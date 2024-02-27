The Grinch 2: Is a Sequel in the Works?

Dr. Seuss authored How The Grinch Stole Christmas back in 1967, and since then, the book has inspired several film and TV adaptations and now, there are discussions of The Grinch 2 sequel in the works. While each movie has tried to do justice to the Grinch’s character as the iconic villain who hates Christmas, one adaptation is in a league of its own. And you’ve guessed it right.
The 2000’s live-action How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey as The Grinch has gone on to become a holiday classic for the ages. The film was directed by Ron Howard and it perfectly recreated Seuss’s whimsical Whoville. Jim Carrey, on the other hand, with his Academy Award-nominated performance, added his own spin to the hilarious character. Now, after two whole decades, The Mean One might be making a comeback. So, is The Grinch 2 really in the works? Let’s find out!
The Grinch 2 is Not Confirmed Yet And Jim Carrey is Probably Not Returning to Whoville
Rumors about a second Grinch move have been making rounds since early 2023 and while nothing is confirmed yet, the chances of Carrey returning to the franchise are quite slim. The actor has previously expressed his dislike for sequels of all kinds, referring to them as “a function of commerce for the most part”, as reported by Cinema Blend. Not to mention that he has also been very vocal about how challenging it was for him to play The Grinch in the first place in a January 2001 issue of Empire.
When the news about the sequel started gaining traction, the fans were naturally excited to see Carrey reprising his role. But his reps soon put an end to that conversation by confirming that the actor was not going to be a part of the second movie, whenever it happened. This makes sense as Jim Carrey recently also told People Magazine that he is taking a break from acting right now.
Maybe the Franchise Doesn’t Need Jim Carrey After All
As controversial as this might sound, the sequel to How The Grinch Stole Christmas can be a success without Jim Carrey as well. In 2018, Illumination released an animated adaptation of the story called The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. The movie was an absolute hit, beating live-action holiday films. The success of The Grinch proved that as a character, The Grinch has enough appeal to keep the franchise going.
So, even if Carrey decides to sit this one out, the sequel can stand on its own as long as the producers cast the right actor in the lead role. The nostalgia factor is more than enough for the audience and gives The Grinch as well as the franchise an edge with or without Jim Carrey, given that the role is played by the right person.
How The Grinch Might Lose Christmas
As far as the story is concerned, the second film will likely be based on the official sequel titled, Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Lost Christmas!, written by Alastair Heim. The story will pick up a year after the events of the first film, as The Grinch takes part in a ‘Best Christmas Tree’ contest, where his inner villain takes over. In his quest to prove that he’s changed, The Grinch is up against none other than Cindy Lou Who to make the largest tree Whoville has ever seen.
That being said, if the sequel is taking place only a year after How the Grinch Stole Christmas, then the story has to go forward with a brand-new cast as the first film basically came out back in 2000. If castings are done well, fresh faces will easily breathe new life into the franchise and attract brand-new audiences.
Whatever Happens, the Grinch Will Always Be A Christmas Favourite
Over the years, How The Grinch Stole Christmas has gained cult status in the holiday movie genre. The movie is still aired on TV when the Christmas season rolls around. The modernized spin on Dr. Seuss’s classic storytelling has stood the test of time. The layered character of The Grinch, with his tragic backstory, is the perfect villain-turned-hero for the audience to root for. For now, there is no confirmation of the sequel, and evidently, the release date and most other details about The Grinch 2 are under wraps. But before (and if ever) the sequel sees the light of the day, take a look at what people are saying about the other adaptations of The Grinch.
Follow Us