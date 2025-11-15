10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

by

There are millions of words in languages and it is impossible to know every one of them. Even linguists, writers, and literary critics whose main object in their work is words and language didn’t memorize whole dictionaries.

There are words that you would expect others to know, because they are just common sense knowledge. But there are words that are used more rarely in everyday conversations and this is where misunderstandings can happen. Twitter user @daynamcalpine_ actually went on date with a guy who thought she was a necrophiliac when, in reality, she meant she might have narcolepsy.

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image credits: Stock Catalog

More info: Twitter

#1

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: daynamcalpine_

#2

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: kcrachel

#3

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: ValleyGirlLift

#4

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: Sir_Possum

#5

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: IsabelleBrez

#6

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: Nora_Sawyer

#7

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: watt_catriona

#8

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: johnmeadeb2

#9

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: cowboyorange

#10

10 Times People Used Words They Didn’t Understand And Made Fools Of Themselves

Image source: Abbycake

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Feral Cat Decided She Wanted To Live With Humans, So She Invited Herself Inside And Never Left
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Don’t Know About Mescal Wasilewski
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2022
To Showcase The Beauty Of Ballet I Captured It From A Different Perspective (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Scariest Thing You Owned As A Kid? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Spent Over Year And A Half Portraying Strangers On The Streets Of London And Asking Them “What’s Your Dream?”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Candid Portraits Of People In Meetings During Lockdown
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.