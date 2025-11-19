50 Times People Found Such Strange Things On Google Earth, They Had To Share Them (New Pics)

One of the most powerful online tools at your disposal is the sprawling Google Earth project, which allows you to use satellite imagery to view a three-dimensional representation of the planet, including impressive landscapes and bustling cities.
While using the program, you can stumble upon some truly bizarre finds and curiosities that you might feel compelled to share with others on the internet. One place where you can do this is the popular ‘Google Earth, Structures and Anomalies’ group on Facebook, which documents some of the weirdest and most interesting places people have stumbled upon on their computers and phones. We’ve collected some of their most recent unusual pics that you can look at as you scroll down.
Bored Panda got in touch with the super-friendly team looking after the online community, and the group’s creator, Josie, was kind enough to answer some of our questions. You’ll find what she shared with us below!
#1 My Son Found This On Google. My Father Teaching Him How To Ride A Bike When He Was 2. My Father Passed Away In 2022
Image source: Michelle West Wilsher
#2 Google Earth Photo Of The Inman Railroad Yard; Atlanta, Georgia
Image source: Diyani Kaimuddin
#3 These Streets In Nova Scotia
Image source: Diyani Kaimuddin
#4 Our Advice To Drivers Wanting To Reach The Neighbouring Beach
Image source: Jm Kidd
#5 You Never Know What You Will See Scrolling Through Google Street View
Image source: Nicholas Sambrick
#6 Crab In Northern Chile
Image source: Daniel Alejandro Chirino Suñer
#7 In Egypt We Have A Very Old Movie Theater In The Middle Of The Desert, It’s Never Been Operated And Most Of Egyptian Doesn’t Know Anything About It, Actually There Is Not Much Information About It, I Find That Very Creepy
Image source: Dahaf Dahaf
#8 Gulliver Park, Spain
Image source: Diyani Kaimuddin
#9 Pomezia (Roma, Italy)
Image source: Giuseppe Pedro Gasperini
#10 As If, Back In 1593, They Knew There Would Once Exist Something Like Google Earth
Image source: Sity Aminah Johan
#11 Crazy How The Aral Sea Got Drained So Much. Wow
Image source: Furious Thoughts
#12 Military Jet Caught On Google Earth 2018 Over Ouachita Mountains In Southeastern Oklahoma
Image source: Ira Blackburn
#13 Another Crashed Plane, This Time A Bomber From The Second World War I Think. Found Between Russia And Alaska
Image source: Silk Carnage
#14 In An Isolated Corner Of Kazakhstan, There’s A Large Pentagram, Measuring Roughly 1,200 Feet (366 Meters) In Diameter, Etched Into Earth’s Surface. The Five-Pointed Star Surrounded By A Circle, Located On The Southern Shore Of The Upper Tobol Reservoir, Shows Up Vividly On Google Maps
Image source: Dipak Kumar Ghosh
#15 Old But Gold I Wonder Where This Kid Is Nowadays
Image source: Elmo Antonio
#16 Seals On Sable Island, Nova Scotia. Just Thought It Was Kinda Pretty
Image source: Dolly Tinkles
#17 In 1997, William Moldt Disappeared After Leaving A Club To Go Home. He Wasn’t Found Until 2019 When A Man Using Google Earth To Check Out His Old Neighborhood In Florida Discovered A Car Submerged In A Pond
Image source: Malik
#18 Nessie?
Image source: Silk Carnage
#19 Two Burglars
Image source: anon
#20 A Realtor Shared A Home For Sale, I Looked It Up On Google Earth, Dallas Love Field Flight Path
Image source: Jon Griffin
#21 400ft ‘Ice Ship’ In Antarctica
Image source: Furious Thoughts
#22 Creepy
Image source: Vu77777
#23 May Be An Image Of Text Zena Raine Eorsdtosnp P Af M 27g : A 1 F A 00 0 H 2 J Au 3 1 7 3 A R 1 U 2 Iu N 1 2 T 9lag2uh6t9a Y · Inspector Gadget Spotted Just Outside The Village Of Cotherstone In England, UK
Image source: Zena Raine
#24 This Makes Me Laugh
Image source: Josie Paine Thurlow
#25 Go To Your Google Earth And Type Kent St. 44305 In Search And Click Street View You’ll See This Guy, Doing Whatever It Is He’s Doing
Image source: Gentawjya
#26 It Looks Like Human Lips… In Sudan (12°22’13.32″n, 23°19’20.18″e). In My Opinion, It Resembles Lips
Image source: Faiha Zahwa Arifi
#27 Old Tennessee State Prison. A Few Movies Have Been Filmed Here, Two Of Which Were Ernest Goes To Jail And The Green Mile
Image source: Diyani Kaimuddin
#28 For Over 18 Years, The Google Earth App Has Been More Than A Tool—it’s Become A Passion, With Thousands Of Hours Spent Exploring The Globe. Whenever I Watch Videos About Ancient Sites, I Can’t Resist Diving Into The Satellite Imagery To Uncover Something Others Might Have Missed—and More Often Than Not, I Do
Image source: Reski Amalia Gasali
#29 Man-Shaped Lake In Brazil. I Found It On Google Earth. 21°48’18″S 49°5’23″W
Image source: Priti Ray
#30 Just Me And My Cats Sat Minding Our Own Business On The Doorstep
Image source: anon
#31 While The Artist Is Capturing The Scene Before Him, The Street Car’s Camera Captures Him At Work. Meanwhile, Some Passers-By Are Spotted Getting Legless In The Park
Image source: Carol Cediel
#32 Discovered This Giant Human Today. -0.294722,-91.308333
Image source: Priti Ray
#33 Somewhere In Germany
Image source: Sabrina Naeter
#34 Found This Guy On Google Street View. Just Relaxing, Using His Phone Under A Pile Of Rocks
Image source: Claude Mercure
#35 What Kind Of Ship…??
Image source: Marcos Javier Márquez Colguan
#36 Sobotište, Slovakia, Europe 48.741756,17.374131
Image source: Courney Douglas
#37 Door Behind Mount Rushmore
Image source: William Mace
#38 Guess The Country
Image source: Antonio Pentrella
#39 Clicked On A Random Spot In Bolivia And Found These Gorgeous Mountain Peaks. I Love Nature
Image source: anon
#40 Kempsey, Nsw Australia
Image source: anon
#41 But Why Though? 39.459833, -76.184835
Image source: Ellie Weaver
#42 In 2012, A Group Of Australian Researchers “Undiscovered” An Island The Size Of Manhattan In The South Pacific. A Mysterious Place Called Sandy Island Had Popped Up On Maps, Northwest Of New Caledonia. It Even Showed Up As A Black Polygon On Google Earth. But When Scientists Sailed There In November 2012, They Found Open Water Instead Of Solid Ground
Image source: Sanjoy Sarkar
#43 In The Middle Of Nowhere..37°20’51″N 113°45’42″W
Image source: Melita Migan Zgombić
#44 Why Is The Water Reservoir Completely Dry In The Palasaide?? Who Knows How Long It’s Been Empty For
Image source: anon
#45 ?????? (35.8900450, -117.6712762)
Image source: Νικ. Δήμητρα
#46 A House In Canberra, Australia. White Goods Cover All Of The Front And Rear Yards. I Have Driven Past This A Few Times And Thought To Google It To See How Bad It Really Was
Image source: Litz Nik
#47 Phone Was Stolen In Las Vegas And This It Where The Last Know Location Pinged. I Have So Many Questions…..what The What??
Image source: anon
#48 Predator?
Image source: Héctor Cruz
#49 Found This On Google Street View Nearby Me
Image source: Linus Grundström
#50 Navy Hovercrafts Near Norfolk, Va. These Can Carry Up To 70 Tons Of Payload (The Equivalent Of An M1 Abram’s Tank) Or Up To 180 Troops
Image source: Rick Brokaw II
Follow Us