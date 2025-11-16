50 Times Restaurant Workers Spilled Industry Secrets In This Online Group (New Pics)

While we sit back, relax and enjoy the slow-passing time at a restaurant table, slowly devouring a savory appetizer, impatiently dreaming of the meal we’re about to be served fresh straight from the kitchen, things can go wrong on the other side of the curtain. Although we’d like to think we are 100 percent sure of the restaurant’s quality, freshness, and hygiene—after all, it’s buzzing with people and you couldn’t trick them, right?—this is not always the case.

In fact, the restaurant industry and especially the very core of it—the holy kitchen—is notorious for keeping its secrets tight shut. The good and the bad ones. From reheated shrimp cocktail to restaurant staff having nicknames for regular customers, to a chef that cooks expensive meals 11 hours a day only to have dino nuggies at home.

Thanks to the subreddit “Kitchen Confidential,” there are a lot of stories to discover about the daily bread and butter of food industry professionals, so we selected the most interesting ones below. Scroll down and after you’re done, be sure to check out more kitchen confidential posts right here!

#1 Heard

Image source: mattwallaert

#2 So Many Orders, So Few Tips

Image source: Both-Growtth

#3 Seems Accurate

Image source: TechnicallyRon

#4 One Of My Employees Keeps This So Clean, He Did This After A 26k Saturday Night. Show My Guy Darian Some Love He Deserves It And Doesn’t Get Enough

Image source: RReags228

#5 I Don’t Want That Ham If It’s Been Processed, I’m Trying To Eat Healthier

Image source: ButtonKing

#6 Good Work, Tyler!

Image source: vk2786

#7 I’m With The Boomers On This

Image source: braidednosehair

#8 Not As Good As Some I’ve Seen, But It’s Mine And I’m Proud

Image source: AggressiveWallaby76

#9 I Don’t Disagree With This

Image source: actatumonline

#10 I’m On My Last Few Days At The Industrial Bakery I Manage. Our 160qt Mixer, Pete, Broke Down So We Won’t Be Able To Use It. I Did The One Thing I’ve Been Dying To Do For Years Since He Arrived

Image source: maggieeeee12345

#11 Found On The Facebook

Image source: rootinuti611

#12 Just A Friendly Reminder That It’s Ok To Quit Your Job

Image source: EnDoubleUHammer

#13 Flipping Burgers

Image source: runolgarun

#14 I Feel This

Image source: PHON3-BOi

#15 They’re Not Wrong

Image source: idgafos2019

#16 Makes Me Sick

Image source: GanjaG

#17 Jojo Pdx

Image source: Hooplababe

#18 She’s Been With Me Ten Years, Through Four Head Chefs. Today, She Clicked Her Last Clack

Image source: six7five

#19 Line Cooks – This Is Probably Old But It’s New To Me. A Friend Just Sent This My Way

Image source: Merlins_Owl

#20 Who Else ?

Image source: Geschiltuitje

#21 The Exact Moment I Realized This Is My Kitchen And My Menu! After Years Of Being Told To, I Pulled The Trigger And Dived All In

Image source: Valkerieus

#22 This One Stung A Little

Image source: thegreencrv

#23 Please Tell Us In Your Own Words

Image source: pm_your_boobiess

#24 I Have Gone From Being Drunk In Kitchens, To Recovering Through Them. It’s Been A Wild Journey But I’m Extremely Proud Of Myself. To Anyone Struggling With Addiction, Just Know There Is Hope

Image source: FishTheSlapper

#25 Strip Club Food Gets Hate But I Took Pride In Everything I Would Do. I Made The Brioche Bread, No Frozen Patties Either. Everything Was Fresh

Image source: poo_gnome

#26 Story Of The Year.. Every Year

Image source: DocWallaD

#27 Soup Du Jour

Image source: amyselwyn

#28 From Dishie, To “Prep B**ch” And Now I’m Officially On The Line! Can I Get A Heard For The New Promotion?

Image source: TheMazel_TovCocktail

#29 Saw This

Image source: safewayz

#30 Important Notice From My Friends Restaurant

Image source: _clydebruckman

#31 Cook Expensive Meals For 10-11 Hours A Day, Come Home And Eat Dino Nuggies

Image source: anon–a–moose

#32 20 Minutes Past Morning Arrival. Only Cook In The Building. Same 3 Have Called Out The Entire Week. Still Gonna Make Killer Food

Image source: mactabulous

#33 I’ve Had This Saved For Over A Year. Finally A Sub That Will Appreciate It

Image source: katie-m-10315

#34 Accurate

Image source: thompsonm53

#35 Head Chef Cutting Bread On The Same Spot. Finally Getting Through The Board

Image source: elijahhenry113

#36 May This Person Find Their Special Pickle

Image source: PedestrianMyDarling

#37 I Need Cut Gloves Made Of Tomato Skin

Image source: TrickOGnosis

#38 Day 1 Of Our New Dishie, Bless His Innocent Soul

Image source: FlipperN37

#39 Our Sous Just Walked In

Image source: Drisch10

#40 Does My Supplier Hate Me? We Ordered 150 Lbs Of Halibut For The Weekend, We Got One 152lb. Fish. I Wanted A Few Collars Man!

Image source: f**ks_equal_zero

#41 Talk About A Trial By Fire

Image source: Brookburn

#42 Taco Bell™ Manager: Serve Spoiled Food Or Be Fired

Image source: rothmal

#43 A Local Bar In A Small Beach Tourist Town I Live At Made Merch Out Of Some Bad Reviews

Image source: SammyYO

#44 I Want To Know, Who Was That Client And What Their Nickname?

Image source: ElyKreimendahl

#45 The Drain At My Job Has Been Clogged For A Week And We’ve Been Using The Bars Tiny Sink Plus Filling The Sink With Water And Then Emptying It To The Toilet With Buckets,for Full Freaking Week

Image source: stev0_Da_Geek

#46 Found On Instagram. I Love This Note Though And Thought You All Would Appreciate

Image source: idgafos2019

#47 You Know When The Burger Will Be Way Too Expensive

Image source: CookReddit

#48 $16/Hr

Image source: puzhalsta

#49 Was Handed This Allergy List By A Customer. Things Went Downhill From There

Image source: GravityKeepsMeDown

#50 Nfckff

Image source: NobodysBody7

