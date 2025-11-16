Hey Pandas, Show Something Your Body Can Do And You Think It Is Cool (Closed)

by

Show us your amazing skill and remember to keep it children-friendly.

#1 I Can Bend All My Fingers Like This

#2 My Weird Finger Trick

#3 Bend My Pinky And Thumb Backwards

#4 Bend The Tip Of My Finger Backwards But Not The Rest

#5 Not A Skill, But My Body Can Keep My Pups Comfy

#6 1 And A Hall Years Of Yoga, And Now I Can Do This

#7 I Look So Ugly In This…but Like Contortion

#8 Backwards Fist Thing??

#9 Fingers Can Go Past 90° Angle

#10 Not Exactly Cool But Interesting. It Gets Much Darker/Redder When It’s Warmer Out, And No, It Is Not Scarring! I’ll Explain In The Comments

#11 Gottem

#12 I Cans Yoga…..just Not With An Attractive Expression Lol

#13 I Can Put Both My Hand’s Fingers At A 90° Angle

#14 Pineapple Look At This 😱

