl met a boy, they fell in love, all was well until it wasn’t. The problem was that the guy prioritized shower time—which he explained as being ‘me time’—over his date night plans. And that happened twice at this point.
Mind you, shower time took 2 hours. 2 hours that OP won’t ever get back. Actually, 2 hours that were supposed to be succeeded by date plans, but that didn’t happen. This was on top of other things that she mentioned in the post as context.
So, as a response, OP cued petty revenge by letting him take her home, but once there, she refused to leave, ultimately wasting an hour of his time and having him miss out on his own plans.
The general consensus in the comment section was twofold: [1] why was he taking a shower before the gym, and [2] a lot of folks pushed for ending the relationship as it was only 4 months and he seemed selfish and immature.
Lack of respect in relationships can manifest in several ways and even the slightest hint of it can be devastating
Image credits: Keira Burton / pexels (not the actual photo)
No respect in a relationship essentially means having no solid foundation. Folks who show no respect might make decisions on their own, despite it affecting their partners too, they wouldn’t treat their partners nicely, whether personally or in front of others, and they wouldn’t value them as people.
This in turn might lead to things like sabotaging the relationship and gaslighting. And if you find yourself having to explain the importance of respect to your partner, then that’s a sure indicator of a lack of general understanding on their part.
Showing respect for another means you’re showing love and acceptance, it fosters patience, wiser decision-making, and better communication, and it’s empowering as it shows support and hence encourages relationship growth. Of course, there’s more to a relationship than that, but respect is a crucial part nonetheless.
So, yes, 2 hours do sometimes matter.
What are your thoughts on any of this? Who do you side with and was the petty revenge justified? Share your takes, insights and stories in the comment section below!
But if you want to jump over to your next textual destination, why not read more about relationship values that build long lasting relationships. Or the things that make it last significantly shorter than that.
Follow Us