The “Hardcore Aww” Online Group Shares Pics Of Wild Animals That Are Just Dangerously Cute

Dangerous or dangerously adorable? That’s the question that’s been running in our heads non-stop ever since we found out about the existence of the ‘Hardcore AWW’ online community. A subreddit uniting a whopping 333k internet users, r/hardcoreaww invites people to share photos of wild, proud, and powerful animals that could destroy you in a heartbeat if they wanted to, doing incredibly cute things.

The aim of the subreddit isn’t just to melt our hearts with wholesome pics of cute cheetahs, lions, wolves, and magnificent bears, though. The subreddit hopes to raise awareness about these big but lovable ‘hardcore’ animals in the hopes of protecting them and their habitats. All of the photos shared are taken in either the animals’ natural habitats or wildlife sanctuaries, without any malicious interference from human beings.

We’ve collected some of the very best pics from r/hardcoreaww to share with you Pandas, so go on—scroll down and check ‘em out. Let us know which of these BIG, fierce, and independent visitors you wouldn’t mind running free on your (theoretical) massive plot of land in the wild.

Have you ever worked with animal conservation? Do you volunteer with big animals? If so, tell us all about your job in the comments. Obligatory warning about dangerous levels of cuteness ahead. Remember: no petting the cubs (unless you don’t mind sharp nibbles and noms)—stick to upvotes and respectful admiration from a distance.

Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with a representative of the Born Free Foundation, an international wildlife charity that protects wild animals in their natural habitat, campaigns against the keeping of wild animals in captivity, and rescues wild animals in need. They explained why it’s vital that wild animals not be mistreated in the pursuit of cute photos and that we shouldn’t ignore the plight of endangered species that don’t look as adorable.

#1 How To Catch A Cat: Big Kitty Edition

Image source: evanesco-fade

Image source: evanesco-fade

#2 Speedy Danger Floofs

Image source: amathysteightyseven

Image source: amathysteightyseven

#3 Sweet Baby Elephants

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#4 Best Pic Ever

Image source: osgoodeian

Image source: osgoodeian

#5 Utterly Relaxed

Image source: Jermzberry

Image source: Jermzberry

#6 “Hold My Tusk When We Cross The Road”

Image source: Sy3Zy3Gy3

Image source: Sy3Zy3Gy3

#7 A Big Cat Is Still A Cat

Image source: Vinccool96

Image source: Vinccool96

#8 “Mom! You’re Messing Up My Mane”

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#9 Just Hang Tight!!

Image source: Isagra

Image source: Isagra

#10 Lion Cub Playing In A Pile Of Leaves

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#11 On The Coast Of British Columbia A Mutation Causes Some Black Bears To Be Born White. These Are Known As “Spirit Bears” And Have A Prominent Place In First Nations Oral Traditions

Image source: JerryfromTomandJerry

Image source: JerryfromTomandJerry

#12 Caracal Kitten

Image source: KinaGrace96

Image source: KinaGrace96

#13 Tiger In The Snow

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#14 “Dad! Do You Want To Play?”

Image source: commonvanilla

Image source: commonvanilla

#15 The Black Panther

Image source: Wendeta

Image source: Wendeta

#16 Look Mum I Have Your Tail

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#17 Say Cheese!

Image source: Isagra

Image source: Isagra

#18 Camera Shy Lion

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#19 Polar Bear Cub Trying To Stay Warm

Image source: commonvanilla

Image source: commonvanilla

#20 Full Of Food

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#21 Cute Little Wolf Cub

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#22 Frosted Flakes: Tiger Sleeping In The Snow

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#23 Relaxin’ On Momma Bear

Image source: Sy3Zy3Gy3

Image source: Sy3Zy3Gy3

#24 Polar Bear Cub Blep

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#25 Taking A Bath

Image source: PeasKeys

Image source: PeasKeys

#26 Lion Cub Encounters Its Reflection

Image source: DoubleDot7

Image source: DoubleDot7

#27 Tiny Mountain Lion Kittens

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#28 Cheetah Love

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#29 Little Bear Cub In Deep Thought

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#30 Eyes

Image source: hurfery

Image source: hurfery

#31 The Twilight Years

Image source: hurfery

Image source: hurfery

#32 Nom, Nom, Nom

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#33 Beautiful Little Wolf Cub

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#34 Tiger And Cub

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#35 Floofiest Bear

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#36 Cheetah Cub Getting Its Mother’s Affection

Image source: commonvanilla

Image source: commonvanilla

#37 Lion And Lioness

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#38 Young Lion Cub Gets Pampered By Lionesses

Image source: commonvanilla

Image source: commonvanilla

#39 A Photogenic Lion Family, By H. Seeber

Image source: sariaslani

Image source: sariaslani

#40 Sweet Moment Between Mum And Pup

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#41 Wild Coyote Finds Old Dog Toy And Takes It

Image source: b12ftw

Image source: b12ftw

#42 Tigers Swimming Through Greenery

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#43 Baby Wolf With Mom

Image source: Rabano11

Image source: Rabano11

#44 Tiger Cub Wants A Hug

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#45 Looking Over Them

Image source: PM_THIS_NUMBERS

Image source: PM_THIS_NUMBERS

#46 Cheetah Cuddle Puddle

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#47 Sleeping Cheetah

Image source: elee0228

Image source: elee0228

#48 The Rare King Cheetah. Also Known As Cooper’s Cheetah

Image source: 1991Kira

Image source: 1991Kira

#49 Wolf Kisses

Image source: Southernms

Image source: Southernms

#50 From R/Eyebleach

Image source: davidogden7

Image source: davidogden7

