I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Happy to share the completion of Doo Doo duck character design (short name Doo). This duck is inspired by a real person; is a funny, silly, lazy, and cool duck.
Doo’s 1st living space is in the LINE app (name Doo Doo duck daily & Doo Doo Duck) but I’m planning Doo in a long run, hope to be soon can show his stories.
More info: store.line.me
Four versions of Doo Doo Madness
Doo Doo activities
Doo Doo activities
Doo Doo activities
Doo Doo activities
Doo Doo activities
Doo Doo in LINE app
Doo Doo in LINE app
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us