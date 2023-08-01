Are You The One? Season 8 Cast: Where Are They Now?

When a show promises perfect love matches, it’s only natural to wonder where its cast members ended up. So, it’s completely valid to wonder where the cast of Are You the One? Season 8 is. Are they dating, or did they go on to achieve fame on some level? Well, that differs across the board.
Altogether, this season broke bounds by putting a bisexual spin on things. That was sure to make things a lot more interesting. So, without further ado, here’s the low down on the cast and what they’ve been up to.
1. Amber and Remy
Though they were declared a perfect match at the end of the season, Amber Martinez and Remy Duran never had a romantic relationship. In fact, their interactions were pretty much at a minimum. Once the show ended, they each went on to pursue separate lives. Martinez has piggybacked on her fame and presently hosts her own The Challenge reaction show on YouTube. Even more, she has a new man in her life, and they live in Los Angeles. Duran isn’t doing too shabbily either, as he’s currently doing great things as an influencer.
2. Kari and Max
Kari Snow and Max Gentile were declared a perfect match, to many people’s surprise. What wasn’t surprising is the fact that they did not go on to develop a romantic connection. These days, Snow is keeping herself busy with her work as a comedian and her role as a cheerleader for the Baltimore Raven. In addition, she plans to give her full attention to her singing career in 2023. Meanwhile, Gentile is a manager at the Seven20 Group in Los Angeles.
3. Kai and Danny
It didn’t take too long for Danny Prikazsky and Kai Wes to be declared a perfect match. But it’s not completely clear how things went after the show. In fact, there’s a lot of uncertainty about the vis a vis their relationship status. Wes has leaned into his work in the theater and has released short films and documentaries. He’s equally a huge advocate for transgender and non-binary people. Then there’s Prkiazsky, who’s actually starred in a handful of short films and TV shows, including The Verdict.
4. Aasha and Brandon
This pair was clearly one of the best couples on Are You The One Season 8. So, it was no surprise that they were declared a perfect match. Sadly, during the reunion special, they disclosed that once production wrapped up, they went their separate ways. At the moment, Aasha Wells lives in Florida and even started a shortlived podcast called Aasha Uncensored. Since late 2022, she’s sort of gone off the grid.
Brandon Davis, on the other hand, is a musician who uses the pseudonym Bobbii Brando. He’s currently based in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to this, his Instagram account is filled with his professional modeling photos. He even participated in Miami Swim Week.
5. Jenna and Paige
On the show, it was clear that Jenna Brown and Paige Cole had something going on for them. However, they didn’t end up together after the show. Brown recently relocated from Indiana to Los Angeles and is currently in a loving relationship. Cole, on the other hand, seems to be enjoying her time as an Instagram influencer in New York City, even though she hasn’t quite found her actual perfect may just yet.
6. Basit and Johnson
During a significant portion of the eighth season, Basit Shittu and Jonathan Monroe were romantically involved. Once the show wrapped up, they attempted the dating thing but decided that they were better off as friends. In 2022, Shittu announced that they changed their name to Arewa Basit. Career-wise, they’re pursuing a music career and even partnered with Bob The Drag Queen on a track. Then there’s Monroe, who’s currently doing big things on the TikTok scene.
7. Jasmine and Nour
Sometimes all it takes to find that perfect match is a screaming match. That was the case for Jasmine Olson and Nour Fraij. Regrettably, fans who rooted for them may be disappointed to learn that they’re no longer in touch. Nevertheless, Olson has not bid farewell to reality television and made an appearance on Floribama Shore soon after Are You The One Season 8 concluded. As for Fraij, there are no active public social media accounts linked to her name. But rumors suggest that she may have given birth to a baby since the show ended.
8. Justin and Kylie
No one really saw Justin Palm and Kylie Smith‘s pairing coming, but it happened anyways. So, it’s safe to say that nothing happened there. Though Palm has set his Instagram to private, it seems that he’s a photographer and content creator these days. In Smith’s case, she headed back onto the small screen in MTV’s Match Me If You Can. Additionally, she is currently working as a model and residing in New York City.