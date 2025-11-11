Hijab Disney: Woman Uses Her Hijab To Turn Herself Into Disney Princesses

The Little Mermaid, Mulan, or even Jafar – Malaysian make up artist Saraswati can transform herself into any Disney character. The mother-of-two has not only mastered the art of face paint, she also creatively uses her hijabs to complete her looks.

She goes by Queen of Luna on Instagram where she already has nearly 47k followers, and we are not surprised. The self-proclaimed “comic geek” and “Disnerd” is crazy talented! Which works impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments!

More info: Instagram

#1 Princess Jasmine

#2 Mulan

#3 Cruella de Vil

#4 Pocahontas

#5 Jafar

#6 Tinker Bell

#7 Cheshire Cat

#8 Alice

#9 Ariel

#10 Belle

#11 Ursula

#12 Red Queen

#13 Princess Jasmine

