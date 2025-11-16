The “Hardcore Aww” Online Group Shares Pics Of Wild Animals That Are Just Dangerously Cute

Dangerous or dangerously adorable? That’s the question that’s been running in our heads non-stop ever since we found out about the existence of the ‘Hardcore AWW’ online community. A subreddit uniting a whopping 333k internet users, r/hardcoreaww invites people to share photos of wild, proud, and powerful animals that could destroy you in a heartbeat if they wanted to, doing incredibly cute things.
The aim of the subreddit isn’t just to melt our hearts with wholesome pics of cute cheetahs, lions, wolves, and magnificent bears, though. The subreddit hopes to raise awareness about these big but lovable ‘hardcore’ animals in the hopes of protecting them and their habitats. All of the photos shared are taken in either the animals’ natural habitats or wildlife sanctuaries, without any malicious interference from human beings.
We’ve collected some of the very best pics from r/hardcoreaww to share with you Pandas, so go on—scroll down and check ‘em out. Let us know which of these BIG, fierce, and independent visitors you wouldn’t mind running free on your (theoretical) massive plot of land in the wild.
Have you ever worked with animal conservation? Do you volunteer with big animals? If so, tell us all about your job in the comments. Obligatory warning about dangerous levels of cuteness ahead. Remember: no petting the cubs (unless you don’t mind sharp nibbles and noms)—stick to upvotes and respectful admiration from a distance.
Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with a representative of the Born Free Foundation, an international wildlife charity that protects wild animals in their natural habitat, campaigns against the keeping of wild animals in captivity, and rescues wild animals in need. They explained why it’s vital that wild animals not be mistreated in the pursuit of cute photos and that we shouldn’t ignore the plight of endangered species that don’t look as adorable.
#1 How To Catch A Cat: Big Kitty Edition
Image source: evanesco-fade
#2 Speedy Danger Floofs
Image source: amathysteightyseven
#3 Sweet Baby Elephants
Image source: Southernms
#4 Best Pic Ever
Image source: osgoodeian
#5 Utterly Relaxed
Image source: Jermzberry
#6 “Hold My Tusk When We Cross The Road”
Image source: Sy3Zy3Gy3
#7 A Big Cat Is Still A Cat
Image source: Vinccool96
#8 “Mom! You’re Messing Up My Mane”
Image source: elee0228
#9 Just Hang Tight!!
Image source: Isagra
#10 Lion Cub Playing In A Pile Of Leaves
Image source: elee0228
#11 On The Coast Of British Columbia A Mutation Causes Some Black Bears To Be Born White. These Are Known As “Spirit Bears” And Have A Prominent Place In First Nations Oral Traditions
Image source: JerryfromTomandJerry
#12 Caracal Kitten
Image source: KinaGrace96
#13 Tiger In The Snow
Image source: elee0228
#14 “Dad! Do You Want To Play?”
Image source: commonvanilla
#15 The Black Panther
Image source: Wendeta
#16 Look Mum I Have Your Tail
Image source: Southernms
#17 Say Cheese!
Image source: Isagra
#18 Camera Shy Lion
Image source: elee0228
#19 Polar Bear Cub Trying To Stay Warm
Image source: commonvanilla
#20 Full Of Food
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#21 Cute Little Wolf Cub
Image source: Southernms
#22 Frosted Flakes: Tiger Sleeping In The Snow
Image source: elee0228
#23 Relaxin’ On Momma Bear
Image source: Sy3Zy3Gy3
#24 Polar Bear Cub Blep
Image source: elee0228
#25 Taking A Bath
Image source: PeasKeys
#26 Lion Cub Encounters Its Reflection
Image source: DoubleDot7
#27 Tiny Mountain Lion Kittens
Image source: Southernms
#28 Cheetah Love
Image source: Southernms
#29 Little Bear Cub In Deep Thought
Image source: Southernms
#30 Eyes
Image source: hurfery
#31 The Twilight Years
Image source: hurfery
#32 Nom, Nom, Nom
Image source: Southernms
#33 Beautiful Little Wolf Cub
Image source: Southernms
#34 Tiger And Cub
Image source: elee0228
#35 Floofiest Bear
Image source: elee0228
#36 Cheetah Cub Getting Its Mother’s Affection
Image source: commonvanilla
#37 Lion And Lioness
Image source: elee0228
#38 Young Lion Cub Gets Pampered By Lionesses
Image source: commonvanilla
#39 A Photogenic Lion Family, By H. Seeber
Image source: sariaslani
#40 Sweet Moment Between Mum And Pup
Image source: Southernms
#41 Wild Coyote Finds Old Dog Toy And Takes It
Image source: b12ftw
#42 Tigers Swimming Through Greenery
Image source: Southernms
#43 Baby Wolf With Mom
Image source: Rabano11
#44 Tiger Cub Wants A Hug
Image source: elee0228
#45 Looking Over Them
Image source: PM_THIS_NUMBERS
#46 Cheetah Cuddle Puddle
Image source: Southernms
#47 Sleeping Cheetah
Image source: elee0228
#48 The Rare King Cheetah. Also Known As Cooper’s Cheetah
Image source: 1991Kira
#49 Wolf Kisses
Image source: Southernms
#50 From R/Eyebleach
Image source: davidogden7
