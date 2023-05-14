Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is well on its way to becoming one of the MCU’s most successful films in Phase 5. It also follows the tradition of post-credits which gives insights into what viewers can expect from future films. With the previous films in the franchise boasting multiple post-credits scenes, fans can rest assured that the third instalment also comes with its own post-credit scenes.
The end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 might leave fans wondering what this means for the characters, especially as this marks the end of the trilogy. Fans need not fret as the end-credits scenes provide fans with plenty of things to think about, for the characters and what their future might look like. From setting up potential spinoffs to delving into the multiverse and beyond.
What Happens in the First Post-Credits Scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?
In the first mid-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we see what can be considered the new group of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The new super team which is now led by Rocket, is made up of mostly new members such as Kraglin who now wields Yondu’s arrow, the psychic dog Cosmo, Adam Warlock who turned from being an enemy of the group to becoming a member, and one of the young girls, Phyla-Vell who was rescued from the High Revolutionary. The only old member of the Guardians who is still on this team is a much bigger Groot who seems to have reached adult size.
The scene starts with Rocket playing Redbone’s Come and Get Your Love, a song that was featured in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. As members of the new team bop along to the song, we see that they are in an area that looks like a desert and in the background pink-coloured people are crying, obviously afraid. They quickly start to run away and we see the Guardians get up to fight a horde of strange-looking animals coming their way. The line-up of characters in this alone is very assuring, viewers can expect the same action, humour and heart that they associate with the Guardians of the Galaxy should the franchise extend beyond James Gunn‘s trilogy.
What Does the Second Posts-Credits Scene Mean For Star-Lord?
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 signalled the end of the Guardians as we know them, Mantis decided to go off and explore the universe with the new friends she made, the Abilisks, while Nebula and Drax stay on Knowhere to raise the kids they rescued from The High Evolutionary. The second post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 shows Star-Lord with his grandfather, whom he reunited with before the film ended, having breakfast. The scene closes with the tagline that says “Star-Lord will return.” This means that Peter Quill’s story has not ended and fans can be sure to see more of him in the future.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a befitting end to a great trilogy which did not mind baring its heart to viewers while delivering great humour and brilliant action scenes during its entire run. This film shows that the Guardians of the Galaxy is changing from what fans have always known it to be to something that might be equally fun.
