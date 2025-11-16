40 Times People Posted Pics That Kindled Our Fascination With The World, As Shared On This Online Group

Look, we might be a bit biased, but we think that Planet Earth is the best place in our Solar System (and probably the Milky Way Galaxy)! Earth’s full of cute cats, plenty of bamboo to keep us from going hungry, and it’s where we keep all of our stuff. It’s also full of so many wonderful and beautiful things that we lost count… and tons of mysteries to uncover in the future. Heck, the vast majority of the ocean is still left unexplored!
What we’re trying to say is that it makes perfect sense to learn more about our home planet. Some choose to study biology and all living things, others focus on human beings via sociology or economics, but when it comes to the fundamentals, you can’t go wrong with geography. The subject goes far deeper than just rattling off a few capital city names from memory.
Today, we’re featuring the r/geography subreddit, a celebration of all things related to geography. (The name really says it all, doesn’t it?) Scroll down for some of their best posts and if you enjoyed them, consider joining the online community. Geographers, amateur and veteran alike, are all welcome. Got your pencils and notebooks ready? Ready to have some feeky fun? Thinking caps: on! Let’s go.
Patrick McGranaghan, a land surveyor from Colorado with a passion for map-making and travel, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the importance of geography. Check out what he told us below.
#1 Canada Still Has 91% Of The Forest Cover That Existed At The Beginning Of The European Settlement
Image source: WdrFgt
#2 This Person Really Took The Time To Travel To The Right Spot
Image source: kajola1969
#3 Just Right!
Image source: smell1s
#4 A Modern Photo Compared With A Photo Taken Over A Century Earlier In The Same Place
Image source: birdyroger
#5 Nice F*cking Meme Bro
Image source: Zaxyon7
#6 Mt. Fuji From The Iss
Image source: ZannaSmanna
#7 Cross Sea Is A Very Beautiful And Rare Phenomenon That Happens When There Are 2 Wave Systems In The Sea Moving At Oblique Angles. It Might Be Beautiful From Above, But If You Get Caught In These Waves, Your Vessel Can Easily Turn Upside Down Or Lose Its Way
Image source: JesseBBrown
#8 Fun Fact I Found On A Snapple Cap
Image source: Nfl-nbA
#9 [Close-Up View] Of Antarctica From Space
Image source: reinascythe7
#10 Topography Of The Indian Subcontinent
Image source: KingLeopldII
#11 For All Those Namibia-Zimbabwe Border Posts, I Humbly Raise You This Unexpected Afghanistan-China Border Touch
Image source: reddit.com
#12 America By Trump Administration
Image source: PutOk4751
#13 I Feel As If Someone Just Got Bored Of Naming Things Here
Image source: TastyMiscarriageSmeg
#14 Beautiful Aerial View Of Venice, Italy
Image source: ZannaSmanna
#15 Topography Of South America
Image source: Traditional_Cat_524
#16 You Can Sail In A Straight Line From Chile To Spain Without Ever Crossing Land
Image source: GreenKeel
#17 Stanislav Canyon, Kherson, Ukraine
Image source: Roller-bon45
#18 A Map Of The World Centred Around New Zealand
Image source: hashtheninja
#19 Canadian-Us Border In Northern Idaho. They Cut Down All The Trees Along The Border To Mark It
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Flew Over Horseshoe Bend In Arizona A Couple Weeks Ago, Thought Everyone Here Might Appreciate This!
Image source: jaygeebee_
#21 The Only Geography Lesson You Need
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Pangea With Borders
Image source: Gajakunne
#23 Iceland In The Winter
Image source: rufctr3
#24 The Elevation And Depth For Great Lakes
Image source: AustinYaoChen
#25 The Vasyugan Swamp Is The Largest Swamp In The World, Which Is Located In Russia. The Swamp Is The Same Size As Switzerland. There Are Legends That Atlantis Is Located Here
Image source: Neonsky123
#26 Chile Is Gigalong!
Image source: Icy_Resolution_454
#27 Lake Chad In 1967 vs. Lake Chad Now
Image source: yobbleyibble
#28 Uluru (Ayers Rock) From A Birds-Eye View
Image source: rufctr3
#29 Actually There Are Quite A Few Natural Borders In There
Image source: teknicallyspeaking
#30 Each Section Contains 10% Of The World’s Population!
Image source: mukinabaht_t
#31 The Oldest Current National Flag
Image source: SurtexX1
#32 Egypt’s Pyramids Of Giza May Be Considered One Of The Wonders Of The World, But Sudan Has Nearly Twice The Number Of Pyramids. Sudan Touts 200-255 Known Pyramids, Built For The Kushite Kingdoms Of Nubia, Compared To Egypt’s Relatively Paltry 138 Pyramids
Image source: Nicat_95
#33 How Come We Aren’t Taught About The Mongol Empire That Much In School
Image source: ErasableGhost
#34 Second Language
Image source: PutOk4751
#35 This Is Me At The Lowest Point In Sweden, The Pole Indicates Sea Level
Image source: kajola1969
#36 This Is Isla Incahuasi: A Small Rocky Outcropping In The Middle Of The Largest Salt Flat On Earth
Image source: Terezzian
#37 This Map Shows All Of The Earthquakes With A Magnitude Greater Than 5.0 Over The Last 20 Years
Image source: symmy546
#38 Since Some People Didn’t Know What Landlocked Countries Were, I Decided To Make A Map
Image source: Pythagoras-007
#39 Did You Know About The French Border With Brazil?
Image source: gjarne
#40 When, As An American, You Think How Strange It Is For Russia To Have This Little, Unconnected Piece Of Land Surrounded By Another Country… Then Remember Alaska
Image source: Live_Dirt_6568
Follow Us