I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

by

Happy to share the completion of Doo Doo duck character design (short name Doo). This duck is inspired by a real person; is a funny, silly, lazy, and cool duck.

Doo’s 1st living space is in the LINE app (name Doo Doo duck daily & Doo Doo Duck) but I’m planning Doo in a long run, hope to be soon can show his stories.

More info: store.line.me

Four versions of Doo Doo Madness

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Doo Doo activities

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Doo Doo activities

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Doo Doo activities

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Doo Doo activities

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Doo Doo activities

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Doo Doo in LINE app

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Doo Doo in LINE app

I Designed A Duck Character Named Doo Doo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Know about Grace and Frankie Season 5
3 min read
Nov, 22, 2018
A Bad “Omen:” A Review of A&E’s “Damien”
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2016
7 Gripping TV Shows to Watch While Awaiting The Night Agent Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 4, 2023
Predictions for the Remainder of the First Season of The Bold Type
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2017
“Surfaces”: The Project That I’ve Been Working On For The Past Few Years
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Use Mineral Crystals And Seashells To Create Abstract Seascapes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.