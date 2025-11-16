Hey Pandas, Is There Anything You’ve Seen That You Just Can’t Figure Out What It’s For? (Closed)

There are things in life we come across that we just don’t have any idea what their purpose is, and if you have something, maybe someone on the internet knows what it is!
#1
Those white, plastic, spiky, flat, tab things that come with wrapped painting canvases. I think they’re for hanging? But I can’t figure out where they go on the back of the canvas, or if that’s their function. Never bothered to look it up, either.
#2
Those tiny whisks
#3
The human race. All its done is destroy the world.
#4
Very fancy China and stemware that are too precious to be used.
#5
Baby christenings. Let the poor kids make up their minds when they’re old enough to understand what they’re signing up for.
#6
Boredpanda. It confuggles my mind.
#7
nft’s
#8
The giant fins on the weird ancient lizard creature longisaquama? Theyre huge i cant figure out what they could be for, i saw it in a dinosaur book when i was little and im still really confused by it 😅
